Netflix Drops Release Date for ‘You’ Season 5

Netflix has set a premiere date for the fifth and final season of You! The popular psychological thriller series will be released on April 24, 2025. According to the official description, You Season 5 will see Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, return to New York to bask in the glory of his “happily ever after.” That is until his past threatens to surface, coupled with the looming cloud of his own dark desires.
Netflix dropped the first teaser for You Season 5 on January 16, 2025. In the teaser, Joe makes his way back to Mooney’s bookstore and has a retrospective moment about everything that has led him to this point. The “killer finale” will have the series’ executive producers, Michael Foley and Justin Lo, taking over as showrunners. Sera Gamble will stay onboard as an executive producer. The teaser for the show had a thrilling vibe with signature eerie lines from Joe, which included but weren’t limited to the following words:
“And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me is you.”
The star cast of You Season 5 includes Badgley, Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. The recurring cast for the upcoming season includes Natasha Behnam,b, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, and Nava Mau. Badgley is also an executive producer along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Marcos Siega, and Neil Reynolds. The show, based on the novels by Caroline Kepnesis, is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.
Penn Badgley Had a “Demure and Mindful” Last Day on the Set of ‘You’ Season 5
Penn Badgley hopped on the “demure and mindful” bandwagon! The TikTok trend that was started by creator Jools Lebron had been going viral since August 2024. The Gossip Girl star shared a collaborative Instagram post with Netflix on August 16,2024.
Badgley poked fun at the trend and documented his final day on the You set in New York. The actor humorously stated that he loves to show up to work, being very demure and mindful before the video cuts to him banging on a glass wall and screaming hysterically. The actor proceeded to mention his gray tank top, delivering the following dialogue:
“You see my shirt? Showing the shoulders, not the boulders.”
The You star also fleetingly mentioned that he played a romance icon for five seasons, calling himself “modest” and “mindful.” This was absolutely hilarious, considering the fact that his character, Joe, is a raging serial killer.
All 10 episodes of You Season 5 will premiere on April 24, 2025, on Netflix. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.
|You
|Cast
|Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie
|Release Date
|April 24, 2025
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Various Directors
|Produced by
|Alloy Entertainment, Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television
|Based On
|“You” series of novels by Caroline Kepnes
|Plot Summary
|Joe Goldberg returns to New York seeking his “happily ever after,” but his past resurfaces alongside dark desires.
|Musical Elements
|Score details TBA
|Current Status
|Premiering on April 24, 2025, on Netflix.
Follow Us