Netflix Drops ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 Trailer

Kitty and the gang at KISS are finally coming back! The popular rom-com series XO, Kitty Season 2, is all set to hit Netflix on January 16, 2025. The second installment of the spin-off to the To All the Boys film trilogy will see Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey stay under the radar after her countless mishaps in XO, Kitty Season 1.
Netflix dropped the trailer for XO, Kitty Season 2 on December 17, 2024, on its official YouTube channel. The trailer hit viewers with Kitty’s quintessential chaotic life at KISS as well as some welcome surprises. The upcoming installment will see Kitty return to South Korea for a new semester at KISS. She’s hoping to turn on a new leaf, steering clear of meddling and matchmaking while trying to avoid causing drama within her friend group. The official synopsis for the upcoming installment of the popular Netflix series ends on a sweet note while teasing interesting plotlines in the following words:
“A mysterious letter from her mother’s past sends her into another investigation, and she soon learns she doesn’t know everything about family, life and love.”
The cast of XO, Kitty Season 2 will see the return of the main cast members from the previous season led by Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Minyeong Choi as Dae Kim, Gia Kim as Yuri Han, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana. Returning cast members also include Peter Thurnwald, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Michael K. Lee. The new season will also see some fresh faces, including Audrey Huynh, Joshua Lee, Sasha Bhasin, and Philippe Lee. Jessica O’Toole wears the hat of being the showrunner, executive producer, and writer of XO, Kitty Season 2. Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment and Jenny Han serve as executive producers, and the show is produced by Awesomeness Studios.
Noah Centineo Makes a Surprise Pop-in as Peter Kavinsky on ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2
The trailer of XO, Kitty Season 2 also graced viewers with a welcome surprise: a familiar face, Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo, is set to make an appearance in the upcoming installment. Peter Kavinsky was the love interest of Lana Condor’s Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys film trilogy.
The trailer introduced Peter Kavinsky as a “familiar face from home.” He was first introduced in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which centered around the birth of his relationship with Lara Jean. Over the three films, viewers also saw Kitty and Peter share a close relationship.
Considering all the questionable decisions Kitty is known to make on the show, Peter is seen giving Kitty a pep talk. The trailer ends with Peter delivering a sweet line in his iconic fashion:
“You are Kitty Song freaking Covey, don’t you forget it.”
XO, Kitty Season 2, will premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous season on the same platform.
|XO, Kitty
|Cast
|Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald, Regan Aliyah
|Release Date
|May 18, 2023 (Season 1), January 16, 2025 (Season 2)
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Created by
|Jenny Han
|Produced by
|Awesomeness Studios, ACE Entertainment
|Based On
|Spin-off of the To All the Boys film trilogy
|Plot Summary
|Kitty Song Covey navigates love, friendships, and self-discovery while attending a boarding school in Seoul.
|Musical Elements
|Features K-pop tracks and a youthful, upbeat score.
|Current Status
|Season 2 set to premiere on January 16, 2025; available for streaming on Netflix.
Follow Us