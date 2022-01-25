Five Reasons the MCU is Better, and Five Reasons DC is Better

At the end of the day, it feels as though those that love the MCU and the DCEU are bound to disagree on which franchise is the best and which heroes and villains are better and blah, blah, blah. The truth is that both franchises are immensely popular with fans and while the DCEU has heroes and villains that have been around far longer than many of those in the MCU, Marvel has still managed to maintain a high level of popularity over the years and it’s been seen that franchise has experienced a lot more success than its rival. There are a lot of reasons for this, but it’s fair to state that the MCU was off and running before the DCEU had the chance to realize that they could merge their stories. For so long, the DC universe has kept its heroes separate, and it’s become obvious that this was a less than effective way to make it work. But once again, at the end of the day, both franchises are great, and people can like whoever they want.
Here are five reasons why the DCEU is better, and 5 reasons why the MCU is better.
10. DCEU: One of their most popular characters is a female lead.
Wonder Woman is by far and large one of the most popular DC characters out there, and she was given a chance to prove her worth more than once. She was given the chance before she was even given her own movie. Once she was made a part of the franchise it was clear that she was one of the powerhouses of the DC universe, which means that she’s been afforded a lot more respect than Black Widow, who was set up to be the MCU’s main female lead. The Wasp should have been pushed first when it came to the Avengers, but other names became a priority.
9. MCU: They’ve attained a more diverse cast.
There’s no denying that the MCU is filled with various characters from different backgrounds, races, and has attained the kind of diversity that can’t be mistaken for anything else. From the street level to the cosmic, the MCU has become an extremely diverse franchise that is still growing and plans to include many differences that have yet to be explored on the big screen.
8. DCEU: Superman, plain and simple.
For the longest time, this has been one of DC’s biggest trump cards. Along with Batman, Superman has been a seriously huge name that has been heard around the world and has been granted legendary status. Because of this, DC has been relevant for a long time and has been killing it in the comics and even in the movies since people can’t help but love Superman as he stands out as one of the most perfect superheroes to ever exist.
7. MCU: The heroes are easier to relate to, as are the villains.
One thing that’s great about the characters in the MCU is that they’re very easy to relate to since whether they’re human or not they have issues that are recognized by the fans. In other words, they’re not all rich, not all super-strong, and their problems aren’t always so easy to solve. The DCEU has been getting better at this, but for the most part, it’s still easy to see the difference in how personal problems are solved.
6. DCEU: The tone feels more adult-oriented.
This is where the MCU falls down just a bit since they are owned by Disney and therefore the Mouse House has a reputation to uphold when it comes to being family-friendly. This means that the DCEU can go a little harder and show the fans a slightly bloodier fight scene here and there that people might enjoy a little more.
5. MCU: The characters often deal with more real-life issues.
Instead of wondering how to figure out how to be a rich playboy or how to manage being an all-powerful alien, the MCU deals with very real issues such as credit problems, housing issues, veteran affairs, and many other matters. In other words, the MCU is the franchise that tends to deal with more grounded details from real life that people can understand.
4. DCEU: There’s a greater distance between the stories.
The DCEU has been gaining ground by integrating the stories for a little while, but they’ve also been more successful as standalone movies that have allowed the characters and their stories to evolve. In this way, the audience manages to get a lot more of the personal details that make up each character.
3. MCU: Not every character is superior in more than one way.
The MCU has powerful characters that can take a lot of damage and dish out a lot. But the franchise also has a lot of characters that are supporting individuals that bring more to the story but aren’t nearly as powerful.
2. DCEU: There are far more notable villains.
The MCU has a bad habit of using villains once or twice and then getting rid of them, while the DCEU has a long line-up of villains that are all notable and all have a host of abilities that can challenge the heroes in several different ways.
1. MCU: The franchise came together gradually.
One notable fault of the DCEU is that they hurriedly tried to make the Justice League work, and it backfired in a big way. The MCU built the Infinity Saga one movie at a time and is still capitalizing on it. In this manner, it’s easy to see that the MCU is doing far better since the movies have come together in a natural way that has added to the structure of the story.
One way or another, it’s easy to admit that both the MCU and DCEU are great in their own ways.