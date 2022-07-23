“Spirited Away” Turns 20 In 2022

Spirited Away, one of the most critically acclaimed animated movies of all time, is turning 20 in 2022. The movie was released in Japan on July 20, 2001, and became an instant classic. In the United States, it didn’t premiere until September 20, 2002. But no matter when you watched it, Spirited Away is a movie that deserves to be rewatched on its 20th anniversary. The movie tells the story of a young girl named Chihiro who gets lost in the spirit world and has to find her way back home. Along the way, she meets some interesting characters and learns some valuable lessons. The movie is beautifully animated and has a great story that appeals to both kids and adults. If you haven’t seen Spirited Away, make sure to watch it on its 20th anniversary in 2022! Here are a few reasons why Spirited Away should be rewatched on its 20th anniversary this year:
The movie has stood the test of time
Spirited Away is one of those rare movies that gets better with age. When it was first released, the movie was praised for its beautiful animation and heartwarming story. But as time goes on, people are beginning to appreciate the movie even more. It’s become clear that Spirited Away is a timeless classic that will be loved by generations to come. Roger Ebert, the legendary film critic, expressed his admiration for the film, writing: “Miyazaki says he made the film specifically for 10-year-old girls. That is why it plays so powerfully for adult viewers. Movies made for “everybody” are actually made for nobody in particular. Movies about specific characters in a detailed world are spellbinding because they make no attempt to cater to us; they are defiantly, triumphantly, themselves. As I watched the film again, I was spellbound as much as by any film I consider great. That helps explain why “Spirited Away” grossed more than “Titanic” in Japan, and was the first foreign film in history to open in the U. S. having already made more than $200 million.” On its 20th anniversary, take the time to revisit this amazing movie and see why it’s still so beloved today.
The movie is even more relevant today than it was 20 years ago
When Spirited Away was first released, the world was a very different place. But in the 20 years since, the world has changed a lot. And sadly, many of the problems that were present in the world back then are still present today. In fact, some of them have gotten worse. But despite all the negativity in the world, Spirited Away remains as relevant today as it was 20 years ago. The movie’s themes of hope and resilience are more important than ever, and its message of never giving up is something that everyone can relate to.
The animation is mind-blowingly beautiful
When Spirited Away was first released, people were amazed by the movie’s beautiful animation. And 20 years later, the movie’s visuals are still just as stunning. The team at Studio Ghibli did an incredible job of bringing Hayao Miyazaki’s vision to life, and the result is a truly breathtaking work of art. If you haven’t seen Spirited Away in a while, you’ll be blown away by how beautiful it looks.
It cemented Hayao Miyazaki’s career as a master animator
The movie cemented Miyazaki’s reputation as one of the greatest animators of all time, and it’s hard to imagine what the world of animation would be like without him. Miyazaki is a true visionary, and his movies have inspired countless other animators over the years. If you’re a fan of animation, then Spirited Away is a must-watch on its 20th anniversary. A fun fact about Miyazaki’s working process is that he actually draws each frame of his movies by hand. “Miyazaki, who is suspicious of computers, personally draws thousands of frames by hand. “We take [handmade] cell animation and digitize it in order to enrich the visual look, but everything starts with the human hand drawing. And the color standard is dictated by the background. We don’t make up a color on the computer. Without creating those rigid standards we’ll just be caught up In the whirlpool of computerization,” according to RogerEbert.com. If anything, this is a testament to his skills as an animator.
It provides insight into traditional Japanese culture
Spirited Away is a great way to learn about traditional Japanese culture. The movie features many aspects of Japanese culture that are not often seen in Western media. If you’re interested in learning more about Japan, then Spirited Away is the perfect movie for you.
It’s one of the greatest films of all time
That’s not according to us; that’s according to film experts. In 2002, Spirited Away won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, making it the first and only anime movie to ever win an Oscar. It’s also been ranked as one of the greatest films of all time by several publications, including the BBC, Time Magazine, and Empire Magazine. If you consider yourself a film fan, then you owe it to yourself to watch Spirited Away on its 20th anniversary. The BBC, writing about the legacy of the movie, indicated: “Writer, commentator and translator Dr Jonathan Clements, whose published works include comprehensive encyclopaedias of anime and Japanese TV drama, notes that while established fans had no doubt of Miyazaki’s credentials, Spirited Away’s Oscar win was “a wake-up call for a lot of people in the film business who had been disregarding Japanese animation for years. It prompted a behind-the-scenes rights-rush, as several movie companies hoped to cash in on anime releases; it also represented a high point in Disney’s then-distribution partnership with Studio Ghibli, which raised broader global awareness of its catalogue. Throughout this tale, nature is intrinsically magical; humans often seem comparatively graceless, destructive, and given to disastrous materialism. As Clements also points out, the eco-focus of Spirited Away was natural territory for Miyazaki and his peers, and has added to the film’s universal appeal.”
Spirited Away is a classic that everyone should experience
If you haven’t seen Spirited Away, then you’re missing out on one of the greatest animated movies of all time. On its 20th anniversary, take the time to watch this classic film and see why it’s still so beloved by fans all over the world. You won’t be disappointed.