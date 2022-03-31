10 Things You Didn’t Know about Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Jason Chambers is turning heads for certain. He’s the new, young, and commonly called “hot” new captain on the show “Below Deck Down Under,” and the world wants to know more about him. Is he single? Does he love his job? Is he into any of the women he works with? If you don’t know yet, you’ll have to read on to find out if you have a shot.
1. He’s a Dad
Of all the things that he has done in his life, being a father is the most important. He is always sad to leave her behind to go to work, and it is the most difficult aspect of his job. His daughter is only seven, and she lives in the Philippines with her mother – her mother with whom he is no longer together.
2. He Spent a Year Away From his Daughter
Imagine being a parent and not being able to see your child for a year. This is exactly what happened to this dad when the world locked down and certain countries would not allow anyone in because of COVID concerns. The entire situation was awful, and it was far more detrimental to people than the illness itself in many instances. This man was not permitted to travel to the Philippines to see his young daughter, who would have been around 4 or 5 at the time the lockdowns started. The emotional toll, the trauma, and the hurt this little girl and her father experienced in this time are far worse than so many things we can think of.
3. He Has a Nickname
He’s Captain Cutie, though we have a feeling he’s not super into this nickname. He’s on the show doing his job captaining luxury yachts through the seas to cater to his wealthy clients, and he wants to work and provide a good experience for these people.
4. He Made History
His is the youngest man to work as a captain on this show. He is nowhere near as old as some of his other captains – not that we mean that offensively – and he is also the only one to have to work while juggling his time with a child at home. While another captain has kids of his own, his kids are grown and living their own lives, which is nowhere near the same as having a small child at home.
5. He Would Date a Coworker
He would not say no to it, though we have a feeling that he is not just going to date someone for the sake of dating them. As a father, he is more likely interested in finding a meaningful connection with someone. His stews might be giddy over this, but he’s yet to see interested in them.
6. He was Married
He was once a married man, but things did not work out. However, we are unsure if his former wife is also the mother of his daughter or if he had a baby with someone he was in a relationship with later. He did say he was married for five years back in his 20s, but that it was not a journey that worked for him.
7. He’s Not Interested in Being Remarried
As far as his own future goes, he’s not a man interested in being married again. If you find yourself hoping for something serious with Captain Cutie, perhaps you might want to lower your standards because he’s simply not interested in getting remarried. This certainly does not mean the right woman won’t make him rethink that situation, but right now, he’s not interested in finding a wife.
8. He has a Strict Rule
He is fine treating his crew members as adults or children – it is their choice. Actually, this is a great way to look at things, and it is a highly accurate way of describing the lack of maturity and the lack of responsibility in many. If you behave like a mature adult, you’ll be treated like one. If you behave with immaturity at the helm, you’ll be treated like the child you are.
9. He’s All About Boundaries
Captain Jason is not a man who is into being anyone’s horrible boss. However, he does like to be seen more as a principal on his boat. If people do their job, behave, and correctly handle situations, that’s great. If not, he will discipline them, but he does want to befriend his crew members to make the job more enjoyable and easier. If you respect your boundaries, you’ll have no problem with this captain.
10. He Loves Working With Aesha Scott
He’d seen her before on another version of the show, and he loved her personality, her discipline, and the way she works. He knew going into this that working with her would be easy because he thinks of them as twins.