Internet Users Are Sharing ‘Unknown’ Facts That Could Save Your Life, And Here Are 40 Of The Most Useful Ones

You might be beset by dozens of problems in your daily life. But the moment there’s a threat to your safety or that of your loved ones, all of that goes out the window. Then, there’s only one focus: survival, at any cost.
However, in life-or-death situations, you can panic and freeze up. It takes quick wits and agility to get out of danger in one piece, whether you suddenly smell gas, get stuck in freezing weather, get lost in a big crowd, or feel like someone is following you. Though there’s no substitute for training, a decent starting point is knowing what to do in critical situations. At least, in theory.
Today, we’re featuring various redditors’ survival tips and tricks, as they shared lesser-known facts about staying safe, in an informative thread on r/AskReddit. Have you ever found yourself in any perilous situations like the ones described here, dear Pandas? What advice would you add? Share your wisdom and experience in the comments.
Bored Panda got in touch with the Australian Firefighters Calendar team to learn more about fire safety. Firefighter Ben Church was kind enough to answer our questions. Established in 1993, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $3.4 million for various charities. You’ll find our interview below.
#1
I have 8 siblings; one is a firefighter/paramedic, other is a 911 dispatcher, other is a soldier, other is a cop and my sis is a lifeguard. They all contributed to this. None do Reddit so they wanted this. A lot of this is frequently asked questions. Sorry, this is long, we have a lot to share.
Fish smell but no fish? GET OUT, ELECTRICAL FIRE, CALL 911.
Drunk but no alcohol? Tell the person to smile, if it’s drooping, it’s a stroke.
Stabbed? Don’t move it. Go to the ER because it’s the only thing preventing you from bleeding to death.
Cinnamon smell in your drink? Don’t drink it, it’s a cover up for poison.
No service and need help? You’re still able to call 911.
Ocean retreating? Get to high ground, there’s a tsunami.
Need heat/light? Burn a crayon, it will last up to 14 minutes.
Don’t know how to talk to 911? Say where you are first, what happened, your info, the victim’s info, stay calm and answer questions best you can. The more info, the better.
Square waves? Avoid the water, you’ll drown.
Think you’re being followed? Make 4 right turns. Still behind you? Following you, DON’T GO HOME, GO TO THE POLICE STATION.
Held at gunpoint/knifepoint and told to go somewhere? DON’T GO. You’re more likely to be found where you are than to the location you’re being taken and make a scene too.
White fuzzy spot on your banana? Don’t eat it, spider infestation.
In the woods and nothing to eat? Dandalions (the yellow ones) are fully edible.
Carjacker? Crash the car, then you’re useless.
Under rubble? Grab an object and tap in intervals of 3, wait 10 seconds, tap 3 times again and so on.
Unmoving tornado? It’s coming towards you.
Fall on tracks at a subway? There’s a crawl space under the platform, go there until you get help.
Don’t know the emergency number? Call 112, it’s a worldwide emergency number.
Disturb a bee/wasp nest? They’re not stupid, don’t go in water, they’ll keep stinging you when you go for air.
Purple flag on the beach? Don’t swim, there are dangerous sea creatures in that area.
Bleeding? Elevate it above the heart.
Gas smell? DON’T USE THE ELECTRIC, YOUR HOUSE WILL EXPLODE.
Bitten and poisoned? DON’T SUCK IT. YOU’LL ONLY MAKE IT WORSE.
Someone overdosing? DON’T BE AFRAID TO CALL 911, NOR YOU OR THE PERSON WILL GET IN ANY LEGAL TROUBLE.
Elevator falling? Lay flat on your back and cover your face.
When does drunk driving occur? Late hours of the night (Midnight-4:00 in the morning) Friday-Sunday.
Hair randomly stands up while outside? DUCK AND COVER, YOURE GETTING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.
What info should I carry? List of medicines you take, allergies, name, age, address, phone number, where you live, what language you speak, blood type, any useful information for emergency services.
Fire? Before you leave the room, touch the door with the back of your hand. Cold? Peek out. Hot? Use the window if possible.
What’s the 3-minute rule? You only have 3 minutes to escape a house fire. 3 weeks without food is survivable. 3 days without water. 3 hours without shelter. 3 minutes oxygen deprived
How should I leave a fire? Don’t use the lobby or where you came from, when you walk into a building, there are exit signs, use those instead.
What’s dry drowning? When you’re drowning to the point you feel like you need to throw up water, even though you make it out, go to the ER because your lungs will fill with fluid over time then you drown from the fluid.
What if an animal is vividly colored? It means they’re more likely to be poison.
