“Get Off My Deck”: Entitled Couple Demands Woman Share Her Gazebo, Gets Evicted Instead

Normally, if you own or are renting someone, random strangers can’t just come by and start using it. Except, of course, there are always some particularly entitled folks out there who have somehow gotten it into their heads that they can do whatever they please.
A woman shared her frustrating experience with a neighbor who came by her cabin to “inform her” that she would be taking over her gazebo for a six hour photoshoot. We also got in touch with the woman who shared the story to learn more.
Most of us understand that someone else’s property is not “up for grabs”
Image credits: mauriciotoro10 / Envato (not the actual photo)
But one woman had to deal with a couple who insisted on using her gazebo for a photoshoot
Image credits: 9_fingers_ / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Calli2988
The internet is littered with stories of entitled people trying to push in front of people
As ludicrous as it sounds, there truly are people who just don’t understand property or boundaries. Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who shared the story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we wanted to hear her opinion on why the post got so popular in a short span of time.
“I think my post really resonates with the people of Reddit because the entitlement appears to have gotten so out of hand. It’s a sad reflection on our society. I have heard many people state in social media that the entitlement is a result of the last few generations of children, now adults, who were over indulged by absentee parents or simply “spoiled,” she shared.
“I don’t know if that is true or not. We have always had people in our society who believe that they can have whatever they want, who have never been told “No”. Is it more prevalent now? Maybe, maybe not: but social media and world wide connectivity makes it seem so.” Researchers do think there is a link between entitlement and narcissism, which is perhaps deeply exacerbated by social media. After all, on the internet, you can delete negative comments and limit yourself from responsibility. Unfortunately, this sort of behavior can “bleed” into the real world, with folks in customer-facing roles bearing the brunt of it.
The woman who shared the story also gave a small update as to what happened to “EW”
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
We also wanted to know how she felt about the many comments sharing opinions and reactions. “The response to my post has been overwhelmingly positive. Many commentators thanked me for standing up for myself/shutting down the young woman. There were, of course, some who didn’t believe this happened, or called me entitled for not sharing the space I paid for with someone else. They are entitled to their opinions,” she shared. We added a selection of comments below for those who want to read them in person.
“There were some very insightful and helpful comments, especially the former insurance adjuster. Their comment was very helpful, because I hadn’t even considered the possible negative, legal liability consequences if I had agreed to let it happen, and EW or her partner had been hurt.”
Lastly, we were curious if there had been any changes and events since she made the post. “There are no updates, as EW and her partner were escorted off the premises the next afternoon. To be clear, not because of the incident I related, but because they stayed past the checkout time,” she shared with Bored Panda. Most of us probably have a “normal” understanding of time and tend to not overstay, so this is just one more piece of evidence that “EW” really lives up to her name.
Some readers wanted more details
Others were taken aback at the woman’s entitlement
A few thought she was being unresonable
Follow Us