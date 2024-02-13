Marvel recently dropped the Deadpool 3 (Deadpool & Wolverine) teaser trailer during the Super Bowl, and it delivered everything we crave from a Deadpool movie: crude meta-humor courtesy of Ryan Reynolds and a whole lot of highly stylized and violent action sequences. But this time, it’s all juxtaposed against the PG-13, self-serious world of the MCU. And it is perfect! Deadpool interacting with the TVA, geeking out over Captain America, and declaring himself “Marvel Jesus”? Pure comedy gold. Plus, we finally get our official first (albeit shadowy) look at Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.
Now, the teaser answers a lot of questions we’ve had about the film, like how Deadpool will enter the MCU and whether he’ll keep his R-rated edge. But it also raises a whole new set of questions, like who’s the new TVA agent played by Matthew Macfadyen, and why don’t we see Mobius in the TVA? Read on because today, we’re discussing this and every other major question left unanswered by the trailer.
How Are All The Dead Characters From Previous Movies Back For Wade’s Birthday Party?
The teaser kicks off with Wade’s birthday party, and we finally get to see our favorite characters once again — Colossus, Ajax, and Dopinder. They’re all there! But if you look closely, you’ll notice that some of these people have died in the previous film. Vanessa died. Peter died. Shatterstar died. So how are these characters suddenly back from the dead?
The answer is in the post-credits scenes of Deadpool 2. After the credits roll, we see Negasonic Teenage Warhead fixing Cable’s time travel device, and then Wade uses it to go back in time and save Vanessa and Peter. So, it makes sense that after the events of the second film, Wade went ahead and also saved Shatterstar and the rest of the X-Force offscreen. All this timeline meddling also serves as the catalyst for the events of Deadpool & Wolverine, bringing him face to face against the TVA.
Where are Cable and Domino?
We see all the old faces returning, even the dead ones. However, two key characters were noticeably absent: Cable and Domino. First, let’s address the confirmed. Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2, has revealed that she won’t be returning for the sequel. She did not give a reason for her absence. As for Josh Brolin’s Cable, we’re left in the dark. There’s no official word on his involvement, leaving open the possibility of a surprise cameo. In any event, Cable’s and Dominos’ absences will almost certainly be explained away in some form in the film.
Why is Mobius Missing From the TVA, and What’s the Deal With This New Paradox Character?
As soon as the TVA knocked on Wade’s door, we were all hoping to see our favorite jet-ski-loving TVA agent make an appearance, but Mobius’ (Owen Wilson) role was filled by a mysterious new character played by Matthew Macfadyen. Just as Mobius explained the TVA to Loki, this new agent does it for Wade. But where is Mobius? Well, if you haven’t kept up with Loki Season 2, the finale saw Mobius choose freedom over the bureaucratic confines of the TVA, and he goes to live his life on the timeline.
And this is why we see a new TVA agent in charge of Wade. We don’t hear him say his name in the trailer, but if you watch with subtitles, you’ll see that keeping in line with the tradition of time-themed TVA agent names, he’s called Paradox. He seems to be inspired by the Marvel Comics character Mr. Paradox, who played a small role in She-Hulk, Vol. 2, #3 as the presiding judge over She-Hulk’s trial. What’s interesting is that both comic and film versions of Paradox share the stage with characters known for breaking the fourth wall.
Is Deadpool Going to Revisit the Sokovian Forest From the Opening Battle of Age of Ultron?
The teaser showcased a lot of crazy action set pieces, but there’s one in particular that’s caught fans’ eyes. The frozen forest where Wade fights TVA agents bears a striking resemblance to the Sokovian forest from the opening battle of Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the background, you can also see stone bunker entrances like the ones in Age of Ultron and even a flipped-over vehicle that resembles a Hydra Tank. What makes this theory all the more believable is the fact that we see Wade watching this very battle on the TVA screens earlier in the trailer. So, yes, it looks like Wade will be revisiting the Age of Ultron battle in some capacity (fingers crossed for an Avengers cameo!).
Was That Really Doctor Doom We See Near the End of the Trailer?
In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment (near the 1:47-minute mark of the teaser), a hooded figure in a mask looks eerily similar to Dr. Doom. And he seems to be in control of a lot of high-tech weaponry, which would be perfectly in line with Doom. And then, near the end of the trailer, we also see a Secret Wars comic issue with Dr. Doom on the cover! Plus, Marvel has been looking to replace Kang for a while now, and Doom has been at the top of everyone’s speculation list.
However, Cassandra Nova has already been announced as the film’s main villain. Marvel wouldn’t tack on Doom for a double villain feature and risk diluting his presence. And it also doesn’t make sense for Marvel to reveal one of their biggest villains in a vague half-second clip in a Deadpool trailer. When Doom appears, it’ll be built up. You won’t be questioning if it’s Doom; you’ll instantly feel the weight of his mere presence.
And don’t forget, this is a Deadpool movie. The hooded figure could be a deliberate misdirection, poking fun at MCU fans desperately waiting for Doom’s arrival. After all, messing with expectations is part of Deadpool’s DNA. So, no, the hooded figure we see in the trailer most likely isn’t Dr. Doom. If you’re eagerly waiting for the film’s release, you might want to check out why we think Deadpool 3 can be MCU’s much-needed win.
