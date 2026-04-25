‘ONE PIECE’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From Netflix’s 37.8 Million-View Live-Action Hit

When ONE PIECE hit Netflix, it did more than prove a live-action anime adaptation could actually work. It turned a risky fandom gamble into a global streaming success, gave its young cast a major franchise platform, and instantly raised the commercial value of actors who were either just breaking through or looking for the kind of role that could reframe their entire careers. For some cast members, the show created sudden international visibility. For others, it added one more valuable credit to a career that was already strong in film, television, or Japanese entertainment.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
That distinction matters here. The actor who benefited most from ONE PIECE is not automatically the one with the highest total net worth, because some cast members entered the series with more established wealth than others. But ranked by the strongest publicly reported overall estimate ranges, these are the 10 cast members who appear to sit in the best financial position after the show’s breakout success.
10. Morgan Davies
Morgan Davies starts the ranking because Koby became one of the adaptation’s most quietly important long-game characters, but the public estimate range still reflects an actor in the early stage of career accumulation rather than someone whose fortune has already fully compounded. That is typical for a younger performer whose largest global exposure arrives through one franchise role.
What helps Davies’ financial outlook is future value. Koby is not a disposable side character in this world, which means the role carries more franchise upside than a short-term guest turn would. In practical terms, the current estimate may still be modest, but the role almost certainly improved long-term earning power in a meaningful way.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Morgan Davies
|$300K – $1M
|
|Koby’s long-term importance gives Davies more future commercial upside than the current estimate alone suggests.
9. Jacob Romero Gibson
Jacob Romero Gibson ranks just above Davies because Usopp is one of the original Straw Hats, which gives Gibson stronger baseline franchise value. Being one of the five core faces of the show matters financially because even if public estimates remain modest for now, core ensemble status tends to help everything that follows — contract leverage, casting attention, and future fandom-driven opportunities.
His public estimate range still reads like that of an actor in the breakout phase rather than the established-star phase. But in a franchise like this, being part of the central team can pay off for years. Gibson’s current number is less important than the fact that ONE PIECE clearly pushed him into a much more valuable professional category.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jacob Romero Gibson
|$500K – $1.2M
|
|Usopp’s importance as part of the original crew gives Gibson stronger long-run value than many other newer actors in the cast.
8. Ilia Isorelýs Paulino
Ilia Isorelýs Paulino ranks here because Alvida was a strong early impression character and Paulino already had a recognizable presence before the show fully expanded her global visibility. Public estimate ranges tend to place her in the low single-digit millions or just below, which fits a performer with growing mainstream value but not yet a giant accumulated career fortune.
Her ranking is also about trajectory. Strong personality roles in highly online fandom spaces tend to create disproportionate commercial value because audiences remember them clearly. Even if Alvida is not at the center of the Straw Hat storyline, the role still helped push Paulino into a more visible and more monetizable space.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Ilia Isorelýs Paulino
|$800K – $1.5M
|
|A memorable role plus rising industry momentum gives Paulino a stronger profile than a simple screen-time count might suggest.
7. Jeff Ward
Jeff Ward ranks a little higher because Buggy became one of the live-action adaptation’s breakout scene-stealers. Villain roles that become internet favorites often create stronger long-term visibility than their exact billing position would imply, and Buggy clearly landed in that category. Ward benefited from playing a character people wanted more of immediately.
That matters financially because memorable villains can become franchise assets. Public estimates still place him in the lower millions rather than the high single digits, but the role gave him one of the show’s most commercially useful kinds of attention: the sort that keeps getting clipped, shared, and requested long after the first binge wave fades.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jeff Ward
|$1M – $2M
|
|Buggy’s popularity likely raised Ward’s future market value significantly beyond what the current estimate alone captures.
6. Taz Skylar
Taz Skylar ranks in the upper-middle tier because Sanji is one of the adaptation’s most commercially useful roles: stylish, meme-friendly, physically memorable, and permanently central to the Straw Hat crew. That combination matters because characters who work both dramatically and visually tend to generate stronger long-term audience attachment.
