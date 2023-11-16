Madame Web Cast: Who Stars in the Superhero Adventure?

Madame Web is the latest movie in the Spider-Man universe to not feature the character of Spider-Man. It’s no secret that the Spider-Man universe has been mostly male-dominated within its spinoffs, with Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock taking a forefront. However, Madame Web is set to shift in a different direction.
The movie will focus on the future-seeing Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson taking on the titular role. The plot is set to explore how Cassandra Webb gains her clairvoyant powers, becoming known as Madame Web. Based on the official trailer, it seems the movie will also delve into the full network of Spider-Women. So, as we gear up for its release, let’s dive into the stars of Madame Web.
Dakota Johnson as Madame Web
Madame Web, also known as Cassandra Webb, is a Marvel character who possesses incredible psychic powers and serves as a mentor and guide to other heroes within the Marvel Universe. Created by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr., Madame Web first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man issue #210 in 1980. Unlike traditional superheroes, she is visually impaired and is depicted as an elderly woman confined to a life-support system. However, what Madame Web lacks in physical strength, she more than makes up for with her unparalleled psychic abilities. She can see into the future, perceive alternate realities, and even access the web of life itself, providing valuable insights and guidance to fellow heroes.
With Dakota Johnson cast in the lead role as Madame Web (Johnson was in her early 30s at the time of filming), it’s clear that the film will follow the early days of the character. Working as a paramedic in Manhattan, a series of events soon force Cassandra to confront shocking truths about her past, thus serving as her origin story as she strikes up a relationship with three young women who are also destined for powerful futures. Dakota Johnson is a BAFTA nominee who has already demonstrated her ability to lead a motion picture with the likes of Fifty Shades of Grey, and Am I OK? So, it’s fair to assume the picture is in safe hands with her at the forefront.
Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter
Sydney Sweeney, a talented American actress, was born on September 12, 1997, in Spokane, Washington. With her mesmerizing performances, Sweeney has quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. One of her breakthrough roles came in the acclaimed series Euphoria, where she portrayed the character of Cassie Howard. Sweeney’s portrayal of Cassie, a complex and troubled teenager, captivated audiences with her raw and emotional performance.
In Madame Web, Sweeney will take on the role of Julia Carpenter, who in the comics, later became known as Arachne. Julia is renowned for extraordinary abilities such as the power to create and manipulate psionic webs, granting her the ability to stick to walls, glide through the air, and ensnare enemies with ease. As Arachne, she fought alongside notable heroes like Spider-Man and the Avengers, proving herself as a formidable ally.
Emma Roberts as Mary Parker
Emma Roberts is an accomplished American actress born on February 10, 1991, in Rhinebeck, New York. With a rich family background in the entertainment industry, she effortlessly carved her own path to stardom. With that said, she skyrocketed to fame after starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in We’re the Millers and landing a recurring role on the critically acclaimed TV series, American Horror Story. In Madame Web, Roberts will play Mary Parker, who is speculated to be carrying the unborn Peter Parker who later goes on to be Spider-Man. However, this detail is yet to be confirmed.
Adam Scott as Ben Parker
Adam Scott is a versatile actor who rose to prominence through his exceptional talent and charismatic presence on screen. Before earning his place among Hollywood’s elite, he began his career as a character actor, making memorable appearances in classic comedy films such as Step Brothers and Knocked Up. However, it was his role as Ben Wyatt in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation that truly brought him widespread recognition. Fans were captivated by his impeccable comedic timing and endearing portrayal of the beloved character. However, Scott’s talent extends far beyond comedy, and he has demonstrated his exceptional range by taking a dramatic turn in the critically acclaimed series Severance.
When his casting was announced for Madame Web, speculation spread quickly that he would play a young Uncle Ben, the famous character from the Spider-Man comics. As of the time of this writing, Scott is listed as Ben Parker on the film’s official IMDB page. In the trailer, he is briefly seen as Cassandra’s work colleague and fellow paramedic.
Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon
Isabela Merced, previously known as Isabela Moner, has undeniably skyrocketed to fame in recent years with her impressive acting prowess and captivating performances. Best known for her role as Dora the Explorer, Merced brought the beloved animated character to life in the live-action film adaptation, showcasing her versatility and charm on the big screen. Her portrayal of the adventurous and intelligent Dora allowed audiences of all ages to connect with the character and further solidified Merced’s reputation as a rising star in Hollywood. Furthermore, her remarkable talent was showcased in the heartwarming film, Instant Family, where she shared the screen with renowned actor Mark Wahlberg.
In Madame Web, Merced will take on the role of Anya Corazon, who in the comics, later became known as Spider-Girl. Throughout the comics, Anya shines as a captivating character known for her strong will, determination, and unwavering bravery. Hailing from Brooklyn, Anya discovered her arachnid abilities after being bitten by the “Spider Society” magical tarantula. However, based on the plot being tightly wrapped, it is unknown if these story details will be unveiled in Madame Web.
Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin aka Spider-Girl
Celeste O’Connor, born on August 2, 1998, is an immensely talented thespian who has garnered attention with their remarkable performances. Hailing from Red Hook, Brooklyn, O’Connor has moved up in Hollywood at an astonishing pace. Bursting onto the scene, they made their mark in Hollywood after starring in the highly anticipated film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, where they captivated audiences with their brilliant portrayal. Following this triumph, O’Connor showcased their versatility by starring alongside Vince Vaughn in the horror comedy, Freaky.
In Madame Web, O’Connor takes on the role of Mattie Franklin, also known as Spider-Girl, a Marvel character with a captivating and complex storyline. Introduced in 1998, Mattie took on the mantle of Spider-Girl after being bitten by a genetically altered spider. Hailing from a troubled background, she was a young and inexperienced hero who struggled with her newfound powers. Despite this, Mattie displayed remarkable determination and courage, often fighting alongside established heroes like Spider-Man and the Avengers.
Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims
French-born actor Tahar Rahim rose to prominence in Hollywood after his captivating performance in the critically acclaimed crime drama, A Prophet. Born in Belfort, France, Rahim’s extraordinary talent and captivating presence have led to his meteoric rise in the entertainment industry. With his striking looks and undeniable acting prowess, he has garnered vast recognition and critical acclaim for his roles in a variety of films. In Madame Web, Rahim plays Ezekiel Sims, who judging by the trailer is set to be the movie’s main villain. However, in the comics, Ezekiel was not a villain but a spiritual mentor of sorts to a young Peter Parker.
