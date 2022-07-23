10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet has been in the spotlight her entire life. She’s got famous parents, she’s got a beautiful face, and she’s exceptionally talented. However, she did know that her future might hold something a little different for her, and she forged her own path in the world of social media. She’s successful, she’s beautiful, and the world wants to know every single thing there is to know about her.
1. She’s Brazilian
She is a Brazilian woman who, like so many other women from Brazil, has all the good genes. She was born on December 7, 1988, which means she will be 34 in late 2022. She looks amazing, and she takes good care of herself. Those Brazilian genes help, too.
2. She’s From Germany
She is Brazilian, but she was born and raised in Germany. She was born in a place called Homburg, Saarland, which is in West Germany. She spent very little of her childhood living there, and she did move around a bit when she was a teenager. She spent time there, but not too much.
3. She’s an Influencer and Blogger
When she is working, it is on her own career. She is working diligently on her social media following. She’s a successful influencer, and she has a successful blog. She shares mostly things that are fashion, beauty, and lifestyle-related, though she also enjoys sharing small snippets of her everyday life outside of those things as well.
4. Her Father is Famous
Perhaps you recognize her name because of her parents. Her mother is a famous Dutch model, but it is her father’s name that is widely recognized because of his own career. He is a famous Formula One World Champion race car driver by the name of Nelson Piquet. Her mother is Sylvia Tamsma.
5. She Grew up Mostly in France
We mentioned that she did not live in Germany her entire life though she was born there. She was actually raised in the South of France. She spent her childhood living there until she was 12 and moved t Brazil. She moved to France again at the age of 15, then she left for England, and then she spent her final year in high school living in Brazil again. She spent a lot of time moving between the ages of 12 and 18.
6. She Went to College
When it was time for her to begin her college career, she knew she wanted to be in New York City. She moved around one more time, and this time she landed on the doorstep of the famous Marymount Manhattan College. She has a degree in international relations, and she spent her time focusing also on economics and political science. She’s got an impressive degree.
7. She Has Been in the Fashion Industry
She interned during college in the fashion industry. She knew then that this was something she might want to follow-up with, so she also spent some time after college working in the fashion business. She worked for major magazines such as Vogue Latinoamerica. She also worked for one of the most prestigious department stores in the world – Bergdorf Goodman.
8. She is A Model
It should come as no surprise that with a mother who is a supermodel and those great genes she would find herself in the modeling industry at some point, and she did. She spent several years modeling, and she still does from time to time. Though she’s more focused on her personal brand than anything else, she is modeling regularly.
9. She’s Not Single
Like mother like daughter, she’s a woman who is very much attracted to a man who likes to drive. Her father is a famed race car driver, and she’s been in a relationship for more than two years with one of her own. Her significant other is Max Verstappen, who is a Belgian-Dutch driver. He’s also nearly 10 years her junior, but that doesn’t matter to either of them. His father is also a former Formula One driver, which tells us there is a good chance their families have known one another for many years.
10. She Enjoys Her Privacy
Despite all the fame in her life, she’s a woman who knows how to keep her life as private as possible. She enjoys the moments of quiet without the press in her life, though she’s always interesting to them. They want more from her all the time, and we get it. She’s fabulous.