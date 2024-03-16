Idiocracy Is An Example Of How To Make Stupid Funny

It’s been nearly 15 years since the controversial Idiocracy was released. Starring Luke Wilson, it centers around Joe Bowers, who takes part in a secret military experiment that put him in hibernation for a year along with a prostitute named Rita (Maya Rudolph). However, the project is ultimately forgotten about and they are left in stasis until 2505. When they finally wake up, Rita and Joe discover that the intelligence of humans has vastly decreased, putting the world entirely in danger.
When the Mike Judge film was released, it was heavily divided between fans and critics. Some consider it to be a witty and fun satire that’s a different approach to the dystopian feature. Others thought it reached for the lowest common denominator without anything truly thought-provoking to say overall. Idiocracy is a mixed bag overall. It’s not the thought-provoking film that it could’ve been, but it understands its concept very well. Ultimately, it knows how to make stupid funny because the director of Office Space has a unique sense of style when it comes to comedy.
Idiocracy Does Miss The Opportunity To Tell An Important Story About Real-Life Culture
Idiocracy is a satire first and foremost. However, Satires usually have a profound message. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb was about the Cold War and dangerous idiots who weren’t on the battlefield. Robocop focused on capitalism. The Lobster is about love, relationships, and how it can’t be forced no matter the restrictions. Jojo Rabbit is ultimately about kindness and peace. Idiocracy doesn’t have the gravitas that these satires do. That’s not a bad thing because Judge is clearly going for a certain type of comedy.
The film is perfectly intent with easy jokes and the overall downfall of humanity. There’s no message about how we as a society can prevent such an atrocity. Or how humans got to such a de-evolution from the beginning. The movie isn’t completely aloof about its premise because there’s an interesting social commentary on the downfall of society. To its credit, Idiocracy knows what it is and doesn’t try to shove anything down audiences’ throats.
However, Idiocracy could’ve been more. A satire that could’ve poked fun at politics and how it’s ruined our country. Or how the decisions we as a society make today will ruin tomorrow. It goes for stupid and stays there from beginning to end. It’s disappointing because it bursts with so much potential to be more. However, there’s no denying that there a hilarious moments throughout the feature. Despite not reaching the potential of its tremendous premise, this is still a hilarious movie with some depth and heart.
Somehow, Idiocracy Makes The Stupid Work
Idiocracy makes the stupid work. Granted, the plot is predictable from the start. You know that Frito (Dax Sheppard) was lying about the time machine. This world features the stupidest humans on the planet, so there’s no way they would have such a genius idea. You also know that Joe was right and the crops would eventually grow in time before his possible death.
That said, the sheer stupidity of humanity has plenty of hilarious gags and one-liners. The fact Mike Judge made a gag about a movie called Ass work speaks volumes of levels of talent. He understands it’s dumb, and never tries to hide it. Judge does create a fun set of characters that help make this movie come alive.
Rita is a standout since she goes through the most character development. Maya Rudolph is not surprisingly great in her role; though she’s a prostitute, the film doesn’t use that as her personality. She has a nice dimension that makes her a fun supporting character onscreen, and her chemistry with Luke Wilson is quite charming. Joe is a likable protagonist. Wilson plays the average Joe nicely and his comedic timing is incredible.
Why The Satire Gimmick Works Overall
The reason Idiocracy works is because it oversells the fall of humanity and just how stupid the world is. It helps define the importance of the basics that we often take for granted in the modern age such as school or even water. As previously stated, though it doesn’t fully take advantage of its premise, it does underline the value of education, the environment, and the leaders that shape our world today.
Idiocracy remains relevant because there’s some underlying truth to the film. The world has become misguided through terrible leadership and though it hasn’t reached Idiocracy levels of bad, the sheer amount of stupidity is reminiscent of Idiocracy’s world.
Follow Us