Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2? Hmm.

Various roles in pop culture have become iconic thanks to some actors, so much so, in fact, that it’s become tough to fill said roles when the time comes simply because so many fans don’t want to see it happen. The role of the Joker has been taken on by several individuals between the live-action and voice actors that have stepped up to make this character come to life. Even Joaquin Phoenix has been successfully playing this role since he won one of the most prestigious awards for doing so. But with Joker 2 apparently on the way, it would appear that a new name will be added to the roster, and she’ll be taking on a role that a lot of people might not have expected. Harley Quinn has been a role that’s been taken by Margot Robbie for a while, and many would no doubt agree that she’s one of the best suited for the role since she exemplifies the crazy and out of control nature that has been built around this character for so long. But thinking of how Lady Gaga will be able to fill the role has left a lot of people wondering if she can bring a new level of crazy to the character that might hopefully match what Robbie has already exhibited.
Margot Robbie doesn’t have an issue with it.
Despite being seen as the one woman who can take on the role and make it her own, Margot Robbie is apparently ready to welcome Lady Gaga into the fold and has no issue with handing over the role at this time. One has to imagine that Robbie feels some way about this role since she’s been seen as THE Harley Quinn for a while now, but it does sound as though the actress is willing to see how another woman will fill the role. That’s a little surprising to be certain since one might assume that a few actors that have been attached to their roles for more than one feature might rankle a little bit at the mere idea of someone else playing one of their most famous roles, but what does need to be understood is that no matter how great a person is in a role, that particular character is always going to be up for grabs since there are always actors coming up through the ranks that might end up being just as good, if not better, than those who have paved the way. Is Lady Gaga going to fit that ideal? Maybe, maybe not. We’ll have to wait and see.
Joker 2 would definitely need a different type of Harley Quinn.
So far, the Harley that’s been seen on the big screen has been absolutely crazy and more than a little colorful, so it’s fair to wonder what’s going to happen when Lady Gaga takes on the role. One might think that she might not be ready for this role, and it might end up that this is the case. But there’s nothing wrong with trying, right? It does feel that a lot of people are going to have a lot to say about this casting decision, but it also feels as though it’s going to be something that a lot of people will be anticipating since the truth is that Lady Gaga has shown herself to be a rather decent actress over the years and her time spent in the movies and in shows like American Horror Story have been enough for people to place a good deal of faith in her.
It’s not as though Lady Gaga is a horrible actress.
Any doubts about her acting skills should have been expunged by now, but it’s understandable why some folks would still question her. After all, she’s not nearly the veteran of the silver screen that Margot Robbie is, and it’s fair to assume that even her skill at acting in music videos wouldn’t be able to assuage the doubts of some folks. But perhaps acting alongside Joaquin Phoenix will be enough to make some folks realize that she’s paid her dues and deserves the same respect that other actors have earned.
It doesn’t feel as though Lady Gaga will outshine Margot Robbie.
The whole idea of outperforming one actor or another feels kind of silly since it’s not a competition, but rather a chance to show what each person can do. Lady Gaga has been impressive enough over the course of her career between her musician and acting, so it’s not difficult at all to say that with enough work, she might end up playing Harley Quinn in a manner that will easily fit with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Of course, we have until 2024 to see how this will work, so there’s plenty of time for speculation.