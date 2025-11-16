Adventurous Dogs In Breathtaking Landscapes: I Photographed Four-Legged Models In Norway, Iceland And Alaska (30 Pics)

I’m Alicja Zmysłowska, a 23-year old dog photographer from Poland. Dog photography combines my all greatest passions and creates a kind of unique lifestyle.
In my new project “Craving Miracles”, I combined the stunning beauty of nature and personalities of adorable dogs. I was mostly inspired by the beauty of the northern landscapes of Norway, Iceland, and Alaska. I wanted to create something new, unique, and different. Something that would bring my dog photography to another level. My biggest goal is to never be repetitive and have my own ideas.
For this photo series, I wanted more than just to travel through the beautiful landscapes with a dog and a camera — I wanted to create a connection, an emotional bond between the dog and a selected place. I wanted to make people not only appreciate a beautiful view and a cute dog in it but to stop for a while, think about the photo, an emotion it creates, a story it tells. For me, Dog photography is about creating emotions. To achieve that, I have to travel to such places, spent time with nature and my dog models, be inspired. That’s why I spend so many weeks planning, traveling, scouting for the right places, and, finally, taking my dog photos. My goal is to create art with a core of truthful photography inspired by real experiences, real locales. Art that tells stories and has a piece of my soul in it.
Ciri is a professional model, she is offering poses and spots for photos on her own. This shot that was her idea!
When she sees me with a camera she gets excited to find a right spot, pose, and get a reward. She will hide behind the trees, jump on rocks, go inside little caves and spaces between rocks and wait for me to get the shot she had in mind.
Brave Nukvi, a mix of border collie and German shepherd at Westfjords.
For a photoshoot in this special location, I decided to choose a Siberian husky – their coat is thick, it keeps them warm and insulates them from the cold. This adorable girl’s name is Mira.
Soft souls – Samoyed named Ice on lava fields.
Almost surreal effect of my photos depends on many conditions, such as choosing the right place and dog model.
This image of a dog under water falling from 60 meters at famous Skogafoss perfectly shows the great power of water.
Ciri is having fun while hiking long trails, sleeping in a tent, posing for photos and just enjoying adventurous dog life.
My border collie, Ciri.
Another big part of this project was a shoot in Norway with my own dog — my border collie Ciri. We spent two weeks on a road trip through Norway.
I wanted to create emotional portraits of the dogs in places that are not so easy to access and are one of a kind.
Huge part of my project was shooting in various locations and different kind of environment that Iceland offers.
A big part of my project are widely-considered water themes.
I am mostly fascinated by waterfalls and ice formations, but I also like lakes, rivers, even fog or rain.
#17
Shadow, a Siberian husky — 13-year-old amazing soul that we took to the shooting by glacier at Lake George in Alaska on a small private plane.
Self-portrait with Ciri doing her favorite trick — jumping up.
Water can be so peaceful but so powerful at the same time.
Secret Place.
That day, the weather wasn’t easy. There was a hailstorm and pouring rain. Thanks to this, we got this amazing dark blue sky, and a bit of sun shining on the dog and brightening up the ice, making it shine like crystals.
Just 28 km of walk for this amazing view! Ciri’s curiosity was stronger than fear in this moment! But she was safe and on a leash.
Is there life on Mars? Westfjords of Iceland.
I photographed many individual dog models during my three-week trip around Iceland. Here is an Afghan hound, Tinni, on a red rock formation. He fits perfectly in setting because of his size, color, and unusual appearance.
Shadow ready to jump into the small plane after the shooting.
