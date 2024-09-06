Will Juror #2 Be Clint Eastwood’s Final Movie?

Clint Eastwood is one of the longest-serving talents in Hollywood. The four-time Oscar winner made his way into the industry as a supporting actor in the mid 50s. However, he quickly rose to the status of a leading man after starring in the TV series Rawhide.
Eastwood’s role in Rawhide set the groundwork for an illustrious career in Western movies, when he arguably surpassed cowboy legend John Wayne. He then ventured into filmmaking, a talent that earned him his four academy awards. While his acting roles slowed down over the years, his time behind the camera increased, delivering some of the most memorable movies of the last few decades. In 2024, he will step behind the lens once again for Juror #2. Here’s everything we know about the movie and the speculation around it being Eastwood’s final moment in Hollywood.
What Is the Plot of Juror #2?
Nicholas Hoult leads the star-studded lineup of Juror #2 as Justin Kemp, a family man serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial. In the midst of the trial, Justin finds himself struggling with a serious moral quandary when he realizes he has a connection to the case – one that could potentially free the suspected killer. As he grapples with his morality, he must set a plan in motion whilst avoiding facing legal troubles himself. Juror #2 is described as a mix of a courtroom drama and thriller, with a level of mystery shrouding the narrative.
Alongside Hoult is an eclectic ensemble of well-known stars including Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, J.K. Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland. Interestingly, Sutherland earned his role in the movie when he got wind that this could potentially be Clint Eastwood’s final picture. Saddened by the notion that he had never worked with him, Sutherland wrote Eastwood a letter expressing his desires to work with him and was subsequently cast.
Does Clint Eastwood Star in the Movie?
After becoming one of the biggest stars of his generation in front of the camera, Clint Eastwood embarked on a career as a director, helming critically acclaimed movies like Unforgiven, Mystic River, and Million Dollar Baby. As he explored the art of filmmaking, his acting roles became fewer and far between. However, he still graced the screen for the right roles. In 2008, he led the cast of Gran Torino as well as directing the movie. He then took a four-year hiatus from acting until 2012 when he took on a supporting role in Trouble with the Curve. This movie was the first film Eastwood had starred in that wasn’t directed by himself for a number of years. He then directed himself in 2018’s The Mule, and 2021’s Cry Macho – which was largely speculated to be his final acting role.
Since Cry Macho, Eastwood hasn’t acted in any movies. When set photos from Juror #2 were released in 2023, many speculated that Eastwood would be taking on a supporting role in the film. He was also credited as a star on IMDB. However, as of writing, this has not been confirmed and his name has now been removed from the cast list on IMDB. So, it is looking like Cry Macho will serve as his final acting role.
Will Juror #2 Really Be His Final Film?
After Cry Macho faced mix reviews from critics, sources close to Clint Eastwood claimed that he was scouring for one final project to end his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter. By the time filming for Juror #2 started, Eastwood was 93 years old, making him one of the oldest directors working in the industry. Outside of filmmaking, Eastwood has been known to be incredibly fit for his age, eating healthy and playing golf regularly. In recent years, public sightings of Eastwood have become much less frequent, sparking debates over his health. However, there has been no news to confirm these rumours and it appears he is simply winding down in his later years.
Eastwood himself has not officially announced his retirement as of yet. Furthermore, he has dabbled with the idea in the past and changed his mind and returned to the field. Yet, he has expressed negative feelings towards the industry in recent years. In 2023, a source close to Eastwood spoke with The National Enquirer, saying: “Clint goes through spells of talking about retirement, but what’s worse for him, he feels the movie industry has retired on him. He’s had a 50-year partnership with Warner Brothers, but there are new people in charge there now and they were very disappointed Clint’s last movie Cry Macho bombed at the box office.”
When Will Juror #2 Be Released?
Juror #2 has officially finished its post-production phase. The movie will land in UK theaters on November 1, 2024. However, there is no date confirmed yet for the US. This could potentially mean that the film will be picked up by a streaming platform. Want to read more about Clint Eastwood? Here’s the cause of death of his longtime partner Christina Sandera.
Follow Us