Ranking The Cloverfield Series From Worst To Best

Cloverfield burst onto the scene in 2008 and surprised critics and audiences alike. January was known for being a dumping ground for bad films, so when a gem came out during that time, it was highly regarded by the masses. The original Cloverfield was a spin on the classic monster feature following a group of New Yorkers enjoying a party until a creature the size of a skyscraper invades their city.
Cloverfield collected nearly $200 million worldwide, but a sequel didn’t come out until 2016. Following the success of 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Cloverfield Paradox became a Netflix exclusive that was first revealed during the 2018 Superbowl commercials. The Cloverfield series has made an impact on the industry that shaped the way blockbusters would be done for the years to come. Which one of the three films is the best? Let’s break down the worst to best of the Cloverfield series.
The Cloverfield Paradox
The marketing for this film was quite clever; millions watch the Superbowl and to announce a surprise film based on a popular IP instantly grabbed the attention of so many viewers. The problem is, when you watch The Cloverfield Paradox, it’s a generic sci-fi feature that you’ve seen countless times before. Even worse, there are moments in the film that are simply illogical. There was never a need for answers to why these creatures invaded our planet.
The monsters in the Cloverfield series are like Michael Myers and Alien, they’re best when their backstory is unknown. That leaves a level of unpredictability within the films that creates the tension and dread vital for this genre. It’s a shame because this is a stacked cast that features tremendous actors. This is far from the worst film you’ll ever see, but the amount of head-scratching moments combined with a disappointing ending left most fans less enthused about the future of this IP.
Cloverfield
A good start to the series. The characters aren’t particularly memorable, with some even bordering on annoying, but it’s the center mystery that keeps you glued. The found footage concept works here, as it does an excellent job of making things feel more intimate, especially once the creature arrives. The gimmick of doing a found-footage style movie never gets tiresome as the focus isn’t primarily on the gimmick itself, so it feels natural to watch this event occur in real-time.
The creature reveal is pretty cool, and it was wise to not continuously focus on the large monster as it made the chaos and tension more exciting. Narratively speaking, there wasn’t much going on besides a few subplots for the main characters. Even then, those plots are tossed aside once the inciting incident takes shape. As previously mentioned, the characters aren’t memorable, but this is a decent group here thanks to the charisma of the talented cast.
It helps that we know a little about them as it makes us feel for their situation even further. Matt Reeves is a master at his craft, so he did well with this action spectacle, especially in the final act. Had the characters been stronger and the story not been so one note, then Cloverfield would’ve been higher on the list.
10 Cloverfield Lane
The strange thing about the Cloverfield series is that feels like they’re all different movies. In fact, 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s entire climax feels completely tackled. Still, the concept of doing something bold and new works as this is without a doubt the best of the series so far. What the film lacks in monsters and scares, it makes up with incredible character development and story.
Howard Stambler is one of the scariest villains of the modern generation. The mystery of whether this unstable man is telling the truth about the virus is strong enough, but the writers crafted a well-rounded antagonist. Howard can be friendly and loving one minute, but extremely dangerous the next. None of these switches feel forced thanks to the stellar acting of John Goodman. He ultimately brings the character to life thanks to his natural charisma. It also helps that he’s paired with a likable cast of actors.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher Jr. play their parts extremely well, making it easy to root for their escape. It also gives them a necessary reason to leave the bomb shelter and face the unknowns of the outside. Again, the ending feels tacked on, but it doesn’t ruin the first two acts of this amazing thriller.
Follow Us