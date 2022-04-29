Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Sarah Palmyra

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Palmyra

43 seconds ago

When Sarah Palmyra first began using beauty products, it was because she loves them. She loves her skin. She loves her hair. She loves her makeup. She just wanted to use them, and she wanted to share with the world how they work for her. Two years after she posted her first video on TikTok, she is now one of the most famous beauty reviewers on the internet. She’s a social media star. She is someone women from all over the world turn to in hopes that she can help them with their skincare and their own beauty, and she takes her job very seriously. Here is everything you need to know about her.

1. She is an Opera Singer

This is one of those things that continues to surprise people though she has spoken about it many times before. She loves beauty and skincare, but she is an opera singer. She loves it, and we imagine she must be talented. It’s not easy to sing, and it’s especially difficult to sing like that.

2. She is a Former Sephora Beauty Worker

Before she worked as a reviewer and a blogger and as all that she is today, she was a beauty consultant at Sephora. She loved the job. She loved helping women find the right skincare, makeup, and products that work for them. It was a job she was quite passionate about.

3. She is a Social Media Star

Her job today is that of a social media maven. She shares videos giving advice about skincare, about makeup, and about beauty. She has millions of followers across the internet, and she’s good at what she does. Her entire deal is all about sharing with the world what is so important to her, and it makes her feel so good.

4. She is Passionate

Passion is what she thrives on. She feels a great deal of passion for her job and for the role she is playing as a woman in this industry. She loves to try and review products for other women so that we are not out spending money and trying things that don’t work. She’s honest and open with her reviews, and her passion for this type of thing shows.

5. She Believes in Fairness

Her biggest thing about life is that she believes all people should be treated fairly. While ‘fair’ is a broad term and it’s one that doesn’t always mean what people think it means, it’s not inaccurate to believe that treating people fairly is a bad thing. People should be treated fairly in the situation.

6. She’d Pick Sunscreen

Her one item – the only one – she would pick if she had to pick one and she couldn’t pick anything else ever, is sunscreen. It is the most important thing you put on your face. It’s what saves you, protects you, and it is what prevents you from aging poorly. It is the single most important thing that goes on your skin on a daily basis, and it is the one thing no one should ever go without.

7. She is Not Into Shortcuts

If you ask her to share the quote that is the most meaningful to her and to her life, it is this one: “There are no shortcuts to any place worth going,” which was first said by Beverly Sills. And, she’s not wrong. There are not shortcuts. You work hard, you take the route worth taking, and you put in the hours, time, and dedication.

8. She is Young

She’s wise for such a young woman. She was born on December 20, 1994, which means she’s currently only 27. While she will turn 28 in 2022, it’s not until the end of the year since she is a holiday baby.

9. She is a Fan of Korean Products

She has products across the board she loves and uses regularly, but we’ve noticed she tends to fall in love quickly with Korean Products. There are many people in the industry who feel that these are the best products, and it seems that this rumor might be true.

10. She is Also Into Hair Care

Lest you think that this beauty blogger is only into her skin, she is also very much into her hair and all that entails. She loves a good hair product, and she has been known to spend some of her time dealing with things like hair tutorials that allow the world to learn to do things that they might not otherwise know how to do.









