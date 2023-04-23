8 Things You Didn’t Know About The Flash’s Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is an American actor and musician who has made waves in the entertainment industry with their captivating performances and eccentric style. Born on September 30, 1992, in Wyckoff, New Jersey, Miller has become a household name thanks to their memorable roles in popular films such as We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Justice League.
In addition to his acting career, Miller is a musician — the lead vocalist and drummer of a band called Sons of an Illustrious Father. They have also been involved in activism and advocacy work, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community. In that vein, here are a few interesting facts about the star.
1. They Trained As An Opera Singer To Help With Their Stutter
As a child, they were born with a debilitating stutter that made it difficult for them to speak clearly. But with the help of their kindergarten teacher, Miller found a way to overcome the speech impediment. Basically, they trained as an opera singer. The star enrolled in opera training at a young age, and within a year, the stutter disappeared.
2. Ezra Miller Is A Devoted Potterhead
The actor’s role as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them films may have brought them into the Harry Potter universe. But their love for the franchise dates back long before that. Miller was a huge fan of J.K. Rowling‘s books and their film adaptations and was thrilled to be a part of the wizarding world in their own right.
3. They Are Member Of A Band – Sons Of An Illustrious Father
Despite their focus on acting, Miller’s passion for music has been a constant throughout their career. Miller’s band, Sons of an Illustrious Father, is a major outlet for their musical talents. Featuring Miller, Lilah Larson, and Josh Aubin, the band’s unique sound and style has earned them a dedicated following.
4. Ezra Miller Made Their Debut in Afterschool
The star’s career began at a tender age, performing on various stage productions before debuting their feature film Afterschool in 2008. Since then, they have continued to captivate audiences with their exceptional acting skills. They’ve even earned widespread praise for their portrayal of complex characters.
5. They Dropped Out At The Age Of 16
The Flash actor recognized that acting was their calling. Altogether, they felt that they needed to take a leap of faith and pursue their passion with everything they had. In an interview, Miller spoke candidly about their decision to leave school early, saying, “I was like, ‘I have to do this now, or it will never happen.'”
6. Miller’s Parent’s Divorce Affected Their Mental Health
The entertainer’s life has seen its share of ups and downs recently. In 2019, their parents went through a divorce, which reportedly took a toll on Miller’s mental health. However, a spokesperson for the actor denied that the divorce was the cause of their mental health struggles. The City Island star has been open about their struggles with mental health in the past, speaking out about their experiences with depression and anxiety.
7. Ezra Miller Had Safety Concerns In The Previous Year
Miller has faced some alarming circumstances in the past year. According to Insider, the actor began traveling wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying at least one firearm in early 2022. They did it due to fears that they were being followed by members of the Ku Klux Klan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
8. They Have Been Involved In Several Controversies
The celebrity has definitely made headlines for reasons beyond their talent and skills in the acting industry. With several controversies trailing their career, Miller has had to face some backlash from fans and critics alike. One of the most infamous incidents was in 2020, when a video of Miller seemingly choking a woman went viral. Along with that, they have also been arrested for disorderly conduct and called into court for other allegations as well.
