7 Things You Didn’t Know About Love Hard’s James Saito

James Saito made his mark in Hollywood as a Chinese mob boss in Home Alone 3 and a Japanese military aide in Pearl Harbor. The actor has been in the industry since 1976; as such, Saito’s work as an actor is stretched across several decades. Even though the actor is widely known for his roles in movies, television, and theater, many things about him are still unknown to most fans.
His extensive contribution to the acting world has made him a star in everyone’s eyes. His performance in recent projects such as Love Hard has made fans curious to know more about the actor. Whether you are a die-hard fan of James Saito or simply curious about his personal life, the following seven factss about him.
1. James Saito Is Of Japanese Descent
Born in the US, Los Angeles, James Saito has been a US citizen since birth; however, his parents were not. Saito’s parents were Japanese immigrants that moved to America. It comes as no surprise that the actor highly appreciates Japanese cinema and its productions. In fact, most of James Saito’s notable Hollywood appearances are based on his Japanese heritage.
2. His Brother Was An Actor As Well
James Saito wasn’t the only actor in the family. His older brother Bill Saito was also a renounced performer with several notable projects in film and theatre. Bill Saito was seen in Matchstick Men, Surviving Christmas, and Big Trouble In Little China. Unfortunately, the world lost the incredible performer when he was 75 years old. He died in California, USA, on November 14, 2012.
3. James Saito Has A Degree In Theater
James Saito had an academic background in acting. He began studying acting at a young age. Saito then attended the University Of California, graduating with a degree in theatre. Later on, he started practicing and studying acting with Utah Hagen in New York. An interesting fact about James Saito is that he holds the honor of being one of the last students who studied with Sanford Meisner on Bequia and then continued the curriculum when Meisner moved to North Hollywood.
4. He Is A Member Of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
James Saito has been acting for more than two decades, but it was only in 2020 that he was invited to be a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. James Saito was mentioned in the Oscars invitee reports for his roles in Always Be My Maybe and Big Eyes. The well-deserved recognition was long overdue.
5. His First Theater Appearance Was In 1980
Saito jumped into the world of acting in 1976. However, his official theater debut wasn’t released until 1980. The actor played a character named Eddie in his first production, The Idolmaker. After that, he appeared in several famous movies, including Home Alone 3, Pearl Harbor, and The Life of Pi. However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that theatre helped him significantly to take off in the world of Hollywood. His theatrical appearances include Broadway shows, The King and I, and a play by David Henry Hwang titled Golden Child. As for his off-broadway plays, The Oldest Boy (2014) is at the top of the list. A significant breakthrough was his performance at The Public Theater in Julia Cho’s play Durango, for which he was awarded an Obie award in 2007.
6. James Saito Played Shredder in the Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Saito earned his fame for his long and storied acting journey, however his one of his most notable roles is as the iconic villain Shredder in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990). After making a debut in 1987 comics, the character quickly became a fan favorite. James Saito was widely commended for his remarkable performance in the role. It’s interesting to note here that while Saito played the role physically, David McCharen was the voice behind the character.
7. He Is Also A Voice Actor
While more commonly known for his performances in TV, movies, and theatre, the actor has appeared in multiple productions as a voice actor. Interestingly, most of these include films from Disney. James Saito voiced the character Taro in Gargoyles as well as Yü Ti in Iron Fist. There is no denying the fact that James Saito in a widely respected, multi-talented, and beloved actor
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!