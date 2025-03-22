Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson Makes His Returns to Acting in Bong Joon-ho’s Clone-Centric Sci-fi Movie

English actor Robert Pattinson leads the cast of the 2025 science fiction black comedy Mickey 17. Pattinson is famous for portraying Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series (2008–2012). He takes on another unique role that proves his versatility as an actor. In Mickey 17, Pattinson plays the titular character Mickey Barnes. The film is adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 critically acclaimed sci-fi novel Mickey7.
Although generally based on the novel, Mickey 17 takes creative liberties in making notable changes in the film. Besides its plot, Mickey 17 packs a star-studded main cast that adds to its humor. Mickey 17 premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 15, 2025, to generally positive reviews. Here’s everything to know and why Mickey 17 is a must-watch in 2025.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Mickey 17
What is Mickey 17 About?
The film centers around its protagonist, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson). Set in a fictional future, Mickey is a young, financially destitute man who signs up for an exploration program without reading through its paperwork. Tired of Earth and with the promise of financial aid, Mickey chooses to become an “Expendable” on a colonization mission to the icy planet Nilfheim. As an expendable, he becomes a disposable clone. This means he offers to undertake perilous tasks in Nilfheim that often lead to his death. Each time after he dies, Mickey is regenerated with his memories intact.
Mickey 17 centers on the seventeenth clone of Mickey Barnes, who’s presumed dead. However, when he returns to his quarters, he discovers he’s been replaced by a new clone, Mickey 18. This leads to existential and ethical dilemmas, as two clones aren’t allowed to exist in the same timeline. According to the existing laws of the colony, in a case where two clones exist, both will be destroyed. With each Mickey clone seeking to survive, they initially go against each other, trying to do away with the other. However, they soon joined forces and fought against their oppressive, authoritarian colony leaders.
Mickey 17 is An Excellent Comeback Project for Robert Pattinson’s Acting Career
Robert Pattinson delivers one of his most compelling performances in Mickey 17, portraying both versions of Mickey with distinct subtlety. Over a decade later, Pattinson has successfully distanced himself from his teen idolatry years as Edward Cullen. Since then, audiences have watched him take on roles in indie films and a few big-budget movies. From The Lost City of Z (2016), Damsel (2018), The Lighthouse (2019), to Tenet (2020), and The Batman (2022), Pattinson has proven his much more than a pretty teenage face.
As a black comedy, Mickey 17 gave Pattinson a chance to show his versatility. Playing two contrasting characters, there’s no denying that Pattinson’s performance rode Mickey 17 to success. Although he voiced the Grey Heron in the English dub of The Boy and the Heron in 2023, the last time audiences watched Pattinson in an acting role, he was portraying the iconic Bruce Wayne/Batman character. Besides Mickey 17‘s impressive reviews, Robert Pattinson received special praise from critics.
Mickey 17’s Casting, Visual, and Thematic Brilliance
Mickey 17 packs a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Naomi Jackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Each of the cast gives an exaggerated performance for each of their characters, with Ruffalo and Collette playing the colony’s couple leaders, Kenneth Marshall and Gwendolyn Marshall, respectively. Naomi Jackie plays Nasha Adjaya, Mickey 17’s love interest who’s excited to know and meet Mickey 18. Yeun completes the top cast as Timo, Mickey Barnes’ friend and pilot.
Few filmmakers could have delivered the direction Bong Joon-Ho chose to take with Mickey 17. Bong, known for his 2019 Oscar-winning black comedy thriller Parasite, masterfully balanced Mickey 17’s high-concept premise with emotional depth and humor. Throughout his career, Bong has earned a reputation for dark comedy, genre mixing, and incorporating social and class themes in his films. Bong’s signature blend of satire and suspense shines through in the character interactions.
Mickey 17’s cinematography and production design visually elevate the storytelling, helping to immerse the audience in a world that feels futuristic and eerily grounded. Although Mickey 17 is far from an Oscar bait, it uniquely explores science fiction in a way that will leave audiences in awe after the credits finish rolling. Mickey 17 is scheduled for its theatrical release in the United States on March 7, 2025.