Money falling from buildings? Don’t pick it up, get the hell out of there, it’s a way terrorists kill more people, is by having them all in one place.
What happens if a service animal is not with its owner? Go with it, it’s getting help.
Image source: Lonely_Person_1670, Jakub Dziubak
#2
Losing too much weight too fast will damage your kidneys.
Happened to my father who was trying to go into retirement in better shape. Lost 60 pounds in 2 months eating ONLY salads and drinking water. No carbs or fat. All cardio no weight training. Somehow destroyed one kidney and impaired the other one, he is on daily dialysis now. After it happened I did some research and it seems that your body gets used to the fat in your system which helps curb the toxin filtration. Losing too much too fast is like throwing extra dirt into a filter all at once instead of little at a time. The right way to do it is a few pounds a week with both weight lifting and cardio, also still include some carbs and fat in your diet even if it takes a longer to shed off the pounds. Maybe this is common knowledge because I had somewhat heard this before but I had never seen how it shreds through kidneys so quickly before.
Image source: RepTexas
#3
Not exactly an answer that will save your life, but may save the life of an animal. Never, ever, ever give away animals for free to strangers. Creating a financial disincentive to adopt weeds out people who cannot afford to care for a pet, people who will neglect that pet, and most importantly people who intend to abuse that pet. Serial animal abusers search for free animals on social media explicitly for this purpose.
Always charge money. It’s not so you can make profit. It’s to increase the chances that animal will be okay.
Image source: wheresmychin, Paul VanDerWerf
#4
Relationships are voluntary.
If someone is hurting you or you just don’t like being around them, mentally or physically, parent, friend, or partner, you are always allowed to leave.
Image source: ipakookapi, Helena Lopes
#5
From a person who lives in the arctic:
If you are outside in cold weather and you are freezing, but all of a sudden feel really warm with no explanation as to why DO NOT REMOVE ANY CLOTHES.
You are about to die and your body is spending it’s very last energy on heating you up. Seek shelter and warmth immediately even if it feels like you are boiling hot.
People have been found freezing to death in their underwear not far from civilization because they believed they were warm
Image source: WebBorn2622, Farrel Nobel
#6
If you’re in a crowd that’s packed almost uncomfortably tight, ask yourself: If my shoe fell off right now, would I be able to retrieve it? Or would I just never see it again? if the latter, GTFO of that crowd.
Image source: deqb, Jake Weirick
#7
If you meet a confused, psychotic or drugged person, there are important things to be aware of.
Confusion is a more common word for “brain failure”. The brain is no longer able to do its primary job: Filter what is important for you. You may have heard that our consciousness have very little bandwidth. If the brain can’t sort things, sensory input becomes a fire hose, and you can’t understand what’s ever relevant to you to start dealing with. The frontal lobes shut down, and you start acting and reacting in some very primal ways. In many ways, you function mentally like a frightened animal.
You will perceive things differently. A smile is bared teeth and a warning. Eye contact beyond very short moments is a challenge. And so on.
So, you’re somewhere where you happen to be alone with someone confused. Rule 1: Keep your distance. The personal sphere grows. Rule 2: Keep your face neutral, maybe a bit worried. Rule 3: No sudden movements. Rule 4: Hands where they can see them. Rule 5: Use simple words and short sentences. Rule 6: If you can get them to sit down, the risk of violence decreases. Rule 7: If you can give them a situation they recognize, like eating a sandwich and drinking some coffee, it’s even better.
Remember, it’s not an evil person. It’s someone who is in very bad shape. When it goes south, it does so because you cornered them.
Image source: Common-Wish-2227
#8
I learned this from Mythbusters, in the episode about crashes (cars/helicopters) if you find yourself disoriented underwater: Calm people live, panicked people die.
I was in a boat crash a number of years ago, and I believe this saved my life. No flotation device, stupid, I know. I dont remember the impact, I was suddenly several feel underwater and didn’t know which way was up. I freaked for a split second, then that advice popped into my head. I stayed still, and let bouyancy do it’s thing, saw some bubbles and followed them as they rose.
Image source: Technically_its_me
#9
If you ever have to touch an electrical wire that you’re not sure is live or not, touch it with the back of your hand. If you touch it normally, the electricity will make your muscles contract, and you’ll automatically grab on to the wire tighter and tighter until you’re dead.
Image source: posh_bagels, Randall Bruder
#10
An “Impending Sense of Doom” is a legitimate symptom and you should hurry yourself to the ER, especially when accompanied by other symptoms such as chest pains, dizziness, numbness in limbs, etc…
Image source: Zmirzlina, Arnel Hasanovic
#11
Having to wait a certain amount of time to report someone is missing is 100 percent a lie made up for TV and movies.
