After a nearly 10 year hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami is officially back and many people are hoping that it’s here to stay. For its fourth season, the show is introducing some new cast members and Julia Lemigova is among them. Her inclusion in the show is especially meaningful because she is the first cast member in The Real Housewives franchise to be part of the LGBTQ+ community. She has been married to Czechoslovakian tennis legend Martina Navratilova since 2015. Although their journey hasn’t always been easy, they have always made the most of it and now Julia is excited to share her story with the world. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Julia Lemigova.
1. She Met Her Wife At A Dinner Party
They always say love tends to find people when they least expect it, and that definitely appears to have been the case for Martina and Julia. The two originally met at a dinner party, but it would be more than a decade before they reconnected and eventually fell in love.
2. She Was Born In Russia
Julia may be calling Miami home these days, but that’s not where she’s originally from. She was born and raised in Russia and has lived in other countries in Europe. Since she has fairly private, we weren’t able to find any information on when she relocated to the United States.
3. She’s Experienced The Loss Of A Child
During the 1990s, Julia was romantically linked to a well-known French banker named Édouard Stern. The couple had a child together, but unfortunately, he passed away when he was just five months old. It has been said that the circumstances of his death were suspicious.
4. She Loves Animals
Just because Julia is beautiful and lives a glamorous life doesn’t mean that she’s afraid to get her hands dirty. She is a diehard animal lover and that doesn’t just include cats and dogs. She owns several farm animals including donkeys, goats, and chickens and they make frequent appearances on her Instagram profile.
5. She Likes To Stay Active
When people’s schedules start to get busy, working out is often one of the first things they start to neglect. That doesn’t appear to be the case for Julia, though. Even if she can’t make it to the gym or do a traditional workout, she loves to get out and find fun ways to be active.
6. She’s An Avid Traveler
In addition to having lived in several countries, Julia has also gotten the opportunity to visit lots of different places. She seems to love the experience of learning about different countries and cultures. She will definitely be adding even more destinations to the list in the years to come.
7. She Speaks Multiple Languages
Have you ever tried to learn a second language? If so, you know that it can be extremely challenging. As a result, the fact that Julia can speak several languages is extremely impressive. She can speak fluently in English, French, and Russian. She can also speak some Czech thanks to her wife.
8. The Real Housewives of Miami Is Her First TV Show
There are some people on The Real Housewives of Miami who are no strangers to the reality TV world. However, all of this is very new to Julia. From what we can tell, Julia has never been on any other shows – reality or otherwise. It also doesn’t appear that she’s ever done any acting. Still, however, she seems to be very comfortable being in front of the camera.
9. She’s An Entrepreneur
There are quite a few women in The Real Housewives franchise who don’t work in the traditional sense, but that wasn’t always the case for Julia. She doesn’t play when it comes to her business and she has been living that entrepreneur life for many years. At one point, she had her own skincare line and she also owned spas in France. These days, however, it doesn’t appear that she is running any businesses.
10. She Was A Pageant Queen
The Real Housewives of Miami might be Julia’s first time on a TV show, but it’s definitely not her first time in the spotlight. After coming in as the first runner-up in the 1991 Miss USSR Pageant, she was eventually given the crown after the initial winner was disqualified. Her reign as Miss USSR is especially interesting because she was the last person to hold this title. The pageant ended the year she was crowned after the Soviet Union was disbanded. She then went on to represent the USSR at the 1991 Miss Universe Pageant.