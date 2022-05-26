Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maxwell Acee Donovan

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maxwell Acee Donovan

23 seconds ago

Maxwell Acee Donovan is only 17 years old, but he’s already built a pretty solid foundation in the entertainment industry. The talented young actor made his first on-screen appearance in 2015, and he has been working his way up ever since. Things really started to take off for him in 2019 when he was cast in the TV series Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. Although the show ended in 2021, Maxwell isn’t slowing down. He will be in the upcoming TV series That 90s Show which is a spin-off of the popular sitcom, That 70s Show. If Maxwell isn’t on your radar yet, he definitely should be. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Maxwell Acee Donovan.

1. He Likes to Play Football

Acting has been Maxwell’s main focus for several years, but it isn’t the only thing he enjoys. He has always been a big football fan and he loves playing whenever he gets the chance. When he was younger, he had dreams of making it to the NFL. However, acting has given him new goals to focus on.

2. He Has Moved Around A Lot

There are lots of people who spend large periods of their lives living in the same house. However, Maxwell isn’t like most people in this regard. During an interview with Just Jared Jr., Maxwell said, “I have lived in 15 different houses over the course of my 15 years on this planet!! All across the country (and Canada!) from Baltimore to Colorado to Phoenix to LA to Vancouver and back!!”

3. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors

Due to his busy work schedule, Maxwell probably doesn’t get to enjoy a lot of the same things as other kids his age. However, when he does get some free time he likes to spend it outside. He enjoys exploring the beauty of nature by doing things like going hiking.

4.  He’s A High School Student

Many people who start in the entertainment industry at an early age end up being homeschooled. Maxwell, however, has chosen to stick to a traditional school environment. He is a student at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts where he is part of the cinema program. He is set to graduate in 2022.

5. Family Is Important to Him

Having a strong support system is important no matter what a person decides to do in life. However, it’s especially important for people who work in stressful industries like entertainment. Fortunately for Maxwell, he has the support of his loved ones. He comes from a close-knit family. He has an especially tight bond with his grandfather who he loves to go fishing with.

6. He Likes to Travel

Not only has Maxwell moved around a lot, but he has also gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling both in and out of the United States. However, out of all of the places he’s visited Scotland remains his favorite. He hopes to return to the country to celebrate his 18th birthday.

7. He’s Passionate About Human Rights

Teenagers tend to get a bad rap for being self-centered and careless, but that isn’t Maxwell’s style at all. Even though he is young, he already knows what kinds of things are important to him, and human rights are one of those things. He has used his social media presence to speak out against things like racism.

8. He’s A Quentin Tarantino Fan

Just because Maxwell is part of the entertainment business doesn’t mean that he can’t also be a fan like the rest of us. That said, he is an especially big fan of the legendary director, Quentin Tarantino. In fact, he told Just Jared Jr. that Tarantino is his favorite.

9. There Are a Couple People He’d Love to Work With

Maxwell has already gotten the chance to work with some very talented people, but there are a couple more he would love to add to the list. While talking to Just Jared Jr., he said, “I am a huge Marvel/Star Wars fan and would love to work on either, especially to work with Ryan Reynolds and/or Chris Pratt on a Guardians or Deadpool movie!” Hopefully, he’s able to see that dream come true one day.

10. He’s a TikToker

Social media has become a great way for people to reach countless people at once. As a teenager, Maxwell certainly understands all of the power that social media has. In addition to having profiles on Instagram and Twitter, Maxwell is also pretty active on TikTok. He has more than 23,000 followers on the platform and his content has gotten more than 33,000 likes.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Meet The Cast Of “Shrinking”
Yellowstone Is Coming Back Sooner Than You Think
the simpsons matt groening shows ranked
A Crazy Game-Changing Bart Theory From The Simpsons
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Thor: Love and Thunder Official Trailer Brings All The Fun
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Trailer Is What You Expect It To Be
Maybe It’s Time to Give Cinderella a Rest
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maxwell Acee Donovan
Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers franchises
Other Franchises Found Throughout Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reyn Doi
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense