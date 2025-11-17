30 Of The Best Vintage Shots Of Hollywood Stars, As Shared By This Instagram Account (New Pics)

Pictures are likely the closest thing to time travel we have, and luckily, numerous photographers have made it possible for us to travel way back. From photos in family albums taken decades ago to images of famous people on the covers of old magazines, they allow us to catch a glimpse of moments we couldn’t have otherwise witnessed ourselves.
Quite a few spectacular moments have been caught by photographers documenting the life of Hollywood stars back in the day. There’s even an entire Instagram account dedicated to them, known to the fans as ‘Old Hollywood’. It boasts an impressive collection, which includes photographs of such well-known celebrities as Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and Audrey Hepburn, and they are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to find some of the captivating photos shared by ‘Old Hollywood’ and take a quick trip back in time.
Below you will also find thoughts on nostalgia shared by professor of psychology at Georgia Gwinnett College, David Ludden, who was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions.
#1 Jamie Leigh Curtis And Her Mother Janet Leigh, 1983. Photos By Bettina Cirone
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#2 Sissy Spacek Photographed By Ira M. Resnick, 1972
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#3 Former Child Star, Shirley Temple Reading A Collection Of Fan Mail In The Living Room Of Her Los Angeles Home, 1944. Photos By Earl Theisen
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#4 Yul Brynner Arriving To The Premiere Of The Ten Commandments In His Mercedes-Benz 300sl Roadster, 1956
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#5 Louis Armstrong Performing An Impromptu Concert At Mgm Studios During The Production Of High Society, 1956. Photos By Bob Willoughby
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#6 Tina Turner Photographed By Jack Robinson, 1969. The Iconic Photoshoot Was Aptly Titled, Wild Child. The “Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll” Passed Away Today At The Age Of 83
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#7 Marilyn Monroe Gambling With Director John Huston In Reno, Nevada During The Production Of The Misfits, 1960. Photos By Eve Arnold
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#8 An 18 Year-Old George Harrison In Hamburg, Germany, 1961. Photos By Jürgen Vollmer
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#9 Paul Newman Leaning Against His Race Car Before The Start Of The Le Mans 24-Hour Race, June 11, 1979
“The only thing I ever found any grace in was a car,” Newman once confessed. “I’m a very competitive person. I always have been. And it’s hard to be competitive about something as amorphous as acting. But you can be competitive on the track, because the rules are very simple and the declaration of the winner is very concise.”
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#10 Mel Ferrer And Audrey Hepburn Sharing A Kiss During A Tennis Match In Cap D’antibes, France, 1956. Photo By Simon Michou
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#11 Grace Kelly’s Strapless White Gown From To Catch A Thief (1955) Has Always Been One Of My Favorite Movie Costumes. It Was Designed By Edith Head
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#12 Dorothy Dandridge Cuddling With Her Dog Cissi At Orly Airport In Paris, France, 1962
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#13 James Dean And His Cousin Marcus Walking Through Fairmount’s Park Cemetery In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955
During their visit, Jimmy stumbled upon his great-grandfather’s gravestone. “Both Jimmy and I were struck by the odd coincidence of the name, for Jimmy, of course, had just finished portraying Cal Trask in East of Eden,” photographer Dennis Stock later wrote.
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#14 James Dean Greeting Fans During The Sweethearts Ball At His Old High School In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955
“Since Jimmy was in town, he was invited, and he not only came but brought his bongo drums as well. During the evening, he played with the band, and at one point gave a little speech. He was at that time twenty-four, several years out of high school, but most of that year’s seniors remembered him, and now that word of his impending fame had reached Fairmount, requests for autographs seemed appropriate,” photographed Dennis Stock later wrote.
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#15 Lynda Carter Arriving At London Airport For The Miss World Contest At Royal Albert Hall, 1972
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#16 Sean Connery Snapping Pictures Of Brigitte Bardot During The Production Of Shalako In Deauville, France, 1968. Photos By Terry O’neill
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#17 A 12-Year-Old Audrey Hepburn Posing For A Dance Portrait, 1942
“I did indeed give various underground concerts to raise money for the Dutch Resistance movement,” the actress later recollected. “I danced at recitals, designing the dances myself. I had a friend who played the piano and my mother made the costumes. They were very amateurish attempts, but nevertheless at the time, when there was very little entertainment, it amused the people and gave them an opportunity to get together and spend a pleasant afternoon listening to music and seeing my humble attempts. The recitals were given in houses with windows and doors closed, and no one knew they were going on. Afterwards, money was collected and given to the Dutch Underground.” Despite her talent, Audrey’s height and the malnutrition she suffered during WWII made the status of prima ballerina unattainable, leading her to pursue a career in acting.
