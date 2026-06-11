Lizzy Greene: What Has the Nickelodeon Star Been Up To?

Elizabeth Anne Greene, professionally known as Lizzy Greene, has been in the spotlight for most of her life. She is one of those who successfully transitioned from child performer to carve out a thriving career as an actress. Greene began her journey to the spotlight at the age of 10 and quickly gained recognition for her titular role as Dawn on the hit Nickelodeon sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn alongside other child stars.
Beyond gaining fame on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Lizzy Greene appeared on other Nickelodeon shows, including The Thundermans, Paradise Run, and Knight Squad. She also played a main role on ABC’s A Million Little Things and joined the main cast of Netflix’s Ransom Canyon in 2025. In all, Greene has done well for herself since her days as a child star on Nickelodeon. Keep reading to learn what the American actress has been up to.
Lizzy Greene’s Early Life and Education
Lizzy Greene was born on May 1, 2003, in Dallas, Texas, where she grew up with her parents and older brother Garret. As a child, she was drawn to the performing arts and began honing her skills in the craft quite early. She attended John D’Aquino’s Young Actors Intensive talent workshop in Dallas, where she was discovered in June 2013 by a Los Angeles talent agent. Greene also trained at the Fun House Theater and Film School in Plano, Texas. Shortly after she began auditioning, Greene landed her first acting role on Nickelodeon.
Lizzy Greene Made Her Acting Debut in 2014
Before she was on screen, Lizzy Greene got her start in theater at the age of seven. She specialized in comedy and performed with an improv troupe. After honing her skills in theater, she made her screen debut at 11. Although her acting career officially began in 2013, Greene made her first television appearance in 2014 as the female lead, Dawn Harper, on the Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. The show ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2018, with Greene maintaining her leading role as one of the Harper quadruplets.
In the same year she made her debut, Greene guest-starred on The Thundermans as Morgan, a student at Hiddenville Elementary School. She also played Dawn Harper in the short film We Make That Lemonade alongside her Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn co-stars and portrayed young Nicole in the television movie Damaged Goods. Greene joined Nickelodeon’s Ultimate Halloween Costume Party and Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday in 2015 and appeared as a contestant on the network’s reality competition show Paradise Run.
Greene participated in three television specials in 2017, including Nickelodeon’s Not So Valentine’s Special and Nickelodeon’s Ultimate Halloween Haunted House. She hosted the latter. After Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn ended its run, Greene stepped outside Nickelodeon to join the main cast of ABC’s A Million Little Things as Sophie Dixon. The role marked her transition from comedic acting as a child performer to adult drama. She also made a guest appearance on the Nickelodeon comedy television series, Knight Squad, in 2018. The next year, Greene guest-starred in Cousins for Life as Natalie.
Awards and Nominations
Lizzy Greene earned three Kids’ Choice Award nominations for her portrayal of Dawn on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. The first nomination came in 2016 for Favorite TV Actress. Between 2017 and 2018, she was nominated twice for Favorite Female TV Star for the same role. Greene also earned a Young Artist Award nomination for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a TV Series with her Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn co-stars, Aidan Gallagher, Casey Simpson & Mace Coronel.
What Has Lizzy Greene Been Up To?
The former child star is still active as an actress after transitioning to adult roles. In 2025, Greene joined Netflix’s Ransom Canyon in a main role, portraying Lauren Brigman. Also starring on the show are Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel. One of her recent projects is The Internship (2026). On March 3, 2026, the Texas-born actress took to Instagram to share news about her joining the cast of Netflix’s 99’ers alongside five others.
Beyond acting, Lizzy Greene has a massive fanbase on social media, where she keeps fans updated. Her Instagram account has over 3 million followers with regular posts about her life and career updates. The actress also has thousands of followers spread across Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat, but has no known TikTok account. She also posts on her eponymous YouTube Channel, which she launched on July 27, 2015.
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