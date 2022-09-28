Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Gabe Jarret

Gabe Jarrett

credit “Real Genius.”

When Gabe Jarret started his acting career in the early 1980s, many felt that he had a bright future ahead of him. Throughout the 80s, he continued to light up the screen and show the world that he had all of the ingredients he needed to be a star. However, as his career went on, things started to change. Although Gabe has managed to work pretty consistently, many of his roles since the 1990s have been on the smaller side. However, no matter the role size, Gabe is the kind of actor who always gives 100% every time he steps in front of the camera. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Gabe Jarret.

1. He Is From Los Angeles

Anyone who wants to make it in the entertainment industry knows that Los Angeles is easily one of the best cities in the world to be in. For that reason, countless people flock to the Los Angeles area with hopes of becoming a star. Luckily for Gabe, that’s one more he never had to make since he is originally from L.A. From what we can tell, he is still based in the area.

2. He’s Done Some Screenwriting

Gabe has spent the vast majority of his career in front of the camera. However, he also enjoys playing a different role in the storytelling process. Gabe made his screenwriting debut in 2016 with Midtown: LA TV series. This remains his only writing credit to date.

3. He Is Not Into Social Media

Social media has become so popular over the last decade that having a solid and active presence can give people an advantage – especially in the entertainment business. However, Gabe has always been a private person and has never been caught up in building his brand online. Although he has accounts on Facebook and Twitter, he hasn’t been active on either platform for several years. Hopefully, though, he will eventually start posting again.

4. He Is Fluent in ASL

Have you ever tried to learn another language? If so, you know that it’s not an easy thing to do. However, in addition to English, Gabe is fluent in American Sign Language (ASL). He works as an interpreter. He is also passionate about raising awareness regarding the deaf community.

credit “Real Genius.”

5. He Is a Musician

Even though the world knows him best for being an actor, Gabe is a man of many talents. He also loves music, and he likes to write songs. From what we can tell, it doesn’t appear that he has released any original music, but he was part of a production of the musical Fame.

6. Gabe Jarret Has More Than Three Dozen Acting Credits

Many people following Gabe’s career will probably agree that he hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as he deserves. While that may be true, that doesn’t mean his career hasn’t been successful. According to her page on IMDB, he currently has 40 acting credits, including three projects that have not yet been released.

7. His Father Also Worked in the Entertainment Industry

Gabe’s decision to work in the entertainment industry isn’t surprising when considering who his father is. Gabe is the son of screenwriter/director Jeremy Joe Kronsberg. The two got to work together on the 1981 movie Going Ape! It’s been more than 40 years since Kronsberg released any new projects.

Credit “Real Genius.”

8. Gabe Jarret Wasn’t Originally Cast in Real Genius

The 1985 movie Real Genius is one of Gabe’s best-known roles. Interestingly enough, however, the part almost went to someone else. While talking to Rediscover the 80s, Gabe said, “They originally cast an actual genius, but he couldn’t act. Then they did a bi-coastal search and saw over 4,000 kids. I was screen tested after being sent in by my agent and won the part.”

9. He Was The Class Clown

People who love to perform are always going to find a way to do it. Even before Gabe started his acting career, he was finding ways to keep people entertained. During his interview with Rediscover in the 80s, he shared that he was the class clown. His ability to make people laugh has come in handy over the years.

Credit “Real Genius.”

10. His Kiss in Real Genius Was a Milestone for Him

If you’ve ever seen Real Genius, you probably remember the scene when Gabe got to kiss his castmate, Michelle Meyrink. What many people never knew, though, is that the kissing scene in the movie was only the second time in his life he’d ever kissed a girl other than his mom.

About The Author

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

