Born and raised in Mexico, Jorge Poza began his acting career in the early 1990s. By the end of the decade, he had become a fixture in the Mexican entertainment industry thanks to his role as Carlos in the TV series El diario de Daniela. In the years since, Jorge has continued to work hard to expand his career and he has now become known to people all over the world. Most recently, he portrayed Leonardo Solares in the TV series Dark Desire and the role has gotten him lots of attention. Now in its second season, Jorge’s fans are excited to see him back on their screens. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jorge Poza.
1. His Brother Also Works in The Entertainment Industry
Jorge doesn’t come from a family with a background in the entertainment business, but both he and his brother still managed to find themselves in the industry. Jorge’s brother, Javier, has had a successful career as a journalist as well as a TV presenter. Javier has even done a little bit of acting.
2. He Is A Father
Although it might seem like being an actor is the thing that Jorge is most proud of, nothing means more to him than his children. He is a dedicated father of two children with his ex wife, Mayrín Villanueva. When Jorge isn’t busy with work, you can usually find him enjoying time with his family.
3. He Is An Award Winner
As an actor, there is no better feeling than knowing that all of the work you’ve put in has been recognized. More often than not, that recognition comes in the form of an award. So far, Javier has won two awards, both were TVyNovelas for Best Co-star Actor. Hopefully, there will be even more awards in the future.
4. He Has A Great Vinyl Collection
Acting might be Jorge’s primary means of self expression, but that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy other art forms. Jorge is a big music fan and he especially loves listening to records. He has an entire highlight section on his Instagram profile dedicated to sharing his vinyl collection.
5. He Enjoys Riding Motorcycles
Traveling to different countries isn’t the only way for a person to get out and see the world. Although Jorge does do a good amount of traveling, that isn’t the only way he’s able to see things. Jorge loves a good adrenaline rush and riding motorcycles is one of his favorite ways to do it. He loves to get out and cruise and explore all kinds of different places.
6. He Loves Cooking
With such a busy career in the entertainment industry, no one would blame Jorge if he didn’t have time to make his own meals. However, he actually loves spending time in the kitchen and cooking appears to be one of his favorite hobbies. On top of making full meals, Jorge also likes to back. He loves sharing photos and videos of the dishes he’s made with his followers on Instagram.
7. He Likes Photography
As a creative person, it goes without saying that Jorge has a good eye for art and beauty. Based on his Instagram profile, it’s clear that he really enjoys photography and the aesthetic of different kinds of shots. That said, it’s unclear whether or not he actually likes to take pictures himself.
8. He Is a Private Person
Despite having spent the last 30+ years as a professional actor, Jorge has never become obsessed with getting attention from the public. As a result, he has maintained a relatively high level of privacy throughout his career. He has chosen to keep the spotlight strictly on his professional life, and that decision has worked out quite nicely for him. After all, celebrities sharing too much about their private lives usually doesn’t end well for them.
9. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
We weren’t able to locate any information on what inspired Jorge to get into acting or whether or not he was ever enrolled in an acting program. No matter what his path looked like, though, Jorge has managed to break into an industry that very few people ever get a chance to access.
10. People Love His Feet
Apparently, Jorge’s acting skills aren’t the only thing that people love about him. His feet have also gotten a lot of attention and they’ve even earned a spot on a database of famous feet called Wikifeet. According to several votes from users, Jorge’s feet have earned a four star rating.