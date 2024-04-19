Top Five Moments Of The Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser Trailer

Deadpool is officially back! The first teaser for the third film has finally dropped and it has sent fans excitement through the roof. Of course, Ryan Reynolds returns as the “merc with the mouth”, but the popular anti-hero has some new friends by his side. That “friend” is Wolverine and the two X-Men will finally clash after some build-up in previous installments.
The plot of the upcoming film hasn’t been confirmed just yet, with the rotten tomatoes synopsis simply being, “The further adventures of wisecracking mercenary Deadpool.” However, the film will likely feature some awesome fights between Wolverine and Deadpool, fourth-wall-breaking and wisecracks, and gratuitous violence and gore. Other than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and Karan Soni (Dopinder) return as their respective characters. Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024. Here are the five best moments from the teaser trailer.
It’s Been A Challenging Few Years
The teaser opens with Wade’s friends and family celebrating his birthday. However, anyone who’s paid attention to the franchise knows that Vanessa was dead. At least until he went back in time to save her. More importantly, Wade has never worn such a horrendous hairpiece in his life. Back to Vanessa, this is clearly under a different multiverse, which has been teased for years now. We see in the next scene how TVA Agent Paradox kidnaps the cancer survivor, but it feels that this scene has several easter eggs that will develop later.
The most notable is Vanessa; the multiverse angle can revert the character to her original comic origins, where she becomes a mercenary and finds herself at odds his Deadpool and Wolverine. It would be a fun way to play with the multiverse angle and honor the original comic book character. Even if that isn’t the case, this scene does a great job of explaining the multiverse saga and the potential consequences that loom ahead.
This Is Your Chance To Be A Hero Among Heroes
Never in a million years did anyone think that Deadpool would truly share the same universe as the Avengers. Seeing how Wade Wilson/Deadpool’s morals and values clash with the likes of Captain America or Tony Stark would’ve been great! However, there are some intriguing dynamics in the comics with the current generation of heroes. But before we get to that point, seeing Wade interact with the TVA is rewarding for long-time fans. Exactly why has the TVA called for Deadpool’s help? It should be fun to see how they navigate Wade’s involvement in the MCU and the fourth wall jokes that come with it.
The Debut Of Patch
As previously mentioned, there are so many easter eggs in this trailer that the first appearance (somewhat) may have slipped by many viewers. Patch aka Logan is briefly shown as it’s a fun callback to the comics. Just like Superman poses as Clark Kent, Logan did side missions as a man simply named Patch, who also wore an eye patch to better conceal his identity. Based on the leaked photos, it’s clear that the inspiration for Wolverine is old school, and it should be great to see how Hugh Jackman returns to the legendary role and the difference here and his performances under the Fox banner.
R-Rated Goodness
The trailer didn’t waste much time telling audiences that this is an R-rated feature. It may seem silly, but when your anti-hero is called the “merc with the mouth” then the R-rating is another important identity for the Deadpool brand. It’s a big reason that these films are so special because they don’t feel like anything else on the current market. The quick montage of action scenes reminds us of how great Deadpool’s past fights have been, but the biggest stand out is the return of Pyro from the original X-Men trilogy.
There are rumors that a good portion of the X-Men cast is scheduled to return here, and hopefully, they’re not all given away in future trailers or leaks. Seeing Pyro again was a nice surprise, and it’ll be great to see how he’s developed since his last X-Men appearance.
Secret Wars Tease?
Look, we all know that Wolverine will be a big player in Deadpool & Wolverine. My mouth salivates over the bloody battles these two will have throughout the film. The climax of the trailer was well done. The big build-up to Wolverine’s debut was in typical Deadpool style (which is a great thing). I like that much wasn’t shown about Wolverine because his full role remains a mystery, so it would be wise to not reveal too much about his part in the upcoming film.
On the flip side, the most exciting thing in the climax was most unexpected. It was the small easter egg of a Secret Wars comic next to Deadpool. The future of the MCU remains unknown, but if Deadpool & Wolverine turns out to be something special then the build to Secret Wars should be amazing.
