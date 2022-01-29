10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jesi Le Rae

When you imagine Medusa, what do you see? Do you immediately see a woman with snakes for hair, an unattractive appearance, and a terrifying demeanor? It’s not uncommon, and it’s mostly how the character has been portrayed for many years. However, we are taking a moment to recognize the new Medusa, who is played by the lovely Jesi Le Rae in a new Amazon commercial about some sunglasses. She’s beautiful, she’s fun, and the world cannot stop talking about her. She’s someone worth mentioning, and we thought we’d get to know her.
1. She’s a Music Video Star
Before she was trying on sunglasses in an attempt to stop turning her friends into stone, she was working in the music video industry. She was in videos for artists such as The Weeknd, Britney Spears, and even Demi Lovato. She landed her first video back in 2014, and she continued to star after that.
2. She is Big on the ‘Gram
She might not be big in terms of having millions of followers, but she has a respectable 27k. She’s not huge, but she’s doing well enough she can call herself a small influencer, or a micro-influencer, who gets paid to post photos and stories for different brands. She’s active on the Instagram platform, but she shares very little other than her work.
3. She Finds Meaning in Her Work
Too often, people wake up, get to work, do what they need to do, and they count down the hours until it’s over for the day, the week, the month, and they look forward to everything but work. For Le Rae, she looks forward to her work each day because it is something that gives her life meaning and brings her so much joy.
4. She Cries a Lot
Perhaps a lot is a strong statement, but she does cry often over her work. She is moved by what she does, she’s challenged by what she does, and she’s often the most exciting work for her. She is someone who feels her emotions, if we can take anything from that.
5. She’s a Model
When she’s not working on music videos or for Amazon commercials, she’s modeling. She’s been signed with LA Models for some time now, and she’s successful. She has major campaigns under her belt, and she frequently shares her most recent work on Instagram. She’s active on the platform, and she lets her fans and followers know how things are going that way.
6. She Keeps to Herself
Something that might be very important to her is her privacy. She shares her work, but she rarely shares anything overly personal about her life. We don’t know anything about her romantic life or her personal happenings, and she does leave us with the impression that she likes to keep it that way.
7. She Has a Valid Point to Make
She posted to Instagram on January 4, 2022. The first slide in the photo series is a photo of herself behind the scenes in her Medusa wear. The second is a direct quote that makes such a valid point. She wants the world to know that just because you personally do not know her name or her work – or anyone’s for that matter – does not mean they haven’t worked and that they are not doing big things. Being a household name might be nice, but fame is not always the equivalent of talent and vice versa.
8. She is Not Afraid
Her confidence is overwhelming. She is not afraid to try something new, such as sitting on the bow of a yacht wearing nothing but a pair of lace gloves while pouring champagne with a photographer behind her and the city in front of her. She’s confident. It shows.
9. She Enjoys the Little Things
I believe it was Kenny Chesney who said, “It’s the simple things in life,” in one of his many hits, and Le Rae seems to understand that. She finds joy in the littlest moments, and she often reminds her followers online to do the same. There is so much joy to be found in the simplest of pleasures, but many forget that they don’t need to look outside their own perspective to find those pleasures.
10. She’s Authentic
Le Rae is a woman who is very much authentic with herself and with her fans. She prefers this to being someone she is not, and she encourages the world around her to do the same. Nothing is more beautiful than someone who is truly unafraid to be who they are.