10 of the Most Clueless Characters in Movies

Let’s start out by saying that clueless doesn’t always mean dumb, but it’s not too many steps removed. Instead, being clueless is kind of like being caught up in one’s own personal issues, or having no solid basis or understanding of how things are supposed to be or being willfully or purposefully ignorant. There are a lot of ways to describe it, but the fact is that a lot of people are utterly clueless when it comes to life either out of necessity or choice. In the movies, this quality can be found in quite a few individuals, though there are plenty that tend to evolve throughout their respective stories and therefore aren’t quite as clueless as they are uninformed. But when looking at certain characters it’s very easy to state that they don’t have a clue and likely never will for one reason or another.
Here are 10 of the most clueless individuals in movie history.
10. Billy Rosewood – Beverly Hills Cop
Billy makes the lower end of this list since he’s not stupid, which is thankful since he’s licensed to carry firearms and protect the general public, but he does have a habit of not knowing what’s going on at any given moment. The altercation in the strip club, well, the entire scene in the strip club is a hint at just how unaware of things Billy can really be at times, and yes, it’s endearing and hilarious at the same time.
9. Carl Spackler – Caddyshack
Carl is one of the last people that should be able to handle firearms or explosives, and yet he’s able to get his hands on both in this movie. He’s not exactly stupid, but if a person had to say anything about him, it’s that Carl has the kind of intelligence that comes in handy when one needs a bit of demolition done. As a greenskeeper though he’s kind of a lost cause.
8. Ishmael – Kingpin
For an Amish guy that goes out into the world regularly, Ishmael is incredibly naive and not even a bit wise to how the rest of the world works. Granted, the Amish don’t always put much stock in how the rest of us live our lives and might not do any in-depth research on our various cultures, but one would think that the difference between a toilet and a urinal would make sense.
7. Cher – Clueless
The main clue about this character is in the title after all, and yet a lot of people will stick up for Cher by stating that while she does appear to be a dumb blonde, she’s anything but. It’s true that she’s not a complete moron, but she is a bit ignorant of the world around her and the way it works since being a spoiled brat she is a little too insulated from some parts of life.
6. Navin Johnson – The Jerk
One could call this guy an utter moron, someone that has no idea what it takes to exist in the world, and they wouldn’t be too far off the mark since it’s possible for him to learn, but thinking that he’s going to become a genius at one point is pushing it. Aside from that, he’s the type of guy that you might find friendly and worth talking to, but could easily become confused by after talking to him for a few minutes.
5. Biff Tannen – Back to the Future
The worst part about Biff isn’t just that he’s a moron, it’s that he’s a mean-spirited and very big moron that knows how to hurt people and appears to enjoy it. This is the type of guy that a person might have known in school that was lucky to pass, since it meant that someone was willing to do his homework for fear that they might get beaten.
4. Brennan and Dale – Stepbrothers
The thing about these two is that a lot of their issues come from the fact that their parents didn’t do much to push them any harder and kept giving in to their needs and wants. Seriously, if your kid is in their 40s and still living with you, it’d better mean that you need their help, or they need yours.
3. Rod Farva – Super Troopers
Farva is one of those special cases since he has a big dose of self-esteem that’s grown out of a personal sense of shame, or at least that’s how it feels. He doesn’t have much to be egotistical about, but he certainly tries, and he fails more often than he succeeds unfortunately since no matter how much he tries, he keeps missing the point that all he has to do to be accepted is to chill out and develop a sense of humor.
2. Cousin Eddie – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
It’s like Eddie said in the movie, on one side of his head is a government-issued plate that was stuck there when it was needed, but on the other side is, well, nothing. He’s not a total moron, but he’s definitely ignorant in a way that feels like a serious hazard to the health of all those around him.
1. Harry and Lloyd – Dumb & Dumber
The fact is that if they doubled their IQ they would still be a hopeless pair since Harry and Lloyd are all about impulsive behavior that rarely leads anywhere good. But in this movie the gags only became more ridiculous and even a bit dangerous. But then, that’s a big part of the movie.
Intelligence is a subjective thing, apparently.