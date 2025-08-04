MCU Disney+ Shows That Would Have Worked Better as Movies

The expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into streaming has led to the release of several MCU Disney+ series. From WandaVision to Ironheart, the studio has adopted a more serialized storytelling format. This has given several minor and new characters the spotlight they may not have received in a theatrical release. While this has opened the door for creative experimentation and longer character arcs, not every series has felt like a natural fit for the TV format.
In all honesty, some of these MCU Disney+ series would have thrived better as tightly focused high-stakes films. While some plots felt padded and overdrawn, others left audiences and fans wanting more cohesive storytelling. On the other hand, a few had been masterpieces but would have had a greater reach and success if incorporated into one of the MCU films, “Phases.” Here’s a breakdown of several MCU Disney+ series that might have made a bigger impact if they were released as movies instead.
1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had all the ingredients for a thrilling, captivating Marvel movie. It featured two beloved Avengers and a storyline centered around legacy, identity, and heroism in a post-Blip world. However, instead of a tightly paced two-hour movie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was spread out over six episodes. Ultimately, this led to an uneven narrative.
Set six months after the Box Office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame (2019), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had just handed over the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Having Sam Wilson don the Captain America suit for the first day would have been more iconic and memorable had The Falcon and the Winter Soldier been a feature-length film. Ultimately, Sam Wilson’s Captain America had its film debut, Captain America: Brave New World, in 2025. However, one cannot help but think The Falcon and the Winter Soldier greatly watered down its impact.
2. Hawkeye
Released on November 24, 2021, Hawkeye was a grounded, holiday-themed MCU Disney+ series that introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) into the universe. The miniseries also gave Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) a well-deserved spotlight. However, the miniseries often felt like a lighthearted detour rather than being a vital part of the MCU. While charming, Hawkeye lacked the high stakes and dramatic punch that fans expected.
The story’s emotional beats, especially Clint Barton’s grief over Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), could have resonated more if given proper focus in a more compact format. Additionally, the Kingpin reveal would have had a bigger impact in a theatrical setting, especially since it is set after Avengers: Endgame (2019). As a film, Hawkeye could have been a tight, fun, action-comedy centered on a mentor-mentee relationship.
3. Moon Knight
Another MCU Disney+ series that would have worked better as a movie is the miniseries Moon Knight. The series introduced a fascinating character, Marc Spector/Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), with ties to Egyptian mythology and dissociative identity disorder (DID). While the show was visually appealing, with rich lore, the 6-episode format created a disjointed narrative. Ultimately, it sidelined the central mystery while attempting to develop its slow storyline.
Although it wouldn’t have fit into the MCU film Phases at the time, Moon Knight would have worked better as a standalone psychological action film with a horror edge. Moon Knight, as a two-hour movie, could have given the character a stronger entry point into the larger MCU without relying heavily on future seasons or spin-offs. The series was a critical success but will now struggle to naturally introduce the new character in the MCU.
4. Ms. Marvel
The MCU Disney+ series Ms. Marvel was a critical masterpiece, particularly due to its vibrant energy, cultural representation, and Iman Vellani’s standout performance. While it’s difficult to fault the coming-of-age story of Kamala Khan in a miniseries format, Ms. Marvel as a series still suffered a bit from pacing issues. As a teen superhero origin story, Ms. Marvel would have worked beautifully as a movie. A feature film would have also made a great bridge to The Marvel’s, where Kamala later appears alongside Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Although The Marvels was a Box Office disappointment, there’s no denying Kamala’s presence was one of the film’s anchor points.
5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
The MCU Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law aimed to be a legal comedy with a meta twist. It often broke the fourth wall and satirized the tropes of superheroes. While it succeeded occasionally, the episodic structure sometimes undermined its larger narrative arc. Although the humor and character development were strengths, the show often felt too meandering.
A feature-length film could have better highlighted Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) struggles to balance her life as a lawyer and a superhero. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s 9 episodes stretched out to about five hours, with each episode having a runtime between 30–38 minutes. A feature-length She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would have done better justice to the iconic Marvel character.
6. Secret Invasion
Of all the MCU Disney+ series, Secret Invasion might be the most glaring example of a story that would have benefited from a film format. Featuring returning fan favorites like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Secret Invasion introduced the shape-shifting Skrull conspiracy. The miniseries had the makings of a spy thriller but generally felt undercooked. While it’s unknown how it would have performed at the Box Office, having Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury return in a leading role would have likely received a better reception than as an MCU Disney+ series.