His public estimate range is still not huge compared with the veterans above him, but the role clearly expanded his value. Among the younger main cast, Skylar benefits from the fact that Sanji feels like a character with ongoing spotlight equity, not just ensemble presence. In practical terms, that usually translates into stronger future earning power than the current estimate may fully show.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Taz Skylar
|$1M – $2.5M
|
|Sanji’s popularity gives Skylar one of the stronger long-term commercial positions among the younger breakout names.
5. Emily Rudd
Emily Rudd ranks above Skylar because Nami is one of the franchise’s most beloved characters and because Rudd entered the series with a slightly more established screen profile than some of her co-stars. Being part of the core five already matters; playing Nami adds another layer because the role carries both emotional weight and huge fandom recognition.
Her public estimate usually lands in the low single-digit millions, which fits a performer whose major wealth accumulation is still building but whose franchise importance is undeniable. If the series continues to grow, Rudd is one of the cast members whose financial position should strengthen noticeably because Nami is simply too central to the brand not to matter commercially.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Emily Rudd
|$1.5M – $3M
|
|Nami’s importance gives Rudd one of the strongest long-term positions among the younger leads, even if public estimates remain modest for now.
4. Iñaki Godoy
Iñaki Godoy ranks in the top four because Luffy is the face of the entire adaptation. Even if his current public net worth does not yet match the veterans above him, the role itself is as financially powerful as any in the cast. Playing the lead of a global franchise adaptation instantly changes an actor’s commercial ceiling, and Godoy is the clearest example of that effect in this ensemble.
His estimate still reads like that of a young star in ascent rather than a fully established fortune, but the direction is obvious. In pure “who gained the most career value from the show?” terms, Godoy has one of the strongest cases on the list. The only reason he is not No. 1 is that some castmates entered with much larger preexisting financial foundations.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Iñaki Godoy
|$2M – $4M
|
|Luffy made Godoy a global lead almost overnight, giving him one of the strongest future earning trajectories in the cast.
3. Vincent Regan
Vincent Regan ranks high because he brought decades of film and television work into the role of Vice Admiral Garp. That is exactly the kind of career base that public net worth estimates tend to reward. The show did not need to make him wealthy from scratch — it simply added another globally visible franchise credit to a long professional résumé.
His public range is usually stronger than several of the younger breakout stars because veteran actors have had much longer to accumulate earnings across genres and markets. In this kind of ranking, total compounding often beats newer fame, and Regan is a strong example of that rule.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Vincent Regan
|$3M – $6M
|
|Regan’s ranking is driven largely by a long-built acting career, with the show adding another strong premium credit.
2. Mackenyu
Mackenyu ranks second because he entered the adaptation with perhaps the strongest existing star profile among the younger principal cast. Zoro is one of the most marketable characters in the franchise, and Mackenyu was already a recognizable film star before the live-action series introduced him to a much wider global streaming audience.
That combination is financially powerful. He benefits from preexisting career wealth, international recognition, and one of the most commercially useful roles in the series. In practical terms, the show did not create his value — it expanded it substantially by putting him in front of a much larger worldwide audience.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mackenyu
|$3M – $8M
|
|One of the cast’s strongest combinations of preexisting fame and high-value franchise placement.
1. Aidan Scott
Aidan Scott is the estimate-driven surprise at No. 1 because some public internet roundups place him unexpectedly high compared with what fans would assume from Buggy-adjacent and supporting-presence logic. This is exactly why net worth rankings can feel strange: public estimates do not always map neatly onto screen time, fandom popularity, or who feels like the “biggest star” inside the story.
That means this No. 1 finish is less about obvious on-screen dominance and more about how public estimate sites currently frame total wealth. In pure fan logic, many readers would expect Mackenyu or even Godoy to finish on top because of role size and breakout momentum. But in public-estimate logic, Scott sometimes appears with one of the strongest total ranges attached to the cast, which is enough to place him here in an estimate-based ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Aidan Scott
|$4M – $8M
|
|A very estimate-driven No. 1 result — surprising from a fandom standpoint, but consistent with some public internet wealth roundups.
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