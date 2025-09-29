How Alfie Williams Became the Breakout Star of 28 Years Later

In addition to reviving a beloved film franchise after almost two decades, 28 Years Later shone a light on the terrific talent of Alfie Williams, who portrayed Spike. Appearing in Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic horror franchise put the young actor on the set with seasoned stars like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes. Thanks to Williams’ awe-inspiring performance, Spike’s journey in the franchise doesn’t end in 28 Years Later.
Alfie Williams has confessed to the thrilling effect of seeing himself on top of the bone tower on the movie posters, but his journey to fame started a long time ago. Drawing inspiration from his father, who is also an actor, Williams nurtured an interest in acting from an early age. Williams attended drama school before his big break, but he left due to discrepancies between the school’s focus and his interests in the performing arts. While he has cemented his status as a hugely talented actor, the newcomer is also excited about the next chapter in his evolving career.
Where is Alfie Williams From?
Alfie Williams was born on January 3, 2011, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, where he has lived most of his life. His father, Alfie Dobson, is also an actor and helped groom Williams into a performer. Before the demands of his career led him to opt for homeschooling, Williams attended school in Newcastle upon Tyne. He was an active performer at a young age and participated in school plays.
The young actor was six when he performed in a school production of A Christmas Carol as Scrooge. To prepare for the role, he studied the classic film adaptation of the piece by Charles Dickens and worked on his accent. At this point, Williams was sure of his career path in acting. He also enrolled in a drama school to perfect his skills, but couldn’t continue because the lessons focused on musicals and the theater.
Alfie Williams’ Acting Debut and Early Acting Credits
Although his interest in the performing arts was established earlier, Alfie Williams became serious about auditions at the age of seven. He soon began landing roles in commercials and short films. He made his debut in the short film Phallacy (2021), sharing the screen with Shaun Parkes and Stephen Graham. The latter introduced him to Independent Talent Group, where his career has seen significant growth. In 2022, he made his television debut in a minor role as Ghost Theo on one episode of His Dark Materials. His next movie role was in the 2023 low-budget crime drama A New Breed of Criminal.
Alfie Williams was 13 years old when he began filming for 28 Years Later (2025), his first major screen role as an actor. Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Years Later garnered generally positive reviews with Williams’ performance as the major focus. Despite being his feature film debut, the young actor stood out among industry veterans. Williams is set to appear in the sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is scheduled for release in 2026. Williams began filming for the sequel just three weeks after wrapping up 28 Years Later.
How Alfie Williams Landed the Career-changing Role in 28 Years Later
Speaking to Variety and Rolling Stone UK about his experience as the young lead in 28 Years Later, before the June 2025 release, Alfie Williams expressed his excitement to be part of a huge franchise. Before his audition, Williams didn’t know anything about Boyle or the film franchise, but his parents helped him through it. He also got to work, watching the director’s movies, starting with 28 Days Later, the original film in the franchise.
Alfie Williams sent his audition tape and got a recall to meet Boyle and the casting crew in Newcastle. “I was nervous, but it felt good. So we were doing a couple of scenes, and then I got another recall, and then I got another one, and then another one,” he told Variety. After four recalls, he finally got the life-changing part. Williams is grateful he didn’t have to change his accent to fit into the part. He also learned archery in a couple of months to prepare for the role. In recognition of his outstanding performance as Spike, Williams earned an Astra Midseason Movie Awards nomination for best actor.
Just as sharing the screen with seasoned stars is amazing, seeing himself on the poster for 28 Years Later has been mind-blowing for the upcoming actor. Williams got valuable words of advice from Aaron Taylor-Johnson on how to handle fame at a young age, a road the older actor has passed before. Taylor-Johnson also gave him a guitar as a gift on set. Williams is excited about the next chapter in his career. He particularly loves comedy movies and would like to make some in the future.
