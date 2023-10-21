Meet the Voices Behind ‘Trolls World Tour’ Characters

Trolls World Tour is the second animated film of the Trolls franchise. It comes as the direct successor of the 2016 film, which became a huge hit. The film had a lot of new content and concepts to offer, including new troll tribes, which, unfortunately, was not seen by a comparable audience to its predecessor due to the pandemic.
Below is the list of the main characters – protagonists and antagonists alike – of Trolls World Tour. This list will help to get to know more about the stars who got to voice each character. To learn more about World Tour’s voice characters, keep on scrolling below.
1. Anna Kendrick as Poppy
Anna Kendrick begins this list as the voice actor of Poppy, the protagonist in Trolls World Tour. Before getting into the Trolls universe, Kendrick’s notable works include her Cups song, which was better known as “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” in Pitch Perfect. Aside from Trolls, she was a part of the cast of some more musicals such as Camp (2003) and Into the Woods (2014). Kendrick’s character was Queen Poppy, the main character in World Tour. In the film’s predecessor, she also played the same character which was named differently – Princess Poppy. Poppy was the pink troll who was always cheerful and was around Branch, a grumpy troll.
2. Justin Timberlake as Branch
The multi-awarded singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake voiced the deuteragonist, Branch. His most notable songs outside of Trolls were Mirrors and Rock Your Body, and his Trolls song, Can’t Stop the Feeling! received an Oscar nomination. Timberlake also starred in movies like In Time (2011) and Palmer (2021). As mentioned earlier, Branch was a grumpy troll. The dynamic between him and Poppy was often seen by the viewers as polar opposites, which could be funny and complementing at times. Timberlake reprised this role which he also played in the 2016 movie.
3. Rachel Bloom as Barb
Before Trolls World Tour, Rachel Bloom had voice roles in animated and live-action films alike. She was the voice actress for Silver, Chuck’s girlfriend in the second Angry Birds movie. Bloom was also the voice of Op in Extinct (2021). Queen Barb was the antagonist of Trolls World Tour. She was introduced as the leader of the rock trolls, whose eponymic genre was seen as disastrous and rowdy. Barb was rebellious and thought that pop was a disease she intended to cure.
4. Ronald Funches as Cooper
Ronald Funches is a comedian who was usually unnoticed in his movie endeavors. He appeared as Mocha in Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017) and a major role as a deuteragonist in Dark Web: Cicada 3301 (2021). Funches also hosts Chopped 420, a “cooking with cannabis” show. Cooper was a prince from the Funk Trolls clan, and in the first film, he played the harmonica. Coming from the Funk family, he shared the same giraffe appearance as the others. Funches reprised his role as Cooper in World Tour.
5. James Corden as Biggie
James Corden is a British comedian more known for his show The Late Late Show with James Corden. He voiced Peter Rabbit in the 2018 movie of the same name and played Bustopher Jones in Cats (2019). Corden was awarded the OBE in 2015. In the first Trolls movie, Biggie was one of the more recognizable tertiary characters. As the name implies, he was “big”, blue in color, quite bubbly, and was introduced as the owner of Mr. Dinkles in the 2016 film.
6. Sam Rockwell as Hickory
Sam Rockwell is a known personality in both comedy and drama movies. He has been in many notable movies including See How They Run, The Bad Guys, and The One and Only Ivan. He won Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 Oscars for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. In the animated sequel, he played Hickory a green Country troll who did not appear in the first movie. In World Tour, he saved Poppy from the danger caused by Delta Dawn. The act of heroism gained the approval of Poppy, much to Branch’s dismay and jealousy.
7. Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn
Kelly Clarkson is a singer mostly known and attributed to her win in the first season of American Idol. In her season’s finale, she performed A Moment Like This, Respect, and Before Your Love. Clarkson would then go on and produce up to ten studio albums in her music career while winning multiple Grammys. Delta Dawn was a sassy female troll with red hair and orange skin. She was the mayor of the Country Trolls. She was a strong stickler for her traditional way of life and would fight anyone who opposed it.