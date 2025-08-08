28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Everything We Know About the Next Chapter in Danny Boyle’s Franchise

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the upcoming follow up to Danny Boyle‘s 28 Years Later, which was one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Not only that, it marks the return of one of the most exhorted sequels for horror fans. While it opened to mostly positive reviews, there has been some backlash around a certain character.
The character in question is Sir Jimmy Crystal, played by BAFTA-winning actor Jack O’Connell. The British thespian has recently made waves in Hollywood thanks to his villainous role in the hit movie, Sinners. However, his part in 28 Years Later has been met with some squabbling contention. So, let’s explore just why that is and also how much of a part he will have in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.
Why Sir Jimmy Crystal Has Kicked Up a Bit of a Stir
Jack O’Connell doesn’t grace the screen as Sir Jimmy Crystal until very last sequence of 28 Years Later. First off, the jarring tonal shift is what many are talking about. However, the main thing UK audiences are extremely divided over is Jimmy’s appearance and demeanour. This is is because he is modelled off of notorious sex offender and rightfully defamed TV personality Jimmy Saville. Not only that, but based on the blonde wigs and attire of Jimmy’s gang, they are all taking inspiration from the despicable monster Jimmy Saville. However, seeing as Saville was outed in 2012, in the universe in which 28 Years Later exists, this terrible news would have never come to light, leading Jimmy and his crew to see him as a popular British icon to model themselves on.
28 Years Later starts off as a survival thriller before delving into more dramatic themes as Spike (Alfie Williams) learns unsavoury things about his father, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). It then melds into melodrama territory as Spike sets out to try and keep his mother (Jodie Comer) alive by tracking down an infamous doctor named Kelson (Ralph Fiennes). Of course, all the while there is plenty of action, suspense, and grotesque gore, but the movie’s final scene completely flipped the picture on its head with its over-the-top action, stylistic editing, and acid trip feel. Jimmy Saville controversy aside, this bizarre ending has gotten a lot of people worried about the next chapter. To that, many are wondering whether this shift will cross over into 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
What is the Plot of The Bone Temple?
Before filming even began for 28 Years Later, a plan was laid out for a new trilogy. It was announced that Jack O’Connell would take a supporting role in the film before being bumped up to the lead in The Bone Temple. So, we know that Sir Jimmy Crystal will certainly appear in the next chapter. However, in terms of the plot, details are rather sparse as the filmmakers have been somewhat cryptic in their explanations of the premise.
Alfie Williams will return as Spike, but it is unknown whether Aaron Taylor Johnson will reprise his role as his father. Ralph Fiennes is also set to return. Yet, it seems they will be supporting characters in a movie that centres around Jimmy and his gang. Danny Boyle has stepped down as director for this one and passed the baton to emerging horror filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Candyman). As of yet, there is no official synopsis to be released. But we can potentially expect Spike to join Jimmy’s gang after they saved him and see Jamie venture back to the mainland to find him, if Taylor-Johnson is part of the cast. While nothing is known about the plot, the thematic direction has been teased by Danny Boyle.
When speaking with The Independent, Boyle said: “[The ending] is about reintroducing evil into what has been a compassionate environment. I asked Alex [Garland] right at the beginning [of the writing process] to tell me the nature of each of the films. He said that the first film is about the nature of family. The second film is about the nature of evil.”
When Will This Next Instalment Be Released?
28 Years Later and The Bone Temple were filmed back to back. As 28 Years Later keeps seats warm in the theaters, The Bone Temple is in post-production. It is scheduled for release on January 6, 2026 – which is exactly 28 weeks after the release of 28 Years Later – certainly an intentional move. As for the third entry, it has yet to be greenlit and reportedly hangs on the success of the first two chapters.
