Nick Cannon Engagement Rumors: Truth or Publicity Stunt?

Considering his history with women, Nick Cannon really shocked fans with engagement pictures shared on Instagram in July 2022. The America’s Got Talent host sparked engagement rumors that set the internet on fire with netizens trying to unravel the identity of the mystery woman he posted. The shocking revelation comes after the multi-talented entertainer said he would never find a love like what he had with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.
Nick Cannon has been open about his battle with monogamy, finding it difficult to stay with one woman. The result of this is having multiple children from different women. Over the years, Cannon has courted bad media for his sexual escapades, thus, fans welcomed his engagement news with the hope that the multi-talented entertainer is ready to settle down. However, there seems to be more to the engagement photos and suggestive caption he shared on Instagram.
Nick Cannon’s Engagement Photos Are From His Music Video
Nick Cannon left his followers confused after sharing apparent engagement pictures on his Instagram page. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing star captioned the Instagram post: ‘I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do…’, sending fans into a frenzy. The first picture shows him cozying up to an unidentified model with their foreheads pressed together. The picture background also complemented the romantic scenario with city lights behind them at dusk. The second picture flaunts a huge diamond ring sitting ready in a box.
While there were mixed reactions about the authenticity of the photos, it turned out the photos were taken from the video for his song Eyes Closed. He shared an exclusive look into the track he described as a wedding anthem with Entertainment Today. “I’m doing what the world wants me to do, I’m dropping an amazing music video,” he said. Interestingly, some of his fans who were not convinced by the photos already made that guess. Some commenters on his post wrote ‘Is this promo for a video coming out soon’, ‘What movie is this for?’, and ‘Nah this gotta be a music video.’ Apparently, they know him too well to believe he is giving up singlehood.
He Is Not Opposed To Marriage Entirely
Nick Cannon has always made it clear that he is not cut out for marriage. However, if it ever happens again, it has to be better than the fairytale he lived with Mariah Carey. On The Hottee Talk Show podcast, the San Diego-born rapper said: “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way.” He described marrying Carey as one of the greatest experiences of his life and the fact that he failed to make it work affected his faith in ever treading that path again.
While Nick Cannon may not be exchanging marriage vows in real life anytime soon, he is not opposed to the idea of marriage. “I love the idea of marriage, especially the ceremony, the proposing, the idea of just falling in love,” he told Entertainment Tonight audiences. “But marriage, and all that goes into that, is so … it’s a lot. You’re literally entering a partnership where two become one. I’m not built for that.” For now, Cannon is content with sharing his love and attention among his numerous children and the women he had them with.
Inside Nick Cannon’s Rambunctious Family Life
Nick Cannon’s idea of raising a family is not conventional, to say the least. The San Diego native has fathered many children with different women but has only attempted marriage once. His first engagement was with model Selita Ebanks in 2007 but things didn’t work out between them. On April 30, 2008, Cannon married Mariah Carey at her estate in the Bahamas. Six years and two kids (twins) later, Cannon filed for divorce in 2014 but it was finalized in 2016.
After the end of his marriage, Nick Cannon began making the headlines for the wrong reasons due to his unruly love life. He fathered many children with different women within a short period of time. Cannon sired three children with model Brittany Bell – a son born in February 2017, a daughter born in December 2020, and a second son born in September 2022. In June 2021, He welcomed a son with model Alyssa Scott but the boy was just five months old when he died of brain cancer. They also share a daughter born in December 2022.
Nick Cannon welcomed a set of twin boys with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021 while their daughter was born in November 2022. Cannon welcomed two more children in 2022, a son born in June with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter born in September with model LaNisha Cole. So far, Cannon has fathered 11 children with six different women and he doesn’t seem to be done yet.