The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 was greenlit ahead of the season 2 premiere in January 2023 with a possibility of more seasons coming out of the animated series. Prime Video announced this as part of the show’s New York Comic Con panel in October 2022. The show premiered on January 28, 2022, to rave reviews and positive reception from its myriad of fans. The first two seasons of the animated fantasy action series earned positive reviews from fans and critics, a reception that has kept the show running.
The Legend of Vox Machina follows the adventures of the characters in Critical Role, a web series that originated when a group of A-list voice actors teamed up to play Dungeons & Dragons. The two shows share the same characters voiced by a stellar cast including Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, and Liam O’Brien. As such, longtime fans of Critical Role have transferred the dedication to The Legend of Vox Machina as an extension of the franchise’s universe. This has contributed to the positive reception trailing the show’s run and encourages the showrunners to sanction more seasons. Keep reading for the finer details about The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 and what to expect.
What To Expect On The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3
Based on the popular web series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina is set in Exandria like the original show. The series borrows its major arcs from the original web series. Thus, the first season began with a new story about the first mission of the seven members of the Vox Machina team as adults. This starts from Dungeons & Dragons Level 7 before the RPG show of the original web series. Consequently, The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 explored the initial major arc of the evil Lord and Lady Briarwood while Season 2 delved into the Chroma Conclave plot among other classic Vox Machina arcs.
While the details are still under wraps, The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 plot is expected to continue exploring the Chroma Conclave. Matthew Mercer who provides several voices on the show revealed this at the October 2022 New York Comic-Con, saying the Chroma Conclave arc is a long one and one season is not enough to exhaust it. In other words, the battle between Vox Machina and the Chroma Conclave dragons is not over yet. Therefore, The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 will pick up from where season 2 stopped with Yennen revealing herself as one of the dragons of the Chroma Conclave after Vox Machina’s victory in the battle against Umbrasyl.
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Cast
The stellar voice cast ensemble is one of the reasons The Legend of Vox Machina is widely loved. As such, the same group will return to lend their voices to the characters in season 3. Matthew Mercer will continue to voice multiple characters, including Trinket, Umbrasyl, and Lord Sylas Briarwood. The main cast of protagonists and members of Vox Machina features Laura Bailey as Vex, Taliesin Jaffe as Percy, Ashley Johnson as Pike, Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan, Marisha Ray as Keyleth, Sam Riegel as Scanlan, and Travis Willingham as the voice of Grog.
As a common tradition in shows of this ilk, several A-list stars will make guest appearances on The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3. David Tennant and Stephanie Beatriz are some of the industry greats who joined the previous seasons as guest stars but the future guest appearances are yet to be unveiled. Sadly, the role of Thordak would have to be recast as the red fire-breathing dragon was voiced by the late Lance Reddick who died in March 2023. Given the season 2 ending, Thordak will have a significant arc in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 and the crucial role will need a seasoned actor.
When Is Season 3’s Release Date?
So far, Prime Video has yet to announce an official date for the release of The Legend of Vox Machina season 3. Nonetheless, a trip down memory lane reveals a pattern in the series. Season 1 was released on January 28, 2022, while season 2 took almost a year before it premiered on January 20, 2023. As such, season 3 is likely to get an early 2024 premiere if the release timeline is adhered to and if the WGA strike didn’t cause a delay. Additionally, the show might be getting more seasons as there’s a lot to be explored in the plot.
Watch The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!