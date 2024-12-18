‘Peaky Blinders’ Has Wrapped Filming

This just in — the highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders film has officially wrapped filming! The movie was first announced in June 2024 as a collaboration between Netflix and BBC Film. The film is set to pick up after Peaky Blinders Season 6 with Cillian Murphy reprising the role of gangster Thomas Shelby. Shooting for the upcoming film began in September 2024 and took place in Birmingham, Wrexham, and Bradford before coming to an end in December 2024.
Makeup artist Nadia Stacey shared the news in a heartfelt post on Instagram. While sharing her experience on set, Stacey confirmed that the title of the upcoming film will be The Immortal Man. According to the Hollywood makeup artist, working on the Peaky Blinders film was one of the best experiences of her career, and she cannot wait for it to be released to the public. Stacey’s post featured a bag made for the hair and makeup team with Murphy and his costar Barry Keoghan’s faces printed on it.
Another makeup artist Olivia Charlotte took to Instagram and shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. While a release date for the upcoming Peaky Blinders film has not been announced yet, it has been confirmed that the screenplay is written by Steven Knight, who directed several episodes for Peaky Blinders Season 1. Aside from Murphy and Keoghan, the ensemble cast of the film includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, and Sophie Rundle among others.
Murphy Has Dedicated the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Film to the Fans of the Show
While speaking with Netflix, Cilian admitted that Thomas Shelby’s story wasn’t over just yet. “This one is for the fans,” claimed the actor while sharing how excited he was to be reprising his role. The actor expressed how great it was to work on the film with Knight and Tom Harper, who have both previously directed episodes of the famous TV series.
Harper also told Netflix how excited he was to be directing the upcoming film years after he directed episodes of Peaky Blinders Season 1 back in 2013. The director shared that during the show’s initial days, the team had no idea what it would become. However, he shared that the chemistry among the cast and the incredible writing made them all feel like they were working on something special. In Harper’s words: “Peaky has always been a story about family,” while sharing how grateful he was to be bringing the movie to audiences all over the world on Netflix.
As far as the plot of the film goes, the story will begin right after the events of the Season 6 finale with Thomas Shelby riding off into the sunset with the hope of starting a new life. While most of the details about the upcoming film are still under wraps, Knight believes that it will be an “explosive chapter” in Peaky Blinders history. He described the film in these exact words: “Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”
A release date for the upcoming Peaky Blinders film has not been announced yet. All six seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.
