The Flash Movie Cast Explained (&Where You Know Them From)

DC’s The Flash hits theaters on June 16, 2023, with the first solo film starring the scarlet speedster. The Warner Bros. movie features a star-studded cast with familiar actors like Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck and some new faces like Sasha Calle making their DCEU debut.
From release date changes to drama with the movie’s star, Ezra Miller, it was uncertain whether The Flash would see the light of day. But Warner Bros. wasn’t about to let $220 million go down the drain without giving it a fighting chance. From Soap opera darlings to legendary actors, here is The Flash movie’s cast and where you know them from.
1. Ezra Miller as Barry Allen
This won’t be the first time Ezra Miller is stepping into the red speedster’s shoes as the Flash. They played the titular role in other DCEU films helmed by Zack Snyder, including Batman v Superman and The Justice League. In their first solo DCEU movie, Miller will also play Barry Allen from another universe which requires a lot of skill and depth from any actor.
For new DCEU fans, Miller has appeared in other films like The Fantastic Beasts movies, Trainwreck, and Where’s Waldo. They got their first big break in the 2012 movie, The Perks of Being A Wallflower alongside Emma Watson and Logan Lerman. Although Miller’s future as The Flash is still unknown, the DC film directors praised the actor’s dedication to creating a masterpiece. Despite the hype around this upcoming movie, Miller has been hitting the headlines for his legal troubles, grooming allegations, and alleged abuse. Although The Flash directors have claimed that Miller is getting help, it’s still uncertain how their scandals will affect the movie’s success.
2. Kiersey Clemons as Iris West
Iris West is Barry Allen’s love interest and a journalist in most universes. In this universe, she is played by the talented Kiersey Clemons, who debuted as Iris West in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She was unfortunately cut out from the 2017 film, but her scenes were added back in 2021’s Snyder’s Cut. Clemons is most recognizable from the 2015 comedy-drama, Dope. After that movie’s success, she went on to star in Neighbors 2 (2016), Flatliners (2017), Sweetheart (2019), and the romantic movie Somebody I Used to Know (2023). After her appearance in The Flash, Clemons is set to star in Godzilla and The Titans on Apple TV.
3. Michael Keaton as Batman
After almost three decades since his last appearance as the Dark Knight of Gotham, Michael Keaton is getting his bat wings back. But he looks much older than the Bruce Wayne fans last saw in 1992’s Batman Returns. Like in the Snyder movies, in this alternative universe, Michael Keaton’s Batman seems to mentor both Barry Allens in their fight against General Zod and with the predicament they find themselves in.
Initially, Keaton was meant to make his Batman return in the HBO film Batgirl, but Warner Brothers canceled that project despite fan backlash. So this could be the last time fans see Keaton as Bruce Wayne in the DCEU. Aside from starring as a DC hero, Keaton is most known for films like Desperate Measures (1998), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Need for Speed (2014), The Founder (2016), and Beetlejuice (1988). Keaton even earned a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for his role in 2015’s Birdman.
4. Sasha Calle as Supergirl
Henry Cavill’s exit from the DCEU doesn’t mean fans won’t see another Kryptonian on the big screen. Sasha Calle plays Supergirl in her first DCEU appearance in The Flash movie. She is the first Latina actress to portray Supergirl since the character’s creation in the 1950s. With the flashpoint storyline, it seems that Kara Kent/Supergirl will have her head-to-head moment with General Zod when he invades Earth in search of the last Kryptonian. From the released trailers, this scene is very similar to 2013’s Man of Steel showdown between Superman and General Zod.
But Sasha Calle isn’t new to the acting scene, appearing in the American soap opera The Young and The Restless between 2018 and 2021. She’s also starred in movies like On Swift Horses, The White Shoes (2018), and the horror movie, The Final Stop (2018). Most fans recognize her from her soap opera days, that earned her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2020. Despite the numerous changes, Warner Brothers is making to DC’s movie and tv series slate, Calle could still reprise her role in an upcoming DC film. James Gunn announced in 2023 that they were still working on a Supergirl movie, but no word yet whether they would recast the role.
5. Michael Shannon as General Zod
Michael Shannon has been busy in the entertainment industry for the last two decades starring in films like 2019’s Knives Out, Heart of Champions (2021), and Bullet Train in 2022. But he will reprise his role as General Zod from 2013’s Man of Steel. With his friendship with director Zack Snyder, Shannon got his blessing before saying yes to the part. Although his appearance in that movie saw him killed by Superman, with the multiverse aspect of this flashpoint storyline, he was one of the most recognizable villains to bring back to the big screen. From The Flash trailers, Shannon’s General Zod will fight both speedsters, Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl. Shannon is a very recognizable face in Hollywood, having starred in popular films like Elvis and Nixon (2016), Loving (2016), The Shape of Water (2017), Nocturnal Animals (2016), and Revolutionary Road (2008).
6. Ben Affleck as Batman
Ben Affleck is reprising his role as Batman since his last appearance in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. But this is the first time fans will see two Batmans in the multiverse of the DCEU. Affleck was already a household name before becoming Batman. While he played another superhero in Daredevil (2003), his other films like Argo(2012), Gone Girl (2014), and Good Will Hunting (1997) were wildly successful. He’s also directed films like Gone Baby Gone (2007), Argo (2012), and Air (2023) which were commercial successes. His next appearance as Batman is expected to be in Aquaman and The Last Kingdom, which will be released in December 2023.