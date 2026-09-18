Man’s Best Friend: 5 Perfect Movies for Dog Lovers

If you have spent any time online recently, you have probably seen the internet collectively holding its breath over the trailer for Heart of the Beast. The upcoming adventure thriller thrusts Brad Pitt into an epic fight for survival in the Alaskan wilderness alongside his disabled combat dog, Odin. Because dog lovers know the ultimate rule of cinema – never trust a movie where a dog is in danger – the anxiety was real.
Thankfully, producer Richard Raymond stepped in early on social media to issue the ultimate spoiler: the dog does not die. While we all wait for Odin’s safe adventure to hit theaters, we need something to watch right now. So, if you are looking for a perfect movie night that celebrates the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged friends, queue up these five fantastic films.
5. Megan Leavey (2017)
Megan Leavey depicts the heartwarming story of a young female Marine and her military dog, Rex. Based on a true story, the film doesn’t hold back as it conveys the touching yet sometimes heartbreaking relationship between dogs and their owners. Both Leavey and Rex were wounded by an IED in Ramadi in 2006 and awarded the Purple Heart. Together, the duo served two deployments and completed over 100 missions, detecting countless explosives.
Rex was played by a German Shepherd named Varco, who had no prior acting experience but was chosen for his intense gaze. He was accompanied by Kate Mara in the role of Leavey, an actress who at the time was known for her role as Zoe Barnes, the ambitious journalist in the critically acclaimed, massive Netflix House of Cards political drama. This movie worked so well because it stayed true to the real story, steering away from any campiness to make us feel the bond between dog and human. The result is a truly grounded slice of cinema that hasn’t had the attention it deserves.
4. Turner & Hooch (1989)
Turner & Hooch did something interesting when it hit movie theaters in 1989; it took the buddy cop genre and slapped it with a brand new spin. By this point, we’d seen the reluctant partners trope over and over, but by making Tom Hanks‘ character a dog hater, it thrust Hooch into the forefront as the movie’s real lead star. This box office smash delivers the ultimate “opposites attract” formula.
Hanks stars as Detective Scott Turner, a stuck-in-his-ways, neat freak policeman who lives a single life and is obsessed with his work. When the only witness to a murder is a dog named Hooch, Turner must adopt the rambunctious mutt to help him find the killer. While the transformation from dog hater to dog lover is to be expected, it is handled in a slow-burn way that feels totally unique. The movie’s best comedy doesn’t come from action, but from Turner trying to apply human logic and rules to a Bordeaux Mastiff who completely ignores them. He doesn’t just learn to tolerate a dog; Hooch forces him to loosen up, open his heart, and ultimately find love with the local veterinarian.
3. Arthur the King (2024)
Movies about bonds between man and dog typically get labelled as cheesy and don’t go down too well with critics. However, if handled correctly, they strike a major note with audiences, particularly dog lovers. Arthur the King is a prime example of this. The film totally holds it own by executing a rare cinematic feat: it is the perfect mix of an adrenaline-fueled sporting movie and a deeply emotional film about the loyalty of our four-legged friends. Arthur the King doesn’t treat the titular dog as a cute prop or a background companion. Instead, it positions him as a literal, vital teammate who is essential to the group’s survival.
Based on an incredible true story, the movie follows Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg), a washed-up racer who competes in the gruelling 435-mile Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. After sharing a small bit of food with a severely wounded, neglected stray dog, Michael winds up having a companion. Arthur begins following Michael through dense jungles, over mountains, and across roaring rivers. While traditional film critics gave it mixed reviews, audiences completely embraced the raw emotion of the story. According to data from Box Office Mojo, the movie pulled in $25 million domestically and finished its global run with over $40.8 million worldwide.
2. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey is one of the finest examples of a kids’ movie that reached far beyond its target audience. Sure, you could class it as a family movie, however, it stands as a movie many adults routinely rewatch on their own. While children love the talking animal gimmick, adults connect with the heavy themes of abandonment, aging, and the profound grief of a family losing a pet. On top of this, the voice cast consists of some of the 90’s heaviest hitters in cinema; Don Ameche, Sally Field, and Michael J. Fox.
This classic movie has stood the test of time because it has aged like a fine wine. The script avoids cheap slapstick by leaning into sharp banter, contrasting reckless immaturity with wise, heartbreaking loyalty. Director Duwayne Dunham treats the wilderness as a real threat, featuring intense encounters with a mountain lion, a rushing river, and a porcupine, leading to intense sequences that are impossible to forget. As the crew used multiple animal actors for each role to handle the demanding stunts, it delivers what many modern family movies do not. Unlike modern animal films that rely on digital effects, every single emotion, run, and rescue in this 1993 film was performed by real, highly trained animals.
1. Best in Show (2000)
Best in Show completely breaks the traditional dog-movie mold in more ways than one. Shot as a brilliantly chaotic, heavily improvised mockumentary, the film trades standard cinematic sentimentality for razor-sharp, deadpan satire. The story follows five highly eccentric groups of dog owners from across America as they travel to Philadelphia to compete in the prestigious, fictional Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show. We are given an hilarious, behind-the-scenes look at their final preparations, their petty rivalries, and the sheer panic that ensues when a favorite chew toy goes missing right before showtime.
What makes this film so uniquely brilliant for dog lovers is that it explores a world far beyond treating a pet as a casual best friend. Here, the dog is an elite athlete, a status symbol, and a literal business partner. The film pokes loving fun at the obsessive, hyper-focused human handlers – ranging from a neurotic, upwardly mobile yuppie couple to an overly confident pair of Shih Tzu owners – who project all of their own wildest dreams of fame and grandeur onto their pampered pooches. Despite its surreal, comedic characters, the film earned immense respect from the real-world dog community. Professional handlers have praised Best in Show for its surprisingly accurate portrayal of competitive events.
Read Next: 5 Heartwarming Dog Movies like ‘Arthur the King’ to Add to Your Watchlist
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