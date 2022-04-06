Interesting Theory: Myths and Legends were Real-Life Metahumans

Every legend has a kernel of truth to it, no matter how much the truth differs from the stories that are spread. So to be honest, it’s not hard to at least give a passing thought to the idea that the legendary and mythological characters that people have written about over the years as being real individuals that possessed abilities that many people in ancient times couldn’t understand. Many would wonder why there’s no physical evidence or tales that would give rise to the idea that such a theory held any truth, but there are a few explanations for this. Let’s be honest here and admit that it’s a rather fanciful theory that might not have any basis at all, especially since many might claim that throughout human evolution it might be easier to wonder why no one else has exhibited such capabilities. But to be equally fair, the tales that have been handed down for millennia had to have come from somewhere, and trying to bury the leaps of imagination and faith with facts is a common practice that sometimes feels as though it might be a method of denying miraculous occurrences that don’t fit with the ideas that those who wrote history wished to pass on.
Yeah, I know, stating that it’s a conspiracy that’s been kept up for centuries and more does sound silly, and it kind of begs people to just open their minds and use their imagination, but all the same, it’s a pleasing ‘what if’ fantasy that can explain several things that might sound too fantastic to have ever been real. But let’s look at just a few of the legends that have been kept over the years. Some of them feel a bit creepy when one digs a little deeper into them, since anyone entering your home sounds terrifying to some people, while to others it’s not a big deal given the nature of their actions.
Let’s focus on one of the most popular legendary figures, Santa Claus. Known by many other names, this character has a very real origin that many people can easily look up to and read about. But somehow, Pere Noel became a legendary character at some point in history. The reality of old Saint Nick is a tale that isn’t too far removed from what people think now, but the idea of someone who could deliver gifts to people all across the world is, as many would agree, not at all feasible. But think about it this way, the initial Santa was capable of time travel, or teleportation, of creating wormholes that would allow him to visit every home on his famous list in a single night. It would make a lot of sense, but of course, many would state that realistically that it wouldn’t be able to happen. Right? Still, thinking of Santa as a metahuman or a mutant that could make this happen and was powerful enough to do this without straining himself. Or, maybe he rested throughout the rest of the year after exerting himself so much in a single night. It’s worth thinking about, and easily a story that many would see squashed since it would challenge their beliefs in what was real.
And what about Jack Frost? Perhaps he was the first Iceman, only more powerful and far less apt to be as public of a figure. But then again, there are a lot of different depictions of figures that are similar to Jack Frost, so perhaps the idea that this character might have ties to Norse mythology might be worth thinking about. This is the conundrum of the human imagination to be fair since anything that humanity doesn’t understand can be embraced as myth and legend or it can be buried and nearly forgotten. But when it comes to legendary characters that have become myths and legends, it’s fair to think that what human beings have come to think of as myth and legend could have at one time been real. These are after all based on legends that have been brought from countries far older than the USA where they’ve flourished, and as such it’s easy to think that somewhere far back in history, there was a strong base for the legends and myths to stem from.
Trying to convince people that the myths we’ve held up for so long could have any basis in reality usually warrants a grin and a friendly nod that acts as a polite dismissal. But when thinking about how legends and myths are made, it’s still fun to think that if one had the opportunity to take a peek into the past, it might be revealed that what we believe today might have more basis in reality than people have been led to think. It’s worth entertaining for a moment or two.