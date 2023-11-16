Review: Bodies Bodies Bodies

In 2022, a little independent film that was being hailed as this generation’s Scream was released – Bodies Bodies Bodies. The biggest name in the cast is Pete Davidson. The horror-comedy is stacked with a talented group led by Amandla Stenberg. The premise is: When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry and everyone is scrambling to find the mysterious killer.
Bodies Bodies Bodies wasn’t a particular hit at the box office. But it was still a memorable feature that made many “Best of” lists when it comes to horror. Does Bodies Bodies Bodies truly live up to the hype as this generation’s Scream?
The Whodunit Story Is Quite Clever
A personal nitpick: Bodies Bodies Bodies is not particularly scary. There’s an argument that Scream isn’t particularly scary either. However, the difference is that the opening of Scream is such a chilling and surreal moment. Some psycho kills an innocent woman in the comfort of her own home. The opening of Scream invaded what is often seen as a safe space, and shattered that illusion by having Casey Becker brutally gutted by Ghostface.
It made every quiet moment of haven feel terrifying, and if someone got the dreaded phone call, the scare factor was instantly bumped up. Bodies Bodies Bodies doesn’t have that moment. Sure, how we get to that mystery itself creates a level of suspense. But, the film is never scary. However, despite the lack of scares, it’s still a solid whodunit story.
Wisely, the beginning allows us to understand the characters. Naturally, red herrings are thrown at every cast member. That level of suspense is used pretty well once the first kill happens. The paranoia is felt throughout the remaining feature and the drama is the meat of the story. It’s really about how two-faced these so-called friends are, and that nothing is perfect for these rich socialites.
Bodies Bodies Bodies works great as a mystery. It’s genuinely hard trying to figure out who’s the culprit. The early portions of the film make it easy to dismiss certain names, but when the last three characters remain alive, that’s when the film is at its peak. Is the film as funny as advertised? Not really. Bodies Bodies Bodies has its moments, but nothing stood out as downright hilarious.
The Characters Shine Bright In This Whodunit Saga
A Whodunit needs strong characters. The mystique of who these people are should draw you in, but the reveals throughout should keep you glued to your seat. Bodies Bodies Bodies could’ve been in danger of making the cast unlikeable. The film is about rich 20-somethings partying it up. They could easily be obnoxious and annoying.
Instead, the core cast has a nice balance that makes them feel real. David (Davidson) comes across as a goofball, but he’s a rich soul with a heart of gold. There are strong hints about Sophie’s (Stenberg) past in the offset. The film never uses her backstory to manipulate the audience’s emotions. Her past is why she’s perfect as the lead character.
Her drug problem means that she could be untrustworthy and shady. Halina Reign (the director) does an excellent job of using that thanks to Sophie’s girlfriend, Bee (Maria Bakalova). She comes across as such an innocent soul and their dynamic is a nice juxtaposition to the story that they’re telling. Bodies Bodies Bodies hinges on the main cast of characters, and though there’s plenty of backstabbing and reveals, the characters never falter because of it.
Is Bodies Bodies Bodies A Great Movie
Bodies Bodies Bodies is a fun time in general; however, it’s neither as scary or funny as advertised. However, the reveal to the Whodunit is clever and hilarious. So was the final line of dialogue in the film. The central mystery is genuinely compelling and the breakdown between the rich cast is a joy to watch. Do check out Bodies Bodies Bodies as it is a good movie overall, even if it’s a bit disappointing in the end.