Finding a missing person is actually a race against the clock and the first 24 hours are the most important. If someone is missing missing, call the cops NOW.
Image source: tehKrakken55
#12
If you are injured or need help in a crowded place direct your pleas to a specific person. Otherwise people tend to think that someone else will help, it’s known as the bystander effect. In an emergency every second can be crucial, give specific instructions to specific people
Image source: anon, Ryoji Iwata
#13
If you have a bad gut feeling about someone but nothing seems to be out of the ordinary, run.
It’s better safe than sorry.
Image source: afinnegan2000
#14
ER nurse here, I have a few that may or may not have been covered:
Don’t mix alcohol with opiates. They both depress the respiratory center of the brain and combined, can kill you.
If you are a recovering addict and you relapse, don’t take the same amount of the drug as you did the last time you got high. You had a tolerance then, you don’t now. Many overdoses happen this way.
If someone arrests or dies in front of you, start chest compressions right away and don’t stop. Good quality chest compressions that are continuous and delivered at a rate of about 100/min can and do save lives (sing ‘Stayin Alive’ during compressions if necessary).
If you’re pregnant and having bad headaches that won’t go away, get to the ER; they’re a sign of preeclampsia.
If you’re worried about a heart attack and need to get to an ER, take an aspirin right away, it thins the blood.
If someone is passed out and vomiting, turn them on their side, don’t leave them lying on their back, they can aspirate on their own vomit.
Lastly, in an emergency, if an ambulance is on the way, don’t try to drive to the hospital instead. They have lifesaving equipment in their vehicles and you don’t. Wait for them and stay on the line with the 911 dispatcher.
Stay safe out there kids.
Image source: bodielisi
#15
Avoid wearing headphones, earphones, or air pods if you’re walking alone on a street especially when it’s dark. This attracts kidnappers since they think you are off-guard and would not hear them approaching. Avoid being on your phone too cause it makes you appear distracted. Just walk and be alert. If you feel like somebody is coming or following you, try to fake a phone call as if someone is waiting for you not too far from your current location. Say things like “I’m almost there guys” or “I’m already here at (current location).”
This stuff came from a caught kidnapper. He describes what type of people they go for in the street. They also avoid approaching people with both hands stuck in their pockets since they are unsure if they’re holding a knife or other self-defense weapon. Hope this helps.
Image source: vintageordainty
#16
Don’t leave a suicidal person alone, no matter how jolly he looks that moment.
Image source: Kind_human77, Nik Shuliahin
#17
Don’t mix window cleaner and bathroom cleaner
Image source: karma_dumpster, Crystal de Passillé-Chabot
#18
If you are in a big crowd with a group and you lose track of them, call out your own name to find them, not theirs. I don’t know why it works, but people are more attuned to hearing their friend’s name yelled in distress than their own. I’ve had several opportunities to test it out, and I swear it works every time.
Image source: cawatxcamt, Owen Cannon
#19
We all know the symptoms of a heart attack as pain in the chest and/or the arm closest to the heart (usually left, sometimes right). But women tend to have pain in their stomach instead. There are also cases of people thinking they have pain in their back which turned out to be their heart.
Image source: Lvcivs2311, Klara Kulikova
#20
Having a partner choke you amidst a bout of domestic violence indicates that you are more likely to die the next time it happens.
Image source: puzzlepolitik
#21
Heart problems present differently in women than they do in men. My mom was very exhausted and had excruciating jaw pain. Her boss’ mother was a nurse for many years and told my mom to get to an ER stat. One quadruple bypass and almost 6 years later and my mom is thankfully still here, currently en route to see her friend.
Image source: rkcraig88
#22
Humans are dangerous animals who will panic at a moment’s notice. So, in an unfamiliar place always find out where the exit is. People have died being trapped by stampedes. Someone taught me this years ago and I do it without thinking now.
Image source: zerbey
#23
Never ever pull out a deadly weapon (as in knife) in a fight if you do not intend to use it right away. If the other guy gets their hands on it, there is a strong possibility that they will use it on you instead.
Image source: -Fluffe-
#24
If you or your kid is eating fruit and they complain about it tasting ‘fuzzy,’ ‘hairy,’ or something along those lines, it means that they are allergic to it. You’ll want to schedule an appointment with their pediatrician to schedule an allergy test.
Image source: 2_Robots_In_A_Coat, Angela Mulligan
#25
If anyone is ever getting electrocuted around you do NOT touch them directly.
