Oscars 2026: Meet the First-Time Acting Nominees at the Academy Awards

The Oscars 2026 marked a turning point for several actors whose work finally earned recognition from the Academy. After years of powerful performances, these first-time nominees have reached a career milestone that many pursue, but few achieve. From seasoned professionals finally receiving overdue recognition to rising stars breaking through on the world’s biggest stage, this year’s Oscar nominee class reflects an exciting diversity of performances and films.
Across the acting categories, 11 performers have been singled out as first-time nominees. For these actors, a first Oscar nomination is often transformative. It shifts how they are perceived within the industry and opens new creative doors. These Oscars 2026 nominees represent a broad spectrum of talent and background. Together, they define a year where performance truly took center stage.
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners
Nominated For: Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan’s dual role performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners brought him his first-ever Academy Award nomination. This nomination is a significant moment, as Jordan has built a strong body of work over the years in film and television and now receives one of Hollywood’s highest honors. In Sinners, Jordan’s portrayal of the twin brothers highly resonated with both critics and Academy voters. His nomination at the Oscars 2026 showcases not only his talent but also the continued evolution of his career as one of the leading actors of his generation. Michael B. Jordan’s nomination was truly deserving and long-awaited.
Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent
Nominated For: Best Actor
Wagner Moura earned his first Best Actor nomination for his work in The Secret Agent. The film blends suspense with a deeply introspective character study. Moura’s performance is both intense and restrained, capturing the nuances of a complicated lead role. Known internationally for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar in the famous Netflix series Narcos, Moura has long been admired for his range and depth. His Oscar nomination at the 2026 Oscars confirms his ongoing impact on global cinema and highlights his compelling presence in this year’s awards race.
Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Nominated For: Best Actress
For her work in the psychological comedy-drama If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Australian actress Rose Byrne received her first nomination in the Best Actress category at the Oscars 2026. This notable achievement acknowledges Byrne’s strong screen presence and emotional depth in a leading role. Despite a long and varied film career spanning three decades, Byrne had never received an Oscar nomination. Her inclusion in this year’s list celebrates a career milestone and highlights the powerful performance that earned her this historic Academy nod.
Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value
Nominated For: Best Actress
Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve’s Best Actress nomination for her role in Sentimental Value represents another first for this talented performer at this year’s Oscars. Her portrayal in the film has been praised for its emotional richness and layered complexity. Reinsve’s nomination is a testament to her range as an actor, and it places her among the standout leading performances recognized in this year’s acting categories. At the Oscars 2026, she joined a distinguished group of performers whose work pushed boundaries and connected deeply with audiences and critics alike.
Delroy Lindo in Sinners
Nominated For: Best Supporting Actor
Veteran actor Delroy Lindo’s Oscar nomination is one of the most talked-about, as it’s been long overdue. Lindo received his first Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Sinners, a film that dominated much of the awards conversation in 2026. His performance has been noted for its powerful presence and emotional sincerity. Lindo has long been regarded as one of the finest character actors in the industry, and his first Academy Award nomination at the Oscars 2026 feels like a fitting recognition of his skill and enduring contributions to cinema.
Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value
Nominated For: Best Supporting Actor
Veteran Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård also earned his first Academy Award nomination with his supporting role in Sentimental Value. Skarsgård’s body of work spans decades and international cinema. This Oscar nod marks a new high point in his illustrious career. His nomination is a reminder of the impact seasoned performers can have and highlights Skarsgård’s ability to bring nuance and gravitas to every role he inhabits.
Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein
Nominated For: Best Supporting Actor
Jacob Elordi’s supporting role in Frankenstein has earned him his first Oscar nomination at the 2026 Oscars. Elordi’s performance was nothing short of breathtaking, portraying and humanizing one of cinema’s most iconic creature characters. As a younger actor among seasoned contenders, Elordi’s nomination speaks to his rising profile and the strength of his portrayal in a major cinematic work.
Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners
Nominated For: Best Supporting Actress
Nigerian-British actress Wunmi Mosaku is one of the surprising but welcome entries into the Oscars 2026 nominee list. Her compelling supporting performance in Sinners earned her her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. With a career spanning two decades, Mosaku’s growing body of work has seen her star in several prominent projects. Mosaku’s nomination highlights her talent and affirms her status as a major presence in dramatic cinema, as recognized by Academy members this awards cycle.
Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value
Nominated For: Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning also received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sentimental Value. Her performance captured both critical praise and audience affection, helping to secure her place among this year’s nominees. Fanning, who began as a child actor, has shown remarkable growth in the past few years. This nomination marks a meaningful step in Fanning’s evolving career, showcasing her continued growth as an actor and her ability to deliver memorable performances across genres.
Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another
Nominated For: Best Supporting Actress
Teyana Taylor’s first Academy Award nomination came for her supporting role in One Battle After Another. The Paul Thomas Anderson-directed black comedy-action thriller also earned multiple other nominations. Taylor’s performance contributed to a dynamic and emotionally engaging ensemble. Her recognition at the Oscars 2026 underscores her artistic versatility and highlights the broader range of performances celebrated this year by the Academy.
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value
Nominated For: Best Supporting Actress
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas rounds out the list of first-time acting nominees with a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in Sentimental Value. The Norwegian actress’s performance added depth and resonance to the film’s celebrated ensemble. Lilleaas’s inclusion among the 2026 acting nominees reflects the Academy’s global recognition of cinema talent, honoring both established and emerging voices on screen.
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