Parker Jaren O’Donnell: Rosie’s First Adopted Son

Parker Jaren O’Donnell is the oldest of Rosie O’Donnell’s five adopted children, a former US Marine, and a freelancer with experience in other industries. He’s, however, mostly known as the son of an accomplished and versatile Hollywood entertainer. His mother isn’t only a comedian; she’s also an actress, television producer, and talk show host. Through her syndicated daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, she became a pop culture phenomenon with an imposing fame that rubbed off on her children, especially her first child.
Parker Jaren O’Donnell and his siblings personify Rosie’s agitation to end the law prohibiting same-sex family adoption in Florida and the rest of the United States. When she came out as a lesbian in 2002, she pointed out that she wanted to throw light on the adoption issue facing queer families. Rosie O’Donnell has shown over the years that gay and lesbian parents have what it takes to raise responsible kids as Parker and his siblings are all living a meaningful life.
Rosie O’Donnell Adopted Parker Jaren O’Donnell As An Infant In 1995
Parker Jaren O’Donnell was born on the 25th of May 1995, and Rosie adopted him that same year. She raised him alone until her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, adopted Parker as well. With O’Donnell and Carpenter as his legal parents, Parker was raised in a loving home. He had a normal upbringing and was an active child who loved everything military. Parker lobbied his mothers to let him attend a military school; they objected for a while but eventually obliged.
Parker Jaren O’Donnell completed his high school education at Valley Forge Military Academy and College (VFMAC) in Wayne, Pennsylvania. He graduated from VFMAC in 2014 and attended Hofstra University, where he studied Photography for a year. Years later, he attended Los Angeles Film School and obtained a degree in Applied Science. His LinkedIn profile indicates he studied Animation, Interactive Technology, Video Graphics, and Special Effects at LA Film School.
He Served In The US Marines for Nearly Four Years
Parker’s commitment to all things military didn’t end when he graduated from VFMAC. He joined the United States Marine Corps in December 2017 and served for nearly four years. He was a Marine Corps Mortarmen “responsible for the tactical employment of 60mm and 81mm mortar systems,” reads his LinkedIn profile. Before he joined the Marines, he worked as a restaurant server at 44 & X Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan, New York.
Parker Jaren O’Donnell completed his time with the US Marine in September 2021 and left Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for Randolph, New Jersey, where he worked as a retail store manager for a year. He moved back to New York in January 2022 and worked for ToyWiz.com for nearly two years as a salesperson. He now works for NewsNation as a freelance technical assistant; he joined the media company in September 2023.
Parker Jaren O’Donnell’s Personal And Family Life
Although his parents are no longer together, Parker has maintained a healthy relationship with his mothers. Rosie O’Donnell and Kelli Carpenter’s marriage ended in 2004 when the California Supreme Court voided all same-sex marriages sanctioned by San Francisco. But they remained together until 2007 when Carpenter moved out of their home. Rosie and Kelli have Parker Jaren O’Donnell’s pictures littered across their social media pages. The latter posted a collage of their photos on Instagram to celebrate his birth anniversary in 2023. It came with a caption that reads: “Happiest of birthdays to my oldest son @parker_odonnell! I am excited for this new chapter in your life and love you very much! #family.”
Parker Jaren O’Donnell also has a good relationship with his siblings, including Chelsea O’Donnell, who was once estranged from Rosie. Apart from Chelsea, he has a younger brother named Blake Christopher O’Donnell and a younger sister named Vivienne Rose O’Donnell, all of whom Rosie shares with Kelli. Parkar has another younger sister named Dakota. She’s autistic and was adopted by Rosie and her second wife, Michelle Rounds, in 2013. Parker has a longtime partner named Larana Hannah. Rosie posted a picture of the two on Instagram in October 2021, wishing them a happy 7th anniversary. It’s unclear if Parker and Hannah are still together. Parker’s Facebook profile says he’s single. Also, he hasn’t posted any recent pictures with Hannah on Instagram or any of his social media pages.