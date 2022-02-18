Oobah Butler has been working in the entertainment industry in one way or another for nearly a decade. These days, however, he’s trying something new. Along with Julie Adenuga, Oobah is one of the hosts of the new MTV series Catfish UK. Like its American counterpart, Catfish UK is dedicated to helping people uncover the mystery behind the person they’ve been talking to on the internet. With his inquisitive mind and kind disposition, Oobah has already proven to be a solid host. But while American viewers may only be familiar with him because of Catfish, there is much more to him than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Oobah Butler.
1. He Created A Fake Restaurant
Are you the kind of person who trusts online reviews? You might feel differently after you hear about this. In the spring of 2017, a restaurant called The Shed at Dulwich began getting lots of reviews on Trip Advisor. Eventually, the restaurant even became the most popular in the area. There was only one problem, though: no one had ever actually eaten there. That’s because the restaurant didn’t exist. It was nothing more than a scheme cooked up by Oobah and it actually worked. The website is still active and there are probably lots of people out there who still think it’s real.
2. He Is An Author
Oobah did not attend college and he doesn’t have any formal writing training, but he wasn’t about to let that stop him from expressing himself. In the spring of 2019, Oobah released a book titled How to Bullsh*t Your Way To Number 1 which went on to become a best seller. It’s unclear if he has plans to release another book.
3. He Is A TikToker
These days, having a strong online presence is a must and that isn’t something that is very important for people in the entertainment industry. This certainly isn’t lost on Oobah. In addition to being active on Instagram and Twitter, he also has a TikTok account that has more than 134,000 followers.
4. He Is A Private Person
Despite being in the spotlight for several years, Oobah has never been the kind of person who likes to share details of his life with the public. Very little is known about Oobah outside of what he has going on professionally. Realistically, that probably isn’t going to change.
5. He Has A Great Sense of Style
Oobah has a great eye for what looks good, and this definitely applies to his fashion sense. He has a unique sense of style and he loves being able to share his personality through his clothes. Once, he even faked his way into Paris Fashion Week by pretending to be a fictional designer named Georgio Peviani.
6. He Did An AMA On Reddit
Oobah is thankful for all of the people who have supported him throughout his journey, and he enjoys interacting with them whenever he gets the chance. In 2019, Oobah did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit where he answered hundreds of questions from fans.
7. He Has Some Acting Experience
Oobah may not technically be an actor by trade, but he’s definitely got some skills. Over the years, he has earned a little more than a dozen acting credits – many of which were for short video projects. Perhaps we’ll see him dive deeper into acting in the years to come.
8. He Loves to Travel
Oobah was born and raised in England, but he has also gotten the chance to explore lots of other places. Some of the countries he’s visited include France and the United States. As his career continues to grow, there’s no doubt that Oobah will be adding even more places to the list.
9. He Has Some Musical Talents
Lots of people may simply think of Oobah as a prankster, but what they don’t realize is that he is truly a man of many talents. An Instagram post he shared in September of 2018 revealed that he has experience playing the guitar and singing. Unfortunately, he didn’t provide any context or additional details.
10. He Is An Award Winner
No matter what line of work you’re in, you want your efforts to be recognized. Nothing says recognition like winning an award. Oobah is proud to say that he’s already earned several awards including Content Creator of the Year from the DRUM Agency in 2018 and a Webby Award in 2019. With the way things are going for Oobah, it seems very likely that he’ll be winning even more awards in the future.