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#18 Claudia Cardinale Dancing Barefoot On A Roof Terrace In Rome, 1959
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#19 Audrey Hepburn With Her Fellow Chorus Girls, Aus Johanssen And Enid Smeedon, On The Rooftop Of London’s Cambridge Theater, 1949
They were starring in the production, Sauce Tartare, which ran from May 18th, 1949-February 4th, 1950. Photos by Ron Case.
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#20 Harrison Ford Photographed By Dennis Stock, 1973
At the time, the up and coming actor was filming American Graffiti (1973), which he later referred to as, “the first movie where the director let me have any input.” George Lucas initially wanted Ford’s character, Bob Falfa, to have a clean cut look. “George thought my character should have a crew cut, but I wasn’t happy with that idea. I’d always had pretty long hair back then, in college, particularly, so I told George my character should wear a cowboy hat. George thought about it and he remembered a bunch of guys from Modesto, California, who cruised around, like my character, and wore cowboy hats, so it turned out that it actually fit the movie.”
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#21 Grace Kelly And Cary Grant Sharing A Laugh On The Set Of To Catch A Thief, 1955
“I’ve worked with many fine actresses. But in my opinion, the best actress I ever worked with was Grace Kelly,” Grant revealed in a 1987 interview. “Ingrid [Bergman], Audrey [Hepburn], and Deborah Kerr were splendid, splendid actresses, but Grace was utterly relaxed—the most extraordinary actress ever. Her mind was razor-keen, but she was relaxed while she was doing it. I appreciated that. It’s not an easy profession, despite what most people think.”
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#22 Swathed In Bandages After A Brutal Beating Scene In Dirty Harry, Eastwood Rarely Escapes Mayhem In Films. His Fans Appreciate That He Gives More Than He Takes. Photo By Bill Eppridge
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#23 The Beatles Cooling Off During A Cover Shoot For Life Magazine In Miami, 1964
“I went down to Florida to make this photo after being asked if I had any ideas on what to do with the Beatles as a cover,” said photographer John Loengard. “It was my idea to put them in a pool—but we couldn’t find a heated pool, the water in the pool we did use was cold, and there was always the problem of other press trying to get in. It would have to be a pool that we could close off to everyone else. So, in the end, it was a very quick shoot in a private pool, with the Beatles shivering and singing in the water before jumping out. My impression of these guys was that they were like four high school kids. You know, they had beards, sort of—like when you first start having to shave, but aren’t quite sure how to do it.”
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#24 Charles Bronson Photographed By Giancarlo Botti, 1960
Known for his “granite features and brawny physique”, Bronson worried that his tough guy image would hinder his career. “Maybe I’m too masculine,” the actor confessed in a 1971 interview. “Casting directors cast in their own, or an idealized image. Maybe I don’t look like anybody’s ideal.”
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#25 Brigitte Bardot Dancing On A Rooftop Overlooking Paris, 1952. Photos By Walter Carone For Paris Match
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#26 James Dean Reading Aloud During A Visit To His Childhood Home In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955
“James Whitcomb Riley was the poet of the Hoosier, and Jimmy loved to read from his work, which he did for me one day after dinner, to give me a feeling of the people and place whence he had come,” wrote photographer Dennis Stock.
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#27 Marlon Brando Training For His Film Debut In The Men (1950), The Story Of A Paraplegic Veteran
“This was the way Brando prepared himself: he spent three weeks—day and night—living with the men on one of the paraplegic wards,” director Fred Zinnemann shared in his autobiography. “He found out not only how they moved and behaved, but how they felt and what they thought. They gradually accepted him as one of their own and he became one of them. He shared their physiotherapy, played water polo with them and went to their drinking sessions at the Pump Room. Soon only a doctor or a nurse could tell that he was not a paraplegic.” Photos by Ed Clark.
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#28 Marilyn Monroe Taking Singing Lessons With Bandleader, Phil Moore At The Mocambo, 1949. Photos By J. R. Eyerman
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#29 Al Pacino Photographed By Jack Mitchell During His Broadway Run Of Richard III At The Cort Theater, New York City, 1979
The production closed after 25 previews and 33 performances. “It’s what it was. It had its flaws. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. The main thing was that people felt the connection with Shakespeare,” the actor later commented.
Image source: vintagemoviestars
#30 Priscilla Presley Photographed By Terry O’neill, 1975
Image source: vintagemoviestars