Instead use some sort of object to get them away from the object they are holding or touching. You can use a belt wrapped around a waist (again be careful not to touch them), a broom, mop, fast moving office chair, hell if its that serious you can drop kick them out of contact.
Can’t tell you how many people have gotten themselves electrocuted grabbing someone stuck to something.
Image source: Stuckatwork271, Emmanuel Ikwuegbu
#26
If you are ever being chased by a polar bear get completely naked and drop your clothes on the ground as you run away. Polar bears have really bad ADD and will firmly inspect your clothes before chasing you again
Image source: Navaro27, Hans-Jurgen Mager
#27
If you’re ever involved in an active shooter incident outdoors, take cover behind the engine block of a car. Rifle rounds will go straight through most vehicles, but the engine can stop them. If you’re indoors don’t hug the walls (stay about a foot off) and get through doorways as quickly as possible.
Kind of sad that my MOUT training is also applicable in day to day life in America.
Image source: Kissmytitaniumass
#28
Don’t remember where I learned it, but the air begins to smell like ozone before lightning strikes, so if the air starts smelling kind of like chlorine during a storm, it means lightning might be about to hit the area you are standing in
Image source: MyNamesKilroy, Mélody P
#29
If you’re choking and alone, you can throw yourself onto the edge of furniture, like a chair or couch or table. A blow like that onto your midriff is similar to a heimlich manoever and can dislodge whatever is stuck in your trachea.
Image source: CantMakeAppleCake, Kelly Miller
#30
Kangaroos can’t hop backwards
I don’t care how drunk you get, you and a friend will be on vacation in Australia 5 years from now, he’ll get attacked and you’ll instinctively yell “get behind him!”
Image source: ikindalold, Suzuha Kozuki
#31
If you can’t talk, but have access to your phone, you can text message 911
The “ordering a pizza” trick isn’t (or wasn’t at least) an official thing. You might get a call-taker who remembers that story, and figures out what you mean, or they might just assume you’re stoned and hungry.
Is your emergency really f’ing bad, and you need help fifteen f*****g minutes ago? Then answer all the f*****g questions that you (safely) can. Yes, the dispatcher thinks they’re stupid too, but you’re going to get better help sooner.
Image source: Arendious, NordWood Themes
#32
When doing CPR chest compressions pace them to Stayin Alive by the BeeGees
Image source: Suspicious-Jicama-68, Martin Splitt
#33
Swim parallel to shore if you get caught in an undertow while swimming at the beach.
Image source: Nairbfs79
#34
If something is squirting blood, that’s an arterial bleed. You need a tourniquet.
When applying a tourniquet, go high and tight.
How tight? It’s gonna hurt.
You’ll know the TQ is working when you can no longer feel a pulse on that arm/leg.
Tourniquets CAN be improvised, but it is highly recommended to use a proper CAT tourniquet if available.
Make sure to record the time (preferably in 24 time such as 0930) that the tourniquet was applied.
Image source: RightCoyote, Scoro
#35
Don’t try to put out a grease or oil fire with water. Boom
Image source: lovelynutz
#36
If you smell Natural Gas in your house, don’t turn on lights, appliances or use the phone inside.
A spark could cause an explosion.
Image source: Ballinagh, ROBIN WORRALL
#37
If you are in a jungle or something and have doubt on what fruit is edible and what isn’t, look at the monkeys and what they eat.
Also fishes tend to be the safest bet on what to eat, followed by common insects (but you have to see another animal eat them first), ironically plants are the most dangerous SPECIALLY if you don’t know what species can be venomous
Image source: Blubari
#38
Fire spreads fast. **Really** fast.
As in: It can go from a wastebasket to an entire room in three minutes flat.
If you find something in your house is on fire and you don’t have something immediately to hand (such as a fire blanket or extinguisher), get everyone out immediately. Don’t even stop to find your phone.
Image source: jimicus, Christopher Burns
#39
If you’re ever trapped in your car, pop the headrest of your seat out. Those metal pieces that lock it in place are also designed to break the cars windows
Image source: mysticroots
#40
Eating +24h old cooked pasta that has not been refrigerated can be deadly
if you’re knifed or shot badly and is about to pass out and wont be able to put pressure on it, make sure the wound is at least pointed upwards when lying down as u will bleed out much slower.
if injected with an unknown venom, don’t ice the area, most venoms become less effective if you instead heat the troubled area instead.
If stranded in the desert, don’t save ur water, drink it when u are thirsty, a lot of people pass out and die with still water left because they were saving it
Image source: kalleas
