All New Avengers Appearances in Order

Welcome to a journey through the chronicles of the New Avengers, a team that has continued the legacy of Marvel’s mightiest heroes across various forms of media. From their inception in the comic books to their leap onto the silver screen and beyond, the New Avengers have carved out their own significant chapter in the Marvel Universe. In this article, we’ll explore each appearance in order, offering fans a comprehensive look at the evolution of this dynamic team.
New Avengers Vol 1 Launches a New Era
The New Avengers Vol. 1 marked a fresh start for the team in 2005.
In the aftermath of “Avengers Disassembled” come the New Avengers! This series introduced a diverse roster including Luke Cage, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and “Spider-Woman” (Veranke). Writer Brian Michael Bendis stated,
These characters are the authentic Avengers because Captain America said they were. The spin-off from the long-standing series brought new life and direction to the Avengers’ legacy.
The Reunion Expands Team Lore
In 2009, ‘New Avengers: The Reunion’ brought key members together and expanded on their stories. By the end of the first volume, characters like Ronin, Ms. Marvel, Mockingbird, Wolverine, and team leader Luke Cage had joined forces to form an even more formidable team. This reunion not only solidified their bond but also enriched the New Avengers’ lore within the Marvel Universe.
From Page to Silver Screen in Age of Ultron
The cinematic debut of the New Avengers in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015) was a pivotal moment as they transitioned from page to screen. This film presented a clear view of what’s to come for Marvel’s premier superteam.
I’m sick of watching people pay for our mistakes, Captain America solemnly declares, highlighting a theme of accountability that resonates throughout their story.
A Bold New Direction in Vol 4
‘New Avengers Vol. 4’, released in 2015, saw a rebranding and new direction for the team as they faced challenges following an attack by one of their own. This volume reflected a significant change within the team dynamics and set a new course for future stories within the Marvel Universe.
Civil War Tests Team Dynamics
The New Avengers found themselves at the heart of conflict in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016). The trailer’s action-packed sequences revealed Captain America leading Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, and Hawkeye against Iron Man’s faction. This movie tested their loyalty and ideals as superheroes were asked to be accountable to government oversight.
An Epic Showdown in Infinity War
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) showcased an epic showdown with high stakes for the New Avengers as they faced off against Thanos and his quest for balance through destruction. With all hands on deck, this film united heroes across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a battle that would determine the fate of existence itself.
The Final Stand Against Thanos in Endgame
‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) marked a significant chapter for the New Avengers as they took their final stand against Thanos to undo his chaotic actions from ‘Infinity War’. This film not only served as an end to some character arcs but also set up new beginnings for others within the universe.
Empyre Brings Intergalactic Conflict
The ‘Empyre’ crossover event in 2020 saw the New Avengers embroiled in an intergalactic conflict that threatened Earth itself. As alien fleets converged upon our world, it was up to Earth’s mightiest heroes to find a solution that would prevent further catastrophe.
Wanda Maximoffs Evolution Continues in WandaVision
‘WandaVision’ (2021), featured on Disney+, continued Wanda Maximoff’s journey as she delved into her powers following her time with the New Avengers. This series explored her transformation into The Scarlet Witch and her emotional evolution since her introduction into the MCU.
Falcon Rises as Captain America
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ (2021) furthered the legacy of the New Avengers through Sam Wilson’s acceptance of Steve Rogers’ mantle as Captain America. This Disney+ series highlighted Sam’s struggle with this responsibility and his eventual embrace of his new role as a symbol of hope and justice.
