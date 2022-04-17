Relationships require lots of hard work, and sometimes it can be difficult for people to get on the same page. If anyone knows this, it’s Jake Cunningham. As a cast member in the first season of the Netflix series The Ultimatum, Jake agreed to take part in an experiment with his (now ew) girlfriend, April. The goal of the experiment was for all of the couples involved to date other people so they could determine whether they wanted to move forward with their partner and get married, or if they were ready to move on with someone else. Jake’s time on the show was full of ups and downs, but he still managed to walk away feeling better than we he came. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jake Cunningham.
1. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Once The Ultimatum aired, lots of people immediately went to social media to try to learn more about the cast. Unfortunately, however, that strategy wasn’t too helpful when it came to Jake. Although he does have an Instagram profile, he doesn’t appear to be someone who is very interested in social media.
2. He’s A Dog Person
There’s always something a little heartwarming about finding out that a person loves animals. That said, get ready for your heart to melt because Jake is definitely a dog lover. He has an adorable fur baby named Kaz. Jake even dedicated an entire highlight section on his Instagram profile to his furry friend.
3. He Likes His Privacy
When someone agrees to do a reality TV show — especially one like The Ultimatum — it can be easy to feel like they love sharing their business with the world. That’s not true when it comes to Jake, though. He really enjoys his privacy and only agreed to do the show for April.
4. The Ultimatum Is His Only TV Experience
Jake may have the face of a star, but the truth is that The Ultimatum is his first time doing anything in the entertainment industry. There are lots of reality TV stars who try to stretch their 15 minutes of fame by going on as many shows as possible, but since Jake is a private guy that would be an unlikely move for him.
5. He Planned on Proposing to April Before the Show
One of the main issues in Jake and April’s relationship was the fact that she was ready to get married and he wasn’t. However, what many don’t know is that Jake actually did plan on proposing to April prior to the show. He told BuzzFeed, “She didn’t know anything about it. Obviously, I wanted it to be a surprise, and she had bugged me all the time. We had a two-week cruise to the Caribbean going to Barbados, St. Lucia, and a couple other places. I was trying to figure out exactly what scenery and spot I wanted to do it at. [The cruise] was the same time the show was being filmed, so before I was even able to do that, I had to cancel all the plans to go on the show”.
6. He Was Contacted Through Instagram About Doing the Show
Do you ever wonder how people get cast for shows like The Ultimatum? In Jake’s case, it appears that the casting team reached out to him and April directly via Instagram. As you can probably imagine, they were all a little skeptical at first but fortunately, it turned out to be a legitimate offer.
7. He Has an Account on Cameo
If you’re one of the many people who became a fan of Jake during the show, you may be excited to know that you can connect with him directly. He records and sells personalized video shoutouts through an online platform called Cameo. He is currently charging $25 per video.
8. He Didn’t Know The Show Was About Ultimatums Until He Arrived For Filming
When Jake (and the rest of the cast) agreed to do the show, they didn’t exactly know what they were signing up for. Although they were told that they would be moving in with the other castmates and temporarily dating other people, they weren’t initially told that an ultimatum was involved.
9. He Had to Block April
Going through a breakup is always tough. While some people are able to keep things cordial, others find that it’s best to cut all ties. For Jake and April, the latter was true. While talking to BuzzFeed, Jake said, “We tried to be friends for a while after the show. Then she kept hitting me up and blowing my phone up over and over and over again — so I just kind of had to block it…I hope people see that I’m not just an asshole [who’s] going to block you on everything. It was for a reason”. However, it appears that the two may be on better terms now.
10. He Thinks April Only Went on the Show For Fame
During his time on the show, Jake was adamant about the fact that being on TV wasn’t his idea. It was obvious that he would’ve preferred to keep the details of his relationship between himself and his partner. However, he claims that April is the exact opposite. He believes that she only went on the show because she wanted to be famous.