Inside Out 2: Everything to Know About the Animated Sequel

Since the 2015 coming-of-age animation was released to rave reviews and commercial success, anticipation has been high for an Inside Out 2. Considered one of the best animated films ever made, Inside Out garnered acclaim for subtly exploring the various emotions children go through on their way to adulthood. The plot is very revealing with a touch of humor, especially for families who can relate. With a Best Original Screenplay nomination and Best Animated Film win at the 88th Academy Awards, there is no gainsaying Inside Out raised the bar high and expectations about the sequel are taking the same turn. Besides, a sequel is inevitable following the success recorded by the first installment.
Director Pete Docter came up with the idea of making Inside Out in October 2009. This was largely influenced by the changes he observed in his daughter’s personality as she passed through different stages before adulthood. Five years later, Inside Out was released at the 68th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2015, finishing as the seventh-highest-grossing film of the year at the cinemas. The film was also a commercial success with $858.8 million grossed worldwide against a $175 million budget. While the first film in the franchise took five years to hit the theaters, Inside Out 2 has taken longer but fans finally have a date to look forward to. Here’s everything to know about the long-awaited Inside Out 2.
Analyzing The Plot of Inside Out 2
It’s a time to be curious for fans of the emerging franchise. For what it’s worth, Inside Out 2 will pick up from where the first film stopped. Now a teenager, Riley has revamped her emotional team beyond Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling). To explore Riley’s emotions as a teenager, Inside Out 2 is bringing new emotions on board, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke) to guide her through her teens.
From the foregoing, it’s clear that Inside Out 2 will continue Riley’s story as she goes from a confused adolescent to a teenager with even more complex emotions which promises to be more entertaining. There is also a possibility of expanding the plot beyond Riley’s busy mind to explore other control centers. Docter hinted that the Inside Out sequel will feature 27 emotions. As such, it’s going to be a rollercoaster of emotions in Riley’s mind. With an outstanding plot checked, a stellar voice cast is required to bring the story to life and it appears Pixar has the perfect team for the job.
Inside Out 2 Cast
The success of the first film was largely based on the talented cast ensemble and their meticulous delivery of roles which is expected to be repeated in the Inside Out sequel. While the complete list is still rolling out, some of the original cast members will not be making a comeback for the Inside Out sequel. Mindy Kaling (Disgust) and Bill Hader (Fear) will be replaced by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale respectively. Kaling and Hader’s absence from the cast is due to a contract dispute. The fact that Poehler was offered $5 million with lucrative bonuses to voice Joy again while Pixar only gave them $100,000 each didn’t sit well with Kaling and Hader.
On the bright side, Amy Poehler will be reprising her role as the lead emotion Joy. Also returning for the Inside Out sequel is Phyllis Smith as Sadness while Lewis Black will be back to lend his voice to Anger. The Outsiders‘ Diane Lane is also expected to be back as Riley’s mom. Meanwhile, the Inside Out cast will be welcoming a newcomer, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke as a new emotion, Anxiety. Also, Kelsey Mann will be directing the film as his feature directorial debut.
When Will Inside Out 2 Be Released?
Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Inside Out 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on June 14, 2024. The Inside Out sequel caught media attention in September 2022 when it was announced during the D23 Expo by Docter. Poehler joined him on stage to discuss the film as fans gear up for her comeback as Joy. While Mann was announced as the director of Inside Out 2 during the Expo, Mark Nielsen and Meg LeFauve will serve as the producer and writer respectively.
