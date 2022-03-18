10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mike Pedro

Mike Pedro wants to find love. Naturally, he has signed up for a reality television dating show to make that happen. It seems more people find their love – or try to, since the track record for these shows is not too good – on the television doing the reality show thing than ever, and now he’s one of those statistics. He’s signed himself up to appear on a show called Temptation Island. If you are unfamiliar with the show, it’s about four couples who are looking to see if their relationships are strong (we like to think if they were strong, they would not be signing up for this show) by living with a large group of single people for a few weeks while they try not to give in to temptation. Frankly, there is no temptation when you are truly in love with someone, but that would be boring reality television and who would tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about Mike Pedro.
1. He is Single
He’s not a man who is in a relationship, so he’s on this show to find love. Does he care if the woman he falls for is there with another man? We don’t know. Some of the singles on the show don’t mind a bit, but he might not be that type of man.
2. He’s Looking for The One
He is not there to play around. He is not there to goof off. He is not there for casual reasons. He is there to find love. He wants to find the woman he will spend the rest of his life with, and there is nothing that will stop him from doing just that. He’s in this for the rest of his life.
3. He’s Very Honest
One of his best qualities in life is his honesty. He is a man who will be honest in his relationships, and he will do what he can to be sure that things are faced upfront and honestly. He is not looking to let issues lie. He wants to focus on them and work through them.
4. He is Loyal
He’s a loyal man, and he is interested in sharing this with a woman. Once he is in a relationship, he is all in. He is interested in an emotional connection, preferably with someone who feels the same way he feels. He wants someone who has similar values, goals, and a vision for the future.
5. He’s Older
We aren’t saying that being 29 is old by any means, but it does make him one of the older men on the show. He is not among the younger bunch in their early 20s, and that may just bode well for him with the ladies. He’s older, more mature, and more experienced, which is often an ideal situation for a woman.
6. He is from New York
Right now, Mike Pedro is living and working in Long Island. He is working as a machine operator, which is good, steady work when you can get it. He enjoys what he does, and he works hard.
7. He is Private
From what we can tell about Mike, he’s a man who likes to keep to himself. He doesn’t seem like the kind who shares too much of his personal life with the internet, and he seems to like things closer to home. He’s a man who values his privacy, despite the fact that he is going to spend a few weeks on reality television.
8. His Instagram Makes Him Appear Different
So, he likes to say he is honest, laid-back, and he is loyal, but we aren’t going to lie about his Instagram page – it serves up a different vibe. Some might call it a bad-boy vibe that does not jibe with his self-described personality, but that’s the fun in social media. We only see what he wants us to see.
9. He Describes His Heart as Gold
When you ask him what he’s like, he calls himself a man with a heart of gold. Only time will tell if he is just a man who says that because he thinks others want to hear it, if he genuinely believes it, or if it’s true.
10. He May Find Love
We don’t know for certain, but he might be one of the men on the show who does walk away with a girlfriend and love on his arm. Will he find his forever soul mate with this group of single and not so single women?