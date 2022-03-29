Lennon Parham’s journey through the entertainment industry has been full of twists and turns. However, no matter what, she’s always managed to stay the course and her hard work has paid off nicely. What began as a love for improv comedy has turned into a successful acting career that has earned her the respect and admiration of countless people. Most people will know Lennon best for TV shows such as Best Friends Forever and Playing House. Most recently, she has been playing Kelly in the TV show Minx. On top of her starring roles, she has also made guest appearances in dozens of very successful projects. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lennon Parham.
1. She’s Originally From Georgia
Lennon Parham may not be your typical southern belle, but she is a country girl at her core. She was born and raised in Georgia which is where she fell in love with acting. Although she will always appreciate where she’s from, she knew she had to leave in order to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After moving to New York City, she relocated once again to the Los Angeles area.
2. She Was a French Teacher
Lennon’s path to acting wasn’t without its twists and turns. Despite her love for performing, she initially found herself on a more traditional journey. After graduating from college, she went on to be a high school french teacher for two years as a participant in Teach for America.
3. She Isn’t Afraid to Get A Little Political
Politics are a subject that many people try to stay away from discussing in public out of fear of rubbing people the wrong way. Lennon, however, has never been shy about her political views and she has used her platform to express them freely. She encourages people to exercise their right to vote and she supposed the election of president Joe Biden.
4. She’s A Proud Mother
Building a successful career and balancing life at home isn’t easy, but Lennon has managed to do it. She has been married to Javier Guzman since 2009 and the couple has two children together. When she gets a break from work, she loves being able to spend time with her loved ones.
5. She’s Named After a Music Legend
In some ways, Lennon was a star before she even knew what she wanted to do with her life. She is named after legendary musician John Lennon who rose to fame as a member of The Beatles. Sadly, John Lennon was shot and killed about five years after Lennon was born.
6. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
Politics aren’t the only subject that Lennon isn’t afraid to discuss. She is also very serious about human rights and she has regularly spoken up to support causes such as ending racism and women’s rights. In addition to posting on social media, she has also attended protests in real life.
7. She’s Done Lots of Voice Acting
Lennon’s live-action work is what has made her famous, but her voice alone has gotten her lots of attention too. She has worked on several projects. Some of her most noteworthy voice credits include Bob’s Burgers, Adventure Time, and Little Big Awesome. In the years to come, we’ll probably see her take on even more voice work.
8. She And Jessica St. Clair Met At the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater
The best friendships tend to form in the most unexpected ways and that’s exactly what happened with Lennon and her bestie/frequent collaborator, Jessica St. Clair. When asked how the pair met, Jessica St. Clair told Vanity Fair, “We met when we were both in our early 20s. We were learning how to be comedians at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. We had horrible haircuts—or I did anyway—that made me look like I was Hugh Grant from Four Weddings and a Funeral. There were very few women at the U.C.B. at the time, so we didn’t actually get to perform together when we were in New York. When we moved to L.A., we were both doing a lot of independent crying in our cars in Target parking lots.”
9. She Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Being able to do multiple things is one of the best ways to find success in the entertainment industry. Fortunately for Lennon, this isn’t a problem at all. In addition to her acting skills, she also knows how to do her thing on the other side of the camera. She is also a talented writer, director, and producer.
10. She Loves Target
Just because Lennon has been in the entertainment industry for almost 20 years doesn’t mean that she only likes expensive name brands. Instead, she loves shopping at Target like many other people. She even wrote a poem in honor of the store called “A Psalm to Target“.