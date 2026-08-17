Remembering Daveigh Chase: Who Is the Late ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actress?

Daveigh Chase, the former child actress best known as the original voice of Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch, died at 35 after a career that left a deep mark on animation, horror, television, and early-2000s pop culture. Her death felt especially heartbreaking because so much of her most famous work was tied to childhood memory. For millions, her voice was part of one of Disney’s most emotionally sincere films. For horror fans, her face and movement became tied to one of the most frightening screen images of the era.
Chase’s career was brief compared with many Hollywood performers, but her impact was unusually strong. She gave life to a Disney heroine who was lonely, strange, funny, angry, loving, and deeply human. She also terrified audiences as Samara Morgan in The Ring, creating a horror figure that became instantly iconic. Few young actors become attached to both a beloved animated classic and a defining modern horror image. Chase did both before adulthood.
Who Was Daveigh Chase?
Daveigh Chase was born Daveigh Elizabeth Chase-Schwallier in Las Vegas and began performing as a child, moving through commercials, music, voice work, television, and film at a young age. Her career quickly became unusual because she was not remembered for just one kind of childhood role. She could sound playful and wounded in animation, then appear deeply unsettling in horror, then shift into television drama with a completely different energy.
Her breakout came through voice acting, where she gave Lilo a rough, emotional, funny, and vulnerable personality. Lilo did not sound like a polished cartoon child. She sounded lonely, stubborn, imaginative, and real. That was a major reason the character connected so strongly with audiences. Chase’s voice carried the ache of a child who felt different but still wanted family more than anything.
At the same time, her work in horror showed a very different screen presence. In The Ring, Chase played Samara Morgan with a quiet, disturbing stillness that made the character terrifying even before the famous crawling-from-the-television image. That contrast between Lilo and Samara remains one of the most striking parts of her legacy.
|Daveigh Chase at a Glance
|Details
|Full Name
|Daveigh Elizabeth Chase-Schwallier
|Age
|35
|Best Known For
|Voicing Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch
|Major Horror Role
|Playing Samara Morgan in The Ring
|Major Films
|Lilo & Stitch, The Ring, Donnie Darko, Spirited Away
|Major TV Work
|Big Love, Oliver Beene, ER, Charmed
|Signature Strength
|Childhood emotional realism, voice acting, horror stillness, and memorable screen intensity
|Legacy
|A former child actress remembered for giving voice to one of Disney’s most beloved characters and face to one of modern horror’s scariest figures
Why Lilo & Stitch Made Her Voice Unforgettable
Lilo & Stitch made Daveigh Chase beloved because Lilo was not written or performed like a standard Disney child. She was strange, grieving, emotional, funny, defiant, and sometimes difficult. Chase’s voice made all of that feel honest. Lilo could lash out, cry, dance, talk to dolls, take pictures of tourists, and cling to the idea of family without ever feeling like a manufactured cartoon personality.
The film worked because Lilo’s sadness felt real. Her parents were gone, her sister Nani was overwhelmed, and her world was held together by love under pressure. Chase gave Lilo a voice full of stubborn life. She sounded like a child who had been hurt, but not flattened. That made her bond with Stitch powerful because both characters were outsiders learning how to belong without becoming ordinary.
Her performance also helped make the word “ohana” emotionally permanent for a generation. The film’s message about family could have become too neat, but Chase gave it rough edges. Lilo was not always easy to love, which made the love around her matter more. That is why the character still feels alive decades later.
The Horror and TV Roles That Showed Her Range
Chase’s other major pop-culture role could not have been more different. In The Ring, she played Samara Morgan, the ghostly child at the center of the cursed videotape. The performance became iconic because Chase understood stillness. Samara was frightening because she seemed empty and unknowable, a child shaped into pure dread. Even without long speeches, the character left a permanent mark on 2000s horror.
She also had an important voice role in the English-language version of Spirited Away, voicing Chihiro Ogino for many American viewers discovering Hayao Miyazaki’s animated masterpiece. That credit placed her inside another beloved childhood classic, this time from Studio Ghibli. Between Lilo and Chihiro, Chase became part of two very different animated worlds built around young girls navigating fear, loneliness, courage, and transformation.
Television gave her another major chapter through Big Love, where she played Rhonda Volmer. The role was darker and more manipulative than her Disney work, showing that Chase could handle complicated material as she moved out of childhood stardom. She also appeared in Donnie Darko, giving her résumé another cult title that kept her connected to early-2000s audiences.
Why Daveigh Chase’s Legacy Will Last
Daveigh Chase’s legacy will last because her most famous roles reached people in completely different emotional places. Lilo gave children a character who felt messy, lonely, imaginative, and loved. Samara gave horror fans an image they could not forget. Chihiro connected her voice to one of animation’s greatest journeys. That range is remarkable for an actor whose career began so young.
Her story is also a reminder of how powerful child performances can be. Chase did not simply lend a voice to Lilo. She helped define the character’s soul. She did not simply play a scary child in The Ring. She helped create one of modern horror’s most recognizable figures. Her work became part of people’s memories before many of them even knew her name.
Remembering Daveigh Chase means remembering a performer whose short life left behind unusually lasting echoes. She made one character feel like family and another feel like nightmare. She helped give Disney one of its most emotionally specific heroines and horror one of its most chilling images. For many fans, her voice will always be tied to love, loss, and ohana. Her screen presence will always be tied to the kind of fear that never fully leaves.
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