Matt LeBlanc‘s character on Friends was one of the show’s highlights. LeBlanc’s performance left so much of a lasting impression that a spin-off show Joey was created. LeBlanc played and embodied the character of Joey Tribbiani. The dimwitted Joey was an audience favorite and was the much-needed comic relief that held the characters and the show together.
LeBlanc’s full name is Matthew Steven LeBlanc, and he was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on July 25, 1967. The deep-baritone-voice LeBlanc has also appeared as himself in several television roles. Although he isn’t credited with other upcoming projects, here are 7 things you didn’t know about Friends‘ Matt LeBlanc.
1. The TV Shows You Know Matt LeBlanc From
Early 90s TV audiences may remember Matt LeBlanc from playing guest star and recurring roles as Vinnie Verducci in Fox’s Married… with Children (1991), Top of the Heap (1991), and Vinnie & Bobby (1992–1993). Like most of the other cast members, nothing has impacted his career like NBC’s Friends. LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani in 234 episodes of the show.
He went on to reprise the role in the spin-off series Joey, which aired from 2004 to 2006. LeBlanc made another notable appearance as himself in the sitcom, Episodes from 2011 to 2017. After Friends, LeBlanc’s most prominent role on television was as the host and presenter of Top Gear.
2. How Matt LeBlanc Got Started In Acting
After graduating High School, Matt LeBlanc looked to get into college like most kids his age. He attended Boston’s Wentworth Institute of Technology but dropped out at the start of his second semester. In search of a career in showbiz, LeBlanc moved to New York at 17.
LeBlanc intended to work as a model in New York. His hopes were dashed when he was informed he was too short to be a model. Luck shone on LeBlanc after accompanying a female acquaintance to an audition. LeBlanc was signed by the lady’s manager. Soon, LeBlanc began appearing in commercials before landing minor roles in film and television.
3. Matt LeBlanc Once Took A Break From Acting
Matt LeBlanc once announced he would take a break from acting when the spin-off series Joey was canceled after its second season. Although he said he’d take a year, LeBlanc did not appear in any major TV show until five years later. In retrospect, it was a much-needed break, as the actor appeared consistently on television for 12 years – 10 seasons for Friends and two seasons for Joey. LeBlanc made a comeback in 2011, playing himself in Episodes.
4. Matt LeBlanc Has Appeared As The Same Character On Different TV Shows
Matt LeBlanc has spent most of his career years on television. Yet, he has only played a few characters because he has reprised roles in different TV shows. LeBlanc was first cast as Vinnie Verducci in Top of the Heap in 1991. He appeared as the character in 7 episodes of the show. He appeared as Vinnie Verducci again on 3 episodes of Married… with Children before he was cast as a series regular in Vinnie & Bobby. LeBlanc did the same with the character of Joey Tribbiani. Appearing as the character in all ten seasons of Friends, he continued with the character in 2 seasons of Joey.
5. Other TV Shows Matt LeBlanc Was In
Besides the popular TV shows Matt LeBlanc is known and remembered for, the actor has also appeared as a guest star or in a minor role. LeBlanc debuted on television playing Chuck Bender as a series regular on 13 episodes of CBS’s TV drama TV 101. He moved on to play Todd Murphy in Just the Ten of Us (1989). He appeared as Nick Jericho in 2 episodes of Web Therapy and its TV movie. LeBlanc’s last major role as a top cast member in a TV show was playing Adam Burns in Man with a Plan.
6. Other Movies Matt LeBlanc Was In
Although Matt LeBlanc may have built a television career, he has starred in a few films. LeBlanc’s film debut was with the 1987 short film Doll Day Afternoon, where he played the role of GI Joe. LeBlanc appeared in several music videos before playing Terhue in Grey Knight (1993). In 1994, LeBlanc played Anthony Manetti in Lookin’ Italian. LeBlanc’s other roles include Jack Cooper in Ed (1996), Major Don West in Lost in Space (1998), Jason Gibbs in Charlie’s Angels and its sequel, and Charlie Darby in Lovesick (2014).
7. The Nominations & Awards Matt LeBlanc Has Received
Matt LeBlanc has received numerous nominations across major award associations. LeBlanc has been nominated eight times at the Primetime Emmy Awards without a win. He has also been nominated eight times at the SAG Awards, winning one of the nominations in 1995 (his first nomination). Matt LeBlanc has also been nominated five times at Golden Globe Awards, with his only win in 2011 for his role in Episodes